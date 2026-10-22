Datadog Reportedly Bids Nearly $4B For Cloud Security Startup Upwind To Fortify AI Defenses



Upwind has not accepted the proposal and is concurrently closing a $300 million funding round at a roughly $3.8 billion valuation.

The takeover discussions underscore a broader industry surge in enterprise spending on security software to protect against AI-driven threats. 44 out of 48 analysts rate DDOG as 'buy,' two say 'hold,' and two say 'sell'.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG), a data organization software developer, has set its sights on expanding its security footprint with an attempt to acquire cloud security startup Upwind, as per an exclusive report by The Information.

Upwind specializes in software designed to monitor cloud-running applications-including emerging AI agents-while automatically detecting and responding to potential security breaches and hacks.

Representatives for Upwind declined to comment on the matter, while Datadog did not immediately respond to The Information's requests for comment.

Navigating Valuations And Private Funding

While the buyout offer is for approximately $4 billion, Upwind has not yet accepted the proposal. Instead, sources cited by The Information revealed that the startup is simultaneously finalizing a $300 million funding round that values the company at approximately $3.8 billion.

Because the buyout bid is closely aligned with this private valuation, it carries very little premium over what the company is already worth independently. Industry insiders note that this tight valuation spread reflects Upwind's strong positioning and investor appetite in the current private market.

Surging AI Security Demand

The merger discussions unfold against a backdrop of sweeping changes in the cybersecurity landscape. The sector has faced intense pressure from AI-related threats after advanced models successfully uncovered major vulnerabilities in widely used software infrastructures.

For instance, leaders of the two major AI labs-Anthropic's Dario Amodei and OpenAI's Sam Altman-have both publicly called for the need to slow down AI development amid increased cases of AI agents taking decisions of their own accord.

These threats have accelerated corporate spending on specialized cybersecurity solutions. This rise in threats has driven a sharp spike in enterprise demand for dedicated software capable of tracking and securing these cloud agents, making security startups like Upwind prime targets for industry consolidation.

Other cybersecurity stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Okta (OKTA) have all gained between 90% and 130% so far this year amid the increased demand for cloud and system security.

DDOG Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'neutral' with 'normal' message volumes. Institutional investors, meanwhile, largely have a bullish outlook on the stock, with 44 out of 48 analysts rating DDOG as 'buy,' two say 'hold,' and two say 'sell'.

DDOG stock has gained about 90% year-to-date.

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