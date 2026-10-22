Amerilodge Group Celebrates Opening Of New 105-Room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kalamazoo East

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Hotel Reinforces Amerilodge Group's Continued Investment in Kalamazoo's Growing Hospitality Market









The new 105-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kalamazoo East at 3700 East Cork Street Court.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Amerilodge Group, a hotel ownership and management company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, proudly announces the opening of the new 105-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kalamazoo East, located at 3700 East Cork Street Court, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49001. The newly constructed hotel officially opened on October 20, 2026, introducing modern accommodations and expanded lodging capacity to the Kalamazoo community.

The opening reinforces Amerilodge Group's continued commitment to investing in Michigan communities, supporting local economic growth, and meeting the evolving needs of business and leisure travelers throughout Southwest Michigan. With Kalamazoo's established healthcare, manufacturing, education, and corporate sectors, the new property is strategically positioned to serve the region's diverse travel market.

Asad Malik, President & CEO of Amerilodge Group, said:

“Our investment in Kalamazoo reflects our confidence in the strength of this community and its continued economic potential. By introducing 105 modern guestrooms, we are expanding the region's hospitality offerings and investing in its future. Kalamazoo's strong corporate foundation, educational institutions, and growing visitor economy make it an important market for Amerilodge Group, and we are proud to contribute to its continued success.”

A Prime Location in Southwest Michigan

Conveniently situated near Interstate 94, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kalamazoo East provides access to the area's major employers, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and popular attractions. Kalamazoo is home to employers such as Stryker Corporation and Pfizer, as well as Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo College. The location serves corporate travelers, university visitors, healthcare professionals, and guests attending local events.

Leisure travelers can explore the Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Museum, Kalamazoo Valley Museum, Kalamazoo Nature Center, and the vibrant downtown district. The city also offers craft breweries, including Bell's Brewery, restaurants, entertainment venues, and cultural destinations such as the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts and Miller Auditorium.

Modern Accommodations Featuring Formula Blue 2.0

The new hotel incorporates the Holiday Inn Express brand's Formula Blue 2.0 design concept, combining contemporary styling with functional spaces. Its 105 guestrooms and suites feature thoughtful layouts, enhanced storage, and modern furnishings. The redesigned Smart Shelf combines a luggage bench with storage drawers, while updated wardrobes provide dedicated space for ironing essentials. Public areas feature warm architectural wood elements and locally inspired design details.

Guest amenities include complimentary Express Start breakfast, high-speed Wi-Fi, parking, an indoor heated swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, in-room microwaves and mini-refrigerators, flat-screen televisions, in-room safes, 24-hour lobby coffee and tea, and business services. The hotel also offers more than 1,100 square feet of flexible meeting space for functions of up to 100 attendees.

A Focus on Guest Experience and Community Connections

Jake Saucedo, General Manager of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kalamazoo East, said:

“Opening a new hotel is an exciting opportunity, but what makes it truly special is the people behind it. We have an enthusiastic team that is ready to welcome guests and deliver the friendly, dependable service that Holiday Inn Express is known for. Our goal is to build lasting relationships with local businesses, organizations, and travelers while becoming a trusted hospitality partner within the Kalamazoo community.”

Supporting Kalamazoo's Economic Growth

The opening is expected to bring more than 25 employment opportunities to the Kalamazoo community across hotel operations, guest services, housekeeping, and other departments. The property further strengthens Amerilodge Group's presence in Michigan and demonstrates its commitment to hotel development, community partnerships, and high-quality guest experiences.

Hotel Information and Reservations

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kalamazoo East | 3700 East Cork Street Court, Kalamazoo, MI 49001 | (269) 222-2900

Reservations: Book a stay at Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kalamazoo East

About Amerilodge Group

Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Amerilodge Group is a hotel ownership, development, and management company specializing in nationally recognized hospitality brands. With a growing portfolio throughout the Midwest, the company is committed to operational excellence, strategic investment, exceptional guest experiences, and long-term value creation. Amerilodge Group works with leading hospitality brands, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, and Hilton.

CONTACT: Media Contact Information Steve Aldridge Amerilodge Group +1 248-601-2500...