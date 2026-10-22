Park Family & Cosmetic Dentistry Named Best Cosmetic Dentistry Practice In Naples, FL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The locally owned cosmetic and family dental practice won the Cosmetic Dentistry category of the 2026 Naples Community's Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, selected by votes from the Naples community.

Naples, FL, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, a leading cosmetic and family dental practice in Naples, Florida, announced today that it has been named the best cosmetic dentistry practice in Naples, FL, winning the Cosmetic Dentistry category of the 2026 Naples Community's Choice Awards. The winners were selected through votes cast by the Naples community, and this is the second consecutive year the practice has won the category.







Park Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, winner of the Cosmetic Dentistry category in the 2026 Naples Community's Choice Awards.

The Naples Community's Choice Awards recognizes local businesses through community nominations and voting. The 2026 winners were announced on September 11, 2026. The Cosmetic Dentistry win follows the practice's 2026 win as Locally Owned Business and 2025 wins in the Cosmetic Dentistry and Dental Clinic categories, which brings its total to four Community's Choice wins across two consecutive years.

The practice has also recently surpassed 2,000 Google reviews, a milestone that reflects the experiences of patients who have trusted the team with their care.

"These honors are especially meaningful because they come from our patients and the community we serve," said Dr. Mai Huynh-Le, founder and CEO of Park Family & Cosmetic Dentistry. "Their votes recognize our team members who bring our mission, vision and values to life every day. We want every patient to feel valued as part of our family: loved, listened to and cared for with kindness."

At Park Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, treatment recommendations begin with a partnership between the patient, the care team and the doctor. Through conversations about oral health needs, treatment options, goals and concerns, patients are supported in making informed decisions about their care.

The practice's cosmetic dentistry services include porcelain veneers, teeth whitening and smile makeovers, alongside preventive and restorative dentistry, dental implants, orthodontics, root canal treatment and sedation dentistry. An on-site dental laboratory allows doctors and laboratory professionals to collaborate directly, so patients can coordinate their care under one roof.

The practice also offers Saturday appointments for patients balancing work, school and family responsibilities, and gives back through charitable events such as Smiles for Freedom, which provides complimentary dental care to veterans.

Patients looking for a cosmetic dentist in Naples, FL can learn more about cosmetic dentistry, dental implants and family dental care at myparkdental.com or request an appointment online. Park Family & Cosmetic Dentistry thanks its patients, team members and community supporters for their votes.







The Park Family & Cosmetic Dentistry office on Goodlette-Frank Road North in Naples, Florida.

About Park Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

Park Family & Cosmetic Dentistry is a locally owned dental practice serving Naples, Florida, and surrounding Southwest Florida communities. Its mission is to partner with committed patients throughout their dental journey in a family-like, nurturing and welcoming environment, supported by advanced technology and continuous improvement. Guided by five core values (Service, Love, Integrity, Commitment and Pride), the team works to fulfill its promise: to deliver the most pleasant dental experience to its patients. The practice is located at 690 Goodlette-Frank Road North, Naples, FL 34102.

Press Inquiries

Maureen Roushar

maureen [at] myparkdental.com

