TROPA is named Best Overall Premium Tequila in Next Luxury's 2026 guide, following its No. 1 ranking in Luxury Lifestyle's best sipping tequila brands.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Next Luxury, the luxury lifestyle publication, has published 10 Best Premium Tequilas in 2026. The guide compares bottles from small traditional distilleries to the oldest tequila house in Mexico. For each one it lists the NOM, style, price, tasting notes, and where the bottle loses points.

Here is the guide:

TROPA (Reposado $160; Añejo Artist Series $599) is ranked No. 1. We named it Best Overall Premium Tequila, and we named the Añejo Artist Series the collector's pick.

"In 2026, a premium tequila has to earn its price three ways at once: in the glass, in how it's made, and in the object you keep after the last pour," said Rachel Cribby of Next Luxury. "A great tequila in a forgettable bottle falls short. So does a beautiful decanter holding a sweet, one-note pour. TROPA ranked No. 1 because no other bottle on our list scores at the top on the pour, the object and the collectibility at once."

The other picks won narrower categories. Fortaleza Añejo for the traditionalist. Tears of Llorona Extra Añejo for fine whiskey and cognac drinkers. Tequila Ocho Extra Añejo for terroir. El Tesoro Paradiso for luxury with substance. G4 Extra Añejo for value at the top. Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia for heritage. Clase Azul Reposado for the iconic decanter. Tequila Cayeya Single Barrel Añejo for single-barrel discovery. Don Julio 1942 as the benchmark.

We weighed five things: the pour (balance, texture and finish, especially sipping neat), traditional production methods and transparency, the vessel and its collectibility, provenance, and value within the bottle's tier.

TROPA Reposado is 100% blue weber agave from the highlands of Jalisco, made at NOM 1412 and rested three months in oak. That is just long enough to add vanilla, caramel and baking spices without burying the sweet agave underneath. A functional mushroom blend is used during distillation. The tasting notes run to hazelnut, vanilla, toasted oak, caramel and cinnamon, with a smooth, rounded finish, natural sweetness and a slight umami edge.

The vessel is a hand-cast ceramic mushroom, and the Reposado ships blind. Each bottle carries one of four collectible caps, Scarlet, Skye, Moss or Midas, assigned at random. The liquid inside is identical across all four. The color is the surprise.

"TROPA is the bottle everyone reaches for first, argues over the cap color of, and refuses to throw away once it's empty," Cribby said.

At the ultra-premium tier, the Añejo Artist Series is the collector's bottle. Made with artist Nikolai Haas, it pairs a five-year-aged añejo with caps hand-beaded by the Haas Sisters in South Africa. The original run was 300 bottles, each signed and numbered with a certificate of authenticity, and it will not be restocked.

The Next Luxury ranking follows a second No. 1 for TROPA this year. In 10 Best Tequila Brands for Sipping in 2026, Ranked and Scored, Luxury Lifestyle scored TROPA 84.75 out of 100, a quarter point ahead of Fortaleza, and named it Best Overall Tequila Brand. That list weighted the pour at 30%, ahead of the object, method, collectibility, provenance and value.

Every pick in the guide has a "Where it loses points" note, and TROPA has one too. TROPA is a young brand. Fortaleza and El Tesoro have generations of documented method behind them, and both out-pour it on depth. We recommend drinking TROPA neat, over a single large cube, or in a sour.

The guide also explains what separates a luxury tequila from an expensive one. Every premium tequila is made from 100% blue weber agave, while cheaper mixto tequila can legally contain up to 49% other sugars. Highlands agave tends to produce sweeter, fruitier tequila, and lowlands agave tends toward earthier, peppery notes. Traditional producers roast agave in brick ovens for one to three days, and some still crush it with a tahona. The NOM on the back label identifies the distillery that made the tequila, which is the single most useful thing to check before you buy.

It breaks down the styles by time in oak. Blanco rests under two months, reposado two months to a year, añejo one to three years, and extra añejo more than three years.

"A big price tag buys you one of three things: years in a barrel, weeks of handwork on a decanter, or a famous name on the label," Cribby said. "Trust your own palate. Pour it neat, slow down and sip."

About TROPA Tequila

TROPA is a 100% agave tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, made at NOM 1412. A functional mushroom blend is used during distillation, giving TROPA Reposado a smooth, rounded finish with notes of hazelnut, vanilla, oak, caramel and cinnamon. The Reposado rests about three months in American oak and is bottled in a hand-cast ceramic mushroom vessel under one of four collectible caps: Scarlet, Skye, Moss or Midas. TROPA's limited Añejo Artist Series, made with Nikolai Haas, was released as 300 signed and numbered bottles. Recent recognition includes No. 1 rankings in Next Luxury's 10 Best Premium Tequilas in 2026 and Luxury Lifestyle's 10 Best Tequila Brands for Sipping in 2026.

TROPA Tequila

About Next Luxury

Next Luxury is a luxury lifestyle publication. Its buying guides compare products side by side and say plainly where each one falls short.

Please enjoy responsibly. Must be 21 or older.

Devon Adler

Next Luxury

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