HIPS Sheet For Thermoformed Packaging Of Food: A Buyer's Material Guide

(MENAFN- GetNews) Shanghai, China - October 22, 2026 - When buying plastic sheet for thermoformed food packaging, HIPS can look attractive for one simple reason: it is usually a cost-conscious material with good rigidity and relatively easy processing. But price alone is not enough to decide whether HIPS is the right sheet for a food application. The real question is whether the HIPS sheet can provide the required forming performance, stiffness, appearance, and regulatory suitability for the final application. For food-contact applications in particular, the exact grade and compliance documentation matter as much as the basic resin type. From a thermoforming sheet manufacturer's perspective, I would recommend evaluating HIPS against the actual forming process and end-use requirements before comparing price per kilogram. What Makes HIPS Attractive for Food Thermoforming? HIPS, or high-impact polystyrene, is a modified form of polystyrene designed to provide better impact resistance than general-purpose PS. For thermoforming, several characteristics make HIPS interesting:

Good rigidity for relatively lightweight trays and containers

Stable sheet processing and forming behavior

Easy cutting and trimming after forming

Good surface appearance for many applications

Available in different colors and opacity levels Competitive material cost for price-sensitive applications For buyers running high-volume thermoforming lines, processing stability can be just as important as the resin price. A sheet that is slightly cheaper but creates more trimming waste, inconsistent wall thickness, or unstable forming can quickly lose its cost advantage. That is why I would not evaluate HIPS simply as a low-cost alternative to PET or PP. Where HIPS Can Make Sense in Food Packaging HIPS is more suitable when the application prioritizes rigidity, cost control, and relatively straightforward forming rather than maximum temperature resistance or premium transparency. Potential applications can include certain:

Food trays

Bakery and confectionery applications

Dry-food containers

Disposable food-service components Secondary or non-direct-food-contact thermoformed components However, there is an important distinction here. Direct food contact requires the correct grade Not every HIPS sheet is automatically suitable for direct food contact. If the formed product will directly touch food, the buyer should confirm that the specific HIPS grade, additives, colorants, and manufacturing process meet the regulations required in the destination market. Do not assume that a supplier's general statement such as "HIPS is used for food packaging" means every HIPS sheet they offer is food-contact compliant. For a serious food-contact project, ask for the relevant declaration of compliance and supporting documentation before placing a production order. HIPS vs PET vs PP for Food Thermoforming The most useful comparison is usually not "Which material is best?" but "Which material fits this particular food application?"

Requirement HIPS PET PP Material cost Often competitive Moderate Moderate Rigidity Good Good Moderate to good Transparency Possible, but usually not its main advantage Excellent Good depending on grade Impact performance Good Good Very good Heat resistance Limited compared with PP Depends on PET grade Strong advantage Cold resistance Moderate Good Good Thermoforming Generally easy Widely used Requires suitable process control Food-contact use Grade dependent Widely used Widely used Premium appearance Moderate Strong Good

The right choice depends heavily on what happens after forming.

For example, if the package needs higher temperature resistance, PP may have a clear advantage. If transparency and product visibility are important, PET is often more attractive.

HIPS becomes more interesting when cost, rigidity, and conventional thermoforming performance are high priorities.

What HIPS Sheet Thickness Should Food Packaging Buyers Consider?

There is no single "standard thickness" for a HIPS food tray.

The required thickness depends on:



Tray dimensions

Forming depth

Corner geometry

Number of cavities

Stacking requirements

Product weight

Required rigidity

Thermoforming machine and tooling Acceptable material consumption

PULIXIN's normal HIPS sheet range is approximately 0.3–1.8 mm, with available widths generally around 300–900 mm.

These are sheet supply ranges, not a recommendation that every food tray should use a particular thickness.

For purchasing, it is better to start with the finished part requirements and work backward toward sheet thickness.

A common mistake is to select a thin sheet simply because the material price per roll is lower. If the formed tray becomes too flexible, the actual cost advantage may disappear through design changes, production problems, or customer complaints.

Don't Ignore Wall Thickness Distribution

One of the most important issues in thermoforming is that the sheet thickness before forming is not the same as the wall thickness of the finished tray.

Material stretches during forming. Deep corners, sidewalls, and bottom sections can become significantly thinner than the original sheet.

This is particularly important when buying HIPS for deeper food trays.

A supplier can provide a sheet with consistent incoming thickness, but the final wall distribution is also affected by:



Heating profile

Plug-assist conditions

Mold temperature

Forming speed

Vacuum level

Tool geometry Sheet temperature

So when comparing two HIPS suppliers, do not look only at the nominal thickness.

