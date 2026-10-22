Center for Domestic Peace Encourages Awareness and Thoughtful Reporting Following Marin County Deaths

Recent Bay Area tragedies highlight the importance of recognizing domestic violence risk factors and strengthening community responses.

- Tara PetersonSAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Marin County continues to mourn the deaths of Ann Mannix and her 24-year-old daughter, Katherine“Katie” Mannix, Center for Domestic Peace (C4DP) extends its condolences to their family, friends, colleagues, and all those affected by this loss.On October 11, authorities responded to a shooting in Marin County's Strawberry community. Investigators reported that retired San Francisco Police Sergeant Kevin Mannix is suspected of killing his wife, retired Deputy Chief Ann Mannix, and their adult daughter before taking his own life.The deaths have brought renewed attention to domestic violence, community safety, and the importance of helping communities understand and respond to violence within families.“When tragic incidents occur within families, it is important that communities have the information and resources needed to understand domestic violence and recognize opportunities for prevention and support,” said Tara Peterson, Executive Director of Center for Domestic Peace.“How we talk about these events can influence public understanding and awareness.”Domestic Violence Can Affect Any FamilyDomestic violence affects individuals and families across socioeconomic, professional, racial, and geographic backgrounds. Professional achievement, public visibility, or community standing do not eliminate the possibility of domestic violence within a relationship or family.Center for Domestic Peace encourages greater understanding of the patterns that can accompany domestic violence, including coercion, control, intimidation, and threats. The organization also encourages public conversations that are grounded in facts and that respect survivors, surviving family members, and others affected by domestic violence.“Domestic violence can affect any family,” Tara Peterson said.“Increasing awareness helps communities recognize concerning behaviors, understand that support is available, and know where to turn when they or someone they care about needs help.”The Role of Thoughtful ReportingMedia coverage can play an important role in shaping public understanding of domestic violence. Center for Domestic Peace encourages journalists and media organizations to report on domestic violence-related incidents with accuracy, context, and care.Thoughtful reporting can help audiences understand domestic violence, recognize warning signs and risk factors, and learn where support is available.C4DP also encourages reporting that distinguishes confirmed information from allegations and provides domestic violence resources when appropriate.“Journalists have an important opportunity to help communities better understand domestic violence,” Tara Peterson said.“Providing context alongside accurate information can increase awareness and help connect people with resources that may support safety.”Center for Domestic Peace encourages continued community attention to:. Increasing awareness of domestic violence and its warning signs.. Helping individuals and families understand where to seek support.. Recognizing risk factors associated with domestic violence.. Strengthening coordination among advocates, service providers and community partners.. Supporting surviving family members and others affected by domestic violence-related deaths.“Preventing domestic violence requires awareness, intervention, and access to support,” Tara Peterson said.“By continuing to learn from difficult situations and ensuring people know where they can turn for help, we can work together toward safer families and communities.”Support Is AvailableAnyone experiencing domestic violence, or concerned about someone they know, can reach out for confidential support.Center for Domestic Peace 24-Hour Hotline: (415) 924-6616National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)Text: START to 88788About Center for Domestic PeaceFor nearly 50 years, Center for Domestic Peace has worked to end domestic violence and create communities rooted in safety, equity, and healing. Serving Marin County, the organization provides emergency and long-term support to survivors and their families, as well as community education, prevention programs, and opportunities to address the underlying conditions that allow violence to persist.Learn more at centerfordomesticpeace.

Marla Hedlund

C4DP

+1 4155262543

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Center for Domestic Peace Encourages Awareness and Thoughtful Reporting Following Marin County Deaths News Provided By Center for Domestic Peace October 22, 2026, 20:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.