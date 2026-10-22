Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Discusses Independence, Grief And Love After Plural Marriage

Janelle Brown, star of TLC's Sister Wives, opens up about personal growth, independence, and embracing a new chapter of life on the Get Obsessed podcast with Julie Lokun.

In a rare interview, the“Sister Wives” star discusses self-worth, financial independence, and her new flower farm venture

- Julie LokunCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After 25 years in a plural marriage and years of sharing her family life on television,“Sister Wives” star Janelle Brown is building a future on her own terms. In a rare interview with Julie Lokun on the“Get Obsessed” podcast, Brown discusses her separation from Kody Brown, the death of her son Garrison and the choices shaping her next chapter.The conversation looks beyond the family relationships viewers watched on TLC. Brown describes how her experiences changed her understanding of self-worth, financial security, and what it means to start over.Living in a plural marriage brought Brown face to face with comparison and jealousy. She says she learned that recognizing another woman's strengths did not diminish her own.“I'm an orange. She's an apple,” Brown says during the discussion.The comparison reflects a broader point in her story: Brown no longer wants to measure her life against someone else's. For listeners navigating transitions in their relationships or careers, her experience offers an example of how to reconsider long-held expectations.Brown also discusses the death of her son Garrison and its impact on her family. The loss has made open conversations about mental health more important to them.Rather than presenting reinvention as a clean break from hardship, the episode makes room for grief alongside new goals. Brown's account acknowledges that moving forward can involve both loss and moments of happiness.Another part of the interview centers on women's financial and legal protections in plural relationships. Brown addresses how limited legal recognition can leave women vulnerable when those relationships end.“I think you just make it legal,” she says as she discusses protections for women.Her comments highlight the importance of understanding finances and legal rights before making major life decisions. Brown connects independence to having the knowledge and resources to make informed choices.Brown has moved to North Carolina, where she is developing a flower farm with her daughter, Maddie, and son-in-law, Caleb. She has also expanded her coaching work to help women navigate change.The farm offers a practical example of the life she is creating outside television. Brown even describes the satisfaction of weeding garden beds in the morning.“This is the best thing ever,” she says of the experience.The episode“Life After Plural Marriage with Janelle Brown of Sister Wives” is available on Apple Podcasts. Viewers can also watch an interview clip on YouTube.Hosted by Julie Lokun and Mika Altidor,“Get Obsessed” features conversations about personal growth, resilience, and meaningful change.Lokun is also the founder of The Mediacasters and works with entrepreneurs and businesses on brand development, media relations, and business growth through Julie Lokun Consulting.Media inquiries: Conner Tighe -...

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Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Discusses Independence, Grief and Love After Plural Marriage News Provided By Julie Lokun Consulting October 22, 2026, 20:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Religion, Social Media, World & Regional



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