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Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Earnings


Date: 2026-10-22 04:47:21

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manhattan, KS, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: LARK), the holding company for Landmark National Bank, announced today that it will release earnings for the third quarter of 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 10:00 am (CT).

Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026
Time: 10:00am Central Time
Teleconference Dial-In: (833) 461-5787
Meeting ID: 373 544 883

An audio recording of the call will be available through November 5, 2026, by dialing (833) 309-1852 and using Meeting ID 373 544 883.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol“LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 28 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka, Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit for more information.

Contact Information

Mark Herpich Shelley Reed
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
(785) 565-2000 (913) 563-5672
... ...

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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