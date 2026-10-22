Tera And PEMF Foot Therapy Device Integrates Blue LED Light Technology

MENAFN - GetNews)Tera + PEMF Foot Therapy Device with Blue LED Light: DY-FM03 foot therapy device integrates Terahertz, PEMF, Blue LED light and Bluetooth technology. It focuses on foot conditioning to activate cells, boost blood circulation, speed up metabolism and reduce dampness in the body. Optional customized accessories including massage belt, waistcoat and knee pad are available for full-body wellness care. Great for wellness centers, physiotherapy spas and home daily healthcare.

Core Functions

Activate cells: Improve foot blood circulation, deliver nutrients and oxygen to cells and remove waste. Accelerate metabolism: Local heating brings more nutrition, oxygen and immune cells to promote tissue metabolism. Eliminate dampness: Stimulate sweating, enhance microcirculation to help prevent dampness-related discomfort. Relax & relieve stress: Calm the nervous system, ease tension and improve insomnia.



Key Advantages

Combined 4 technologies: Terahertz + PEMF + Blue LED Light + Bluetooth Adjustable timer: 1–60 minutes; Heat levels L1–L20 for personalized treatment

Who Needs This?

Wellness spas and rehabilitation centers for foot detox and body conditioning services Healthcare product distributors and resellers Home users with poor foot circulation, heavy body dampness, stress and sleeping issues

Why Choose Our DY-FM03 Tera PEMF Foot Therapy Device?

This foot therapy machine combines Terahertz, PEMF, blue LED and Bluetooth functions in one unit. Besides foot care, you can add extra accessories to expand treatment to waist, knee and full body. MultIpl e adjustable settings suit different users. Stable performance, simple operation and OEM custom service are available.

Get In Touch

Contact us for factory wholesale price, catalog and operation manual.

About Us

Guangzhou Danye Optical CO., LTD was founded in 2010, located in Guangzhou China, is the professional high quality of non-surgical beauty and medical equipment manufacturer and exporter. Our business ranges from original research, development, production, international sales & marketing, after services to professional training;