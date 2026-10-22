Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Webcast

Date: October 30, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET



Listen via Internet:

Listen via Telephone: To participate in the call, please register here to receive the dial-in number and your unique PIN.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on .

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) designs and builds manufactured homes and modular homes, distributed nationwide through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. Cavco is one of the largest manufactured and modular home builders in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, and is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and factory-built commercial structures.



Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer, offering manufactured home loans - including conforming, non-conforming, and home-only financing - to buyers of manufactured and modular homes. Cavco's insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides manufactured home insurance and other property and casualty coverage to manufactured homeowners.



Learn more about Cavco's manufactured homes and modular homes at .