If possible, provide the supplier with the tray dimensions, forming depth, and equipment information. That gives the sheet manufacturer a much better basis for recommending a suitable thickness and structure.

Surface and Color Options Matter More Than Buyers Expect

HIPS can be supplied in different colors and surface appearances depending on the application.

For food-related thermoforming, the choice may be influenced by:



Product visibility

Brand appearance

Printing requirements

Light protection

Consumer perception Inspection of the food inside the container

PULIXIN also supplies light-blocking HIPS sheet, with a typical shading rate of up to around 99.9% for its light-blocking grade.

That type of material is useful when blocking light is more important than transparency.

For ordinary food trays where the product itself needs to be visible, however, a light-blocking grade would obviously be the wrong direction.

Material selection should follow the packaging function rather than the other way around.

What Should You Ask an HIPS Sheet Supplier?

A good inquiry should contain more information than:

"Please quote HIPS sheet for food packaging."

For a meaningful quotation, I recommend specifying at least:

Application – what type of food container or tray is being formed?

Direct or indirect food contact – this is critical for material selection.

Target thickness – or provide the finished part for evaluation.

Sheet width – based on your thermoforming machine and nesting layout.

Color and surface requirements

Thermoforming process – vacuum forming, pressure forming, plug assist, etc.

Expected monthly or annual volume

Food-contact market – EU, US, Middle East, Southeast Asia, etc.

Required compliance documents

Roll weight and packaging requirements

This information allows a sheet manufacturer to quote a material that is actually usable on the production line rather than simply offering the lowest nominal price.

When Should You Choose HIPS Instead of PP or PET?

My practical approach is quite simple.

Choose HIPS when:



Cost control is a major consideration

Good rigidity is required

The application does not require high-temperature performance

Conventional thermoforming is preferred

The required appearance fits HIPS The selected grade meets the application's regulatory requirements

Consider PP when:



Higher heat resistance is important

The finished package may encounter hot filling or elevated temperatures Toughness and chemical resistance are priorities

Consider PET when:



Product visibility and clarity are important

A more premium appearance is required PET's forming and material characteristics better match the application

There is no universal winner. The best sheet is the one that gives the thermoforming line a stable process and gives the finished part the required performance at an acceptable material cost.

Final Recommendation

HIPS can be a practical material for selected food thermoforming applications, particularly where rigidity, processing convenience, and cost control are important.

But I would not recommend choosing HIPS simply because it is cheaper than PET or PP.

For food applications, first confirm the required food-contact status and regulatory documentation. Then evaluate the finished tray geometry, thickness distribution, forming conditions, temperature requirements, and appearance.

For thermoforming buyers, the important purchase is not just a roll of HIPS sheet. It is a sheet specification that can run consistently on the production line and produce the required finished part.

That is the level at which HIPS should be compared with PET and PP.

Frequently Asked QuestionsIs HIPS suitable for food thermoforming?

HIPS can be used for selected food thermoforming applications, but suitability depends on the specific grade and whether the finished product has direct food contact. Buyers should confirm the applicable compliance documentation for the exact material.

What thickness of HIPS sheet is used for food trays?

There is no universal thickness. The appropriate thickness depends on tray size, forming depth, geometry, stiffness requirements, and thermoforming conditions. HIPS sheet is commonly supplied in a range such as approximately 0.3–1.8 mm, but the correct thickness should be determined from the actual application.

Is HIPS cheaper than PET and PP?

HIPS can be competitive in cost, but material price alone does not determine the total cost of a thermoformed package. Forming yield, material consumption, processing stability, and finished-part requirements should also be considered.

Is HIPS better than PP for food trays?

Not necessarily. HIPS can offer good rigidity and cost efficiency, while PP provides advantages in heat resistance and toughness. The better material depends on the food product, filling conditions, forming process, and required performance.

What should I provide when requesting an HIPS sheet quotation?

At minimum, provide the application, direct or indirect food contact requirement, sheet thickness or finished-part dimensions, sheet width, color, expected quantity, destination market, and required compliance documentation. Providing the thermoforming machine or tooling information can make the material recommendation more accurate.

About us

Pulixin Packaging Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. was established in 2009 in Shanghai. Its registered capital is RMB 20.8 million and area is more than 20,000 square meters. We are a manufacturer and seller of PP, PS, PET sheets etc. Our company owns 12 PET/PP/PS co-extruded production lines which import from Europe, and 2 coating production lines. Our production volume has been more than 40,000 metric tons per year. Our company products are mainly used in packaging for electronics, food, toys, cosmetics, medical, toys, printing and other industries.