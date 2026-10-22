NEWERA (GUANGDONG) NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD. Advances Construction Of Its New Fully Automated And Digitized Smart Factory

MENAFN - GetNews)A major milestone is being reached in the construction of the new smart manufacturing facility of NEWERA (GUANGDONG) NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD. The company's new fully automated and digitized factory is moving steadily toward the next stage of development, with the exterior construction now substantially completed, interior decoration and fit-out approximately 70% finished, and new production equipment scheduled to begin arriving and being installed progressively from October.

The new factory represents an important step in NEWERA's long-term manufacturing strategy. Designed around automation, digital management and modern production systems, the facility is being developed to create a more efficient, standardized and intelligent manufacturing environment for adhesive tape and related new material products.

Exterior Construction Nears Completion

The latest progress at the construction site shows a modern industrial building taking shape. As shown in the latest site photos, the main exterior façade has been largely completed, giving the new factory a clear and modern appearance.

The building features a clean architectural design with large windows, multiple production and functional areas, and a spacious overall structure designed to support the company's future manufacturing operations.

Although some finishing work remains, the completion of the main exterior marks an important transition from the major construction phase toward the installation, commissioning and operational preparation stages.

For NEWERA, the new factory is more than simply a larger production facility. It is being developed as a foundation for the company's next phase of manufacturing, with greater emphasis on automation, production efficiency, quality consistency and digital management.

Interior Fit-Out Reaches 70%

While the exterior has been substantially completed, work inside the facility is progressing at the same time.

At present, approximately 70% of the interior decoration and fit-out work has been completed. Different functional areas are being progressively prepared, including production areas, equipment installation zones, supporting facilities and other operational spaces.

The interior design and construction are being carried out with the future production systems in mind. Rather than simply completing the building first and then deciding how to use the space, the factory layout is being developed around modern manufacturing requirements.

This approach is expected to provide a more organized production environment once the new equipment is fully installed and commissioned.

The remaining interior work will continue in the coming weeks, while preparation for equipment installation is also moving forward.

New Equipment to Arrive from October

One of the most anticipated stages of the project will begin in October 2026, when the factory's new production equipment is scheduled to start arriving progressively.

The arrival of the equipment will mark another significant milestone for the project.

Following delivery, the equipment will be positioned and installed according to the factory's planned production layout. Installation, electrical connections, system integration, testing and commissioning will then be carried out step by step.

The equipment installation process is expected to transform the new building from a construction site into a modern manufacturing facility.

The introduction of new equipment is also an important part of NEWERA's automation and digitalization strategy. By combining modern production machinery with standardized processes and digital management systems, the company aims to improve production efficiency while maintaining stable and consistent product quality.

Building a More Intelligent Manufacturing System

Automation and digitalization are becoming increasingly important in the manufacturing industry.

For adhesive tape and new material products, production efficiency is closely connected with factors such as coating consistency, material control, slitting accuracy, production stability, quality inspection and order management.

A modern factory can provide the infrastructure needed to connect these different stages more effectively.

NEWERA's new facility is being developed with this direction in mind.

The goal is not simply to increase production capacity, but to establish a more systematic manufacturing environment where equipment, production processes, quality control and management can work together more efficiently.

With greater automation, repetitive production tasks can be handled more consistently, while digital systems can provide better visibility into production information and operational performance.

For customers, these improvements can ultimately translate into more stable product supply, more consistent quality and stronger production support.

From Factory Expansion to Customer Value

For a manufacturing company serving international markets, factory development is closely connected with customer expectations.

Customers today are looking for more than competitive prices. They also increasingly value stable quality, reliable delivery schedules, consistent specifications, production transparency and long-term supply capability.

The development of NEWERA's new factory is therefore closely aligned with these changing market requirements.

The larger and more modern manufacturing environment will provide additional space for new equipment, improved production organization and future capacity expansion.

At the same time, automation and digital management are expected to help the company further standardize production and strengthen its quality management system.

This is particularly important as NEWERA continues to work with customers across different international markets and product segments.

A New Chapter for NEWERA

The current construction progress reflects a clear transition for NEWERA.

The project has moved beyond the initial construction stage. With the exterior substantially completed and interior work already around 70% finished, attention is gradually shifting toward equipment installation and production preparation.

October will be an especially important month as the first batches of new equipment begin to arrive.

From there, the project will enter a new phase involving equipment installation, system commissioning, production-line preparation and operational testing.

There will still be many details to complete before the factory officially enters full operation, but the progress achieved so far provides a solid foundation for the next steps.

Looking Ahead

The construction of the new fully automated and digitized factory reflects NEWERA's continued investment in manufacturing capabilities and future development.

A new building alone does not define a modern factory. The real value comes from how the facility, equipment, people, processes and digital systems work together.

NEWERA tape manufacturer is taking this opportunity to build a manufacturing environment designed for the future - one that places greater emphasis on automation, efficiency, quality consistency and long-term production capability.

As the project continues to move forward, more new equipment will arrive, more production areas will take shape, and the factory will gradually move closer to its next milestone.

From construction to equipment installation, from traditional manufacturing to intelligent production - NEWERA is steadily building the foundation for its next chapter.

The exterior is almost ready.

The interior is taking shape.

And from October, the arrival of the new equipment will bring the factory one step closer to becoming a fully operational, automated and digitized manufacturing facility.

This is not just a new tape factory. It is an investment in the future of manufacturing, in product quality, and in the long-term value NEWERA aims to create for customers and partners around the world.

About us

Founded in 1986, Newera is a professional adhesive tape and packaging materials manufacturer in Guangdong, China. With decades of experience in adhesive products, coating technology and packaging solutions, we provide reliable tape products and customized manufacturing services for global importers, wholesalers, distributors, brand owners and industrial users.