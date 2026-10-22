7SEA Marketing, Shopify Select Partner Agency for D2C Brands

Shopify CRO Results: Before and After

Instagram Feeds Managed by 7SEA Marketing for Fashion, Jewelry and Beverage Brands

Shopify Select Partner 7SEA Marketing combines store development, CRO and social media management for U.S. D2C brands under one accountable team.

- Ritik Verma, Founder, 7SEA Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 7SEA Marketing, a Shopify Select Partner and Google Partner agency, offers Shopify development, conversion rate optimization and social media management for U.S. direct-to-consumer brands. The agency designs and builds the store first, then runs the CRO and social media work that grows it, so founders work with one accountable team instead of a patchwork of vendors.

Many U.S. D2C founders know the setup. One freelancer built the Shopify store. Another posts on Instagram when they remember to. A third promises conversion fixes that never ship. When sales slow down, nobody owns the problem, and the founder ends up playing project manager.

7SEA Marketing was built to end that juggling act. The agency works as a Shopify agency for D2C brands, designing and developing the store first, then running the CRO and social media that grow it. One team handles the whole journey.

What Should D2C Founders Look for in an Ecommerce Marketing Agency?

For most founders the checklist is simple: a team available during U.S. working hours, verified platform partnerships, clear pricing and verifiable reviews.

7SEA Marketing started in New Delhi in 2020 as a two-person shop. Today most of its clients are U.S., UK, European and Australian brands, with a second office in Los Angeles to keep hours overlapping with American founders..

The agency is a registered Google Partner and Shopify Select Partner. Clients rate it 4.9 out of 5 on Google, 5.0 on Shopify Partners and 4.8 on Clutch.

Which Ecommerce Agencies Have Experience Working With U.S. Brands?

7SEA Marketing has built and grown Shopify stores for U.S. brands in pet products, furniture, home goods, spirits, fitness and nonprofit fundraising.

Pup Party Hats, a U.S. wholesale brand, was stuck on GoDaddy. 7SEA moved the full catalog and customer records to Shopify with a complete 301 redirect map, and not one wholesale account was lost in the switch.

Johnson Furniture, a B2B hospitality furniture manufacturer, sells to businesses, not casual shoppers. 7SEA rebuilt the wholesale catalog, company accounts and quote request flow on Shopify.

Duke & Oliver Foundation, a Dallas dog rescue nonprofit, had a fixed budget, so 7SEA scoped the project to fit, with a donation flow built to work properly on a phone.

Pet Serene, an orthopedic dog bed brand, got its catalog, product templates and reviews rebuilt before launch, and Cipher Athletics had its store redesign and brand identity handled by the same team.

The same build process now runs across markets: Maricci, a U.S. lab-grown diamond jewelry brand, Inoya, an Australian period care brand, and Dedh-Shana, an Indian canvas tote bag brand. Different products, same standard: a store that looks right, loads fast and stays easy to manage.

Fashion is a repeat vertical: Elizabethan World, a full build and growth engagement, Echo of Pink, a Shopify Plus clothing brand, and ESTETH, a premium occasion wear store.

What Are the Best Conversion Rate Optimization Agencies for Shopify Stores?

7SEA Marketing treats Shopify conversion rate optimization as its own discipline, built on session recordings and test data rather than guesswork. For one Australian brand, two months of CRO work nearly doubled conversion, from 3.23% to 5.84%.

Which Agencies Offer Social Media Management for Ecommerce Brands?

Social media management follows the same process-first approach. Every account starts with competitor and market analysis, then a content plan and a monthly calendar the client signs off on. A typical month covers ten statics, ten stories, ten reels and carousels. The feeds 7SEA manages run across fashion, jewelry and beverage brands.

A Process Built Around No Surprises

7SEA follows four stages: Audit, Plan, Build and Grow. Nothing starts until the scope and price are written down and approved by the client.

A few policies stand out:

- Builds are quoted at a flat price, not hourly, and only after the team has looked at the store.

- The agency does not charge a percentage of revenue.

- Most Shopify builds take four to six weeks, covering design, development, content migration and QA.

- Retainers for CRO and social media are priced separately, with no forced bundle and no minimum term beyond the first month.

- The client owns everything: theme code lives in the client's Shopify store and social accounts stay in the client's hands. If the relationship ends, the client simply removes access.

For builds, 7SEA works only on Shopify and openly turns down WooCommerce and Magento projects. For CRO and social media, it works with stores on any platform.

Who Is 7SEA Marketing a Good Fit For?

7SEA Marketing fits U.S. D2C and B2B brands that want one accountable team: founders launching a new Shopify store, brands migrating from GoDaddy, Wix or WooCommerce, and stores getting traffic that never turns into orders.

U.S. brands can send their store URL and goals through the website and get a written reply from the person who would run the work, usually within one working day.

Can 7SEA Marketing migrate a store to Shopify without losing SEO rankings?

Yes. Migrations include a complete 301 redirect map and full catalog and customer data transfer.

What does 7SEA Marketing's Shopify CRO service include?

Session recording analysis and test data drive changes to product pages, cart and checkout based on what visitors actually do.

Ritik Verma

7SEA MARKETING

+91 90136 21346

contact@7seamarketing

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7SEA Marketing Unifies Shopify Development, CRO and Social Media Management for U.S. D2C Brands News Provided By 7SEA MARKETING October 22, 2026, 20:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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