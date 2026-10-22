Chess that chases you!

A look at Chase The King

100 Kings To Defeat, One Cursed Chess Board To Take The Crown. Coming To Steam and other PC Stores in November. Demo Now Available.

- Erik ReynoldsCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Strategic Entertainment has announced Chase The King, a gothic fantasy 1v1 chess game where you have to buy pieces to win with your play on the board, is coming to Steam in November 2026. A free demo will be available now.In Chase The King, players take their skills to an empty board and 1v1 to Grandmaster 3200+ elo, where every move counts and the king is never safe. Chess has been around for centuries. Now it has candlelight, ruined cathedrals and a much darker sense of atmosphere.Chase The King is the first solo dev title from my publishing and development studio, but it's just one of the ways I'm adapting to the changing landscape of gaming," says Erik Reynolds, founder of Strategic Entertainment.“I'm beyond excited to make my own games, help a great list of clients create games that showcase their talent or IP and through my traditional software development division, Studio Strategic, build AI-forward products to identify early signs of cancer complications.”A FAMILIAR GAME, A DARKER KINGDOMChase The King keeps the strategy you already know and moves it somewhere far more dramatic. Players must earn their army by facing over 1v1 against the enemy. Each move, each capture encourages risk, daring and bloodlust. The look is gothic fantasy throughout, from the board to the pieces to the backgrounds behind them. Whether you play for the tactics or the mood, the board is built to look the part.MAKE THE BOARD YOURSAn in-game cosmetics storefront lets players customize how they play, with boards, pieces and backgrounds to collect. Cosmetics change how the game looks and have no effect on how it plays, so the strategy stays on the board and the style is up to you.TRY IT FIRSTThe Chase The King single-player demo is out now. Try a few matches, then wishlist the full game ahead of its November 20 launch at $5.99.In-Game Customization: Players will be able to earn through playing new chess sets, boards and backgrounds, but the developer would like to make a few bucks so, help?Key featuresBuild Your Army: A chess variant set in a dark, atmospheric world where you have to earn and buy pieces to win with your play on the board. Points are accumulated by moving, capturing enemies and other random drops off of enemies.Single-player: Take on the board on your own terms. 100 levels to 3200 chess elo.Cosmetics storefront: Unlock boards, pieces and backgrounds to personalize your game (In development).Playable demo: Try Chase The King now on Steam before launch in the next few days/weeks. Wishlist now to stay up to date.Launch price: $5.99.Game informationTitle: Chase The KingDeveloper / Publisher: Strategic EntertainmentPlatform: PC (Windows), SteamPlayers: Single and Multiplayer at LaunchPlanned Release: November 2026Price: $5.99Wishlist and demo:Trailer:Press contact:...Socials:About Strategic EntertainmentStrategic Entertainment is a next-generation entertainment company focused on developing, publishing, and promoting original experiences across video games, film, and television. Built around its“Games for Gamers” philosophy, the company combines creative vision, industry expertise, and innovative technology to deliver entertainment that puts audiences first. With Partnership with top endemic and nonendemic leaders in video games, tech and entertainment/music. Leading its portfolio is Chase The King, a distinctive new gaming experience that reflects the company's commitment to original gameplay, creative innovation, and player-focused design. As a flagship title, Chase The King represents Strategic Entertainment's ambition to build compelling intellectual properties and lasting gaming communities. Reynolds also post a weekly free newsletter that aggregates developer experiences in marketing their own games. It's a powerful hub for knowledge share. Its totally free, no upsell, always cited and linked back to OPs:Beyond game development, Strategic Entertainment provides professional game publishing, public relations, marketing, and business development services, helping developers and entertainment partners bring their projects to market, expand their reach, and connect with audiences worldwide.The company's experience spans projects and collaborations involving Sony Music, Shawn Crahan of Slipknot, Athena Aftercare, and independent game developers, bridging the worlds of gaming, music, and entertainment. Strategic Entertainment is also expanding its presence within the creator economy, with an upcoming announcement involving a new Fortnite Creator Island. With a commitment to originality, strategic partnerships, and commercial success, Strategic Entertainment is building a diverse portfolio of games, entertainment properties, and services designed to empower creators and deliver memorable experiences to players worldwide. For more information please see:

Erik Reynolds

Strategic Entertainment

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Strategic Entertainment Announces Chase The King, A Chess Variant Where Players Start 1v1 And Earn Pieces By Playing News Provided By Strategic Entertainment October 22, 2026, 20:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.