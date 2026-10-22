Williams Plumbing & Drain Announces Christmas Toy Drive Benefiting Lilyfield Foster Care And Family Programs

Williams Plumbing & Drain is collecting new, unwrapped toys for Lilyfield in Tulsa, Oklahoma, through December 4.

Customers can hand new, unwrapped toys to technicians during home service visits, and the company delivers every donation to Lilyfield before Christmas.

- Clint Williams, President and owner, Williams Plumbing & DrainTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Williams Plumbing & Drain has announced a Christmas toy drive benefiting Lilyfield, an Oklahoma nonprofit that serves at-risk children, youth, and families through foster care, adoption, counseling, and prevention programs. From November 2 through December 4, customers across the Tulsa Metro can donate a new, unwrapped toy by handing it to a Williams Plumbing & Drain technician during a scheduled service visit at their home. Technicians then deliver the collected toys to Lilyfield for distribution to children ahead of Christmas.The drive is part of Taking Care of Tulsa, the family-owned company's ongoing community program. Each effort under the program pairs a defined local beneficiary with a straightforward way for residents to take part, and the toy drive applies that model to the Christmas season. For the toy drive, the collection point is the customer's own front door, and each technician serves as a courier for donated gifts during visits that are already on the calendar.Lilyfield is an Oklahoma nonprofit dedicated to providing healthy families for at-risk children and youth. With locations in Tulsa, Edmond, and South Oklahoma City, Lilyfield strengthens families through empowerment programs, mental health counseling, and foster care. Its two-generation approach supports children and caregivers together through parenting education, individualized coaching, support groups, youth development, mentoring, and resource navigation. Toys collected through the Williams Plumbing & Drain toy drive will bring joy to children and youth served by Lilyfield while providing meaningful encouragement and support to their families this Christmas season."Williams technicians are in homes across Green Country every day, and those visits give neighbors a simple way to support children who are spending Christmas in difficult circumstances," said Clint Williams, President and owner of Williams Plumbing & Drain. "Lilyfield does the year-round work of helping children find safety and stability, and this drive is a practical way to bring more gifts to the families it serves."Donated toys should be new, unwrapped, and suitable for a child or teenager, reflecting the wide age range of the young people Lilyfield serves. Donations are accepted at scheduled residential service calls throughout the collection period. Program details for Taking Care of Tulsa, including the toy drive, appear on the company website, williamsplumbinganddrain.The toy drive joins other seasonal efforts under Taking Care of Tulsa, which also supports educators in area school districts during the back-to-school season. The program reflects the company's long presence in the region, where it has operated under Williams family ownership for more than three decades.Williams Plumbing & Drain is a family-owned residential and commercial plumbing and drain company that has served the Tulsa Metro and more than 40 communities across Green Country since 1988. Led by President and owner Clint Williams, the company provides drain clearing, sewer line service, water heater repair and installation, slab leak detection and repair, and general plumbing for homeowners and businesses throughout northeastern Oklahoma.

Tandi Wells

Williams Plumbing & Drain

+1 918-794-5555

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Williams Plumbing & Drain Announces Christmas Toy Drive Benefiting Lilyfield Foster Care and Family Programs News Provided By Elevated Audience October 22, 2026, 20:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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