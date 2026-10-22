Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Time: 10:00am Central Time

Teleconference Dial-In: (833) 461-5787

Meeting ID: 373 544 883

An audio recording of the call will be available through November 5, 2026, by dialing (833) 309-1852 and using Meeting ID 373 544 883.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol“LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 28 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka, Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit for more information.

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