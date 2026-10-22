Gujarat Invites Rajasthan Industry For Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027

Promoting Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 in Jaipur

The Gujarat government on Thursday invited Rajasthan's industrialists, traders and entrepreneurs to explore investment opportunities and business partnerships in the state at a roadshow in Jaipur ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027, scheduled to be held from January 10 to 12 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. According to the release, the roadshow brought together industrialists, traders and business representatives from across Rajasthan, providing a platform to explore investment opportunities and potential partnerships between the two neighbouring states. The Gujarat delegation also held one-on-one meetings with industry representatives, highlighting the state's business-friendly policies, infrastructure, industrial ecosystem and government support for investors.

Leadership and Development Vision

Addressing the gathering, Gujarat Minister of State for Labour, Skill Development and Employment, and Rural Development, Kunvarji Bavaliya, welcomed the participants on behalf of the Government of Gujarat. Recalling the origins of the Vibrant Gujarat initiative, the minister said that when Prime Minister NarendraModi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, launched the summit in 2003, the concept of a state-led global business summit was relatively unfamiliar. Under his leadership, he said, Vibrant Gujarat has evolved into a major platform for investment, industry and international business engagement. He added that under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, the state continues to expand its development agenda. The inaugural Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRC) in 2026 marked another step towards extending investment opportunities across Gujarat's regions.“Today, the entire country recognises that now is the right time to invest in Gujarat. Gujarat does not wait for opportunities; it creates!” the minister said, encouraging Rajasthan's business community to participate in the forthcoming summit.

Strengthening State Partnerships

Highlighting the longstanding relationship between the two neighbouring states, Shalini Agrawal, IAS, Managing Director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), spoke about their shared cultural, historical and economic ties. She expressed,“Rajasthan is my 'Janmbhoomi' and Gujarat is my 'Karma Bhoomi'. Today, I am privileged to have this opportunity to bring Rajasthan and Gujarat together and contribute towards advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.” She acknowledged the significant contributions of Gujarati and Marwari entrepreneurs to India's industrial development and underscored Rajasthan's role in Gujarat's growth story. She emphasised that the two states have considerable scope to build on their shared strengths through investment, trade, skill development and business partnerships.

Strategic Industrial Growth

Speaking to the media after the roadshow, Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya said that several traders and industrialists from Rajasthan had expressed their commitment to exploring new business ventures in Gujarat or participating in VGGS 2027 across various sectors. He said the Gujarat Government is organising similar roadshows in other states and countries to engage potential investors and build momentum ahead of the January summit. The government, he added, would extend support to investors interested in participating in VGGS 2027. The year 2027 will mark 25 years of the governance journey associated with the Vibrant Gujarat initiative and the state's development agenda. Gujarat contributes approximately 8.3% to India's GDP and continues to position itself as a major destination for domestic and international investment.

Infrastructure and Future Sectors

Agrawal also highlighted Gujarat's entrepreneurial ecosystem, noting that businesses operate across the state, supported by a stable policy environment, an emphasis on ease of doing business and the availability of land for industrial development. The state's infrastructure network, including major ports, international air connectivity, the Dedicated Freight Corridor, metro rail networks and the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, offers significant advantages for manufacturing, logistics and trade. She also highlighted the development of Dholera, where road infrastructure and other facilities are being developed to support the emergence of a major industrial and investment hub. Gujarat's established strengths in chemicals, petrochemicals, diamond processing and refining continue to underpin its industrial economy. At the same time, the state is expanding its presence in emerging sectors, including semiconductors, data centres, artificial intelligence, battery manufacturing and research and development, supported by a broad and growing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) ecosystem, according to the release.

On clean energy, Agrawal highlighted the Khavda renewable energy development as a key contributor to India's energy transition. She also pointed to the infrastructure being developed in Sanand and Dholera to support semiconductor manufacturing and strengthen Gujarat's position in the global technology supply chain. Positioned around a collaborative approach to growth, VGGS 2027 will seek to build partnerships between Gujarat and other states rather than promote competition. Given their geographical proximity and complementary industrial strengths, Gujarat and Rajasthan have opportunities to collaborate across manufacturing, services, trade and skill development. The summit will offer several platforms for businesses from Rajasthan, including a global trade show and exhibition to showcase products and services, reverse buyer-seller meets to facilitate business partnerships, vendor development meets to establish supplier networks, and a startup and technology summit to promote collaboration among innovators.

The release stated that India's growth ambitions increasingly encompass export promotion alongside domestic market expansion, with a greater focus on integrating Indian businesses into global supply chains. She emphasised the importance of collaboration across manufacturing and services to strengthen value chains and create new opportunities for enterprises.

The roadshow concluded with an invitation to Rajasthan's industrialists, traders and entrepreneurs to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 and further explore opportunities for investment, trade and collaboration. With its established industrial base, expanding technology and clean energy sectors, and focus on infrastructure-led development, Gujarat is seeking to deepen business engagement with Rajasthan as it prepares for the next edition of the summit, scheduled for January 10 to 12, 2027, at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)