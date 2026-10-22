New York City Council Passes Romanch's Law, Ending Horse-Drawn Carriages In NYC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Council Member Marte's bill, backed by Speaker Julie Menin, Mayor Mamdani, and the Council's Animal Welfare Caucus, passes after more than a decade of advocacy

- Julie Cappiello, President, Voters For Animal RightsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The New York City Council today passed Romanch's Law (Intro 943), ending the use of horse-drawn carriages in New York City. The bi-partisan legislation, sponsored by Council Member Christopher Marte, moved to passage after Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Speaker Julie Menin reached an agreement on the bill earlier this month. Mayor Mamdani is expected to sign it into law.The law is named for Romanch Mahajan, who was killed on June 17, 2026, in an incident involving a carriage horse named Samson. His death came just eight days after a carriage horse named Deniz collapsed and died on June 9. Together, the two incidents pushed the Council to act on an issue that had stalled at City Hall for more than a decade."Romanch's Law is proof that when New Yorkers make animals a political priority, City Hall listens," said Julie Cappiello, President of Voters For Animal Rights. "I've worked on this issue for close to 15 years, through hearings, failed deals, and an industry that refused to come to the table. This time was different because the political will was there.”Cappiello continued,“Council Member Marte re-ignited the fight. The Council's Animal Welfare Caucus, alongside dozens of organizations and New York advocates, did the hard work of building support member by member until we had a majority. Speaker Menin put the full weight of her office behind it, and Mayor Mamdani made clear he would sign it. That kind of leadership, from City Hall to Gracie Mansion, is what it takes to end a practice that has endangered horses and people for decades.”The bill built momentum quickly after the June incidents. Council Member Marte renamed the legislation in Romanch's honor, and the Council's Health Committee held a hearing on July 15 that ran nearly 10 hours, with New Yorkers including Voter For Animal Rights volunteers and supporters, lining up to testify.“We're grateful to Romanch's family, whose courage turned an unbearable loss into a law that will protect so many others,” noted Cappiello.Ahead of the vote, Intro 943 had 29 co-sponsors, more than the 26 needed for passage, with members of the Animal Welfare Caucus working alongside dozens of advocates and organizations, leading the effort to secure them. Speaker Menin's support, followed by the agreement with Mayor Mamdani, cleared the path to today's vote."This victory belongs to the thousands of New Yorkers who called, emailed, and showed up at City Hall," said Mian Osumi, Policy and Advocacy Manager at Voters For Animal Rights.“Romanch's Law is a testament to the collective power of who we represent: voters for animal rights. Constituents who care about animals made their voices heard, and their Council Members listened. When animal voters show up in full force, we win.”What Romanch's Law does:Ends the operation of horse-drawn carriages in New York City by June 2028Prohibits the sale or transfer of sale of any horses for slaughter or use in another carriage businessEnsures a workforce transition program for carriage driversVoters For Animal Rights kept New Yorkers engaged at every stage of the campaign with more than 300,000 advocates taking action through the organization on this issue alone, signing petitions, emailing and calling their Council Members, and meeting with their representatives face to face. Voters For Animal Rights packed City Hall for the July 15 rally and hearing and kept constituent pressure on Council offices in every borough until the bill crossed the finish line. The victory comes just days before Voters For Animal Rights marks its 10th anniversary on October 31.

Julie Cappiello

Voters For Animal Rights

+1 516-509-8631

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New York City Council Passes Romanch's Law, Ending Horse-Drawn Carriages in NYC News Provided By Voters For Animal Rights October 22, 2026, 20:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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