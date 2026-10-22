HIPS Sheet For Thermoformed Packaging Of Food: A Buyer's Material Guide
|Requirement
|HIPS
|PET
|PP
|Material cost
|Often competitive
|Moderate
|Moderate
|Rigidity
|Good
|Good
|Moderate to good
|Transparency
|Possible, but usually not its main advantage
|Excellent
|Good depending on grade
|Impact performance
|Good
|Good
|Very good
|Heat resistance
|Limited compared with PP
|Depends on PET grade
|Strong advantage
|Cold resistance
|Moderate
|Good
|Good
|Thermoforming
|Generally easy
|Widely used
|Requires suitable process control
|Food-contact use
|Grade dependent
|Widely used
|Widely used
|Premium appearance
|Moderate
|Strong
|Good
The right choice depends heavily on what happens after forming.
For example, if the package needs higher temperature resistance, PP may have a clear advantage. If transparency and product visibility are important, PET is often more attractive.
HIPS becomes more interesting when cost, rigidity, and conventional thermoforming performance are high priorities.
What HIPS Sheet Thickness Should Food Packaging Buyers Consider?
There is no single "standard thickness" for a HIPS food tray.
The required thickness depends on:
Tray dimensions
Forming depth
Corner geometry
Number of cavities
Stacking requirements
Product weight
Required rigidity
Thermoforming machine and tooling
Acceptable material consumption
PULIXIN's normal HIPS sheet range is approximately 0.3–1.8 mm, with available widths generally around 300–900 mm.
These are sheet supply ranges, not a recommendation that every food tray should use a particular thickness.
For purchasing, it is better to start with the finished part requirements and work backward toward sheet thickness.
A common mistake is to select a thin sheet simply because the material price per roll is lower. If the formed tray becomes too flexible, the actual cost advantage may disappear through design changes, production problems, or customer complaints.
Don't Ignore Wall Thickness Distribution
One of the most important issues in thermoforming is that the sheet thickness before forming is not the same as the wall thickness of the finished tray.
Material stretches during forming. Deep corners, sidewalls, and bottom sections can become significantly thinner than the original sheet.
This is particularly important when buying HIPS for deeper food trays.
A supplier can provide a sheet with consistent incoming thickness, but the final wall distribution is also affected by:
Heating profile
Plug-assist conditions
Mold temperature
Forming speed
Vacuum level
Tool geometry
Sheet temperature
So when comparing two HIPS suppliers, do not look only at the nominal thickness.
If possible, provide the supplier with the tray dimensions, forming depth, and equipment information. That gives the sheet manufacturer a much better basis for recommending a suitable thickness and structure.
Surface and Color Options Matter More Than Buyers Expect
HIPS can be supplied in different colors and surface appearances depending on the application.
For food-related thermoforming, the choice may be influenced by:
Product visibility
Brand appearance
Printing requirements
Light protection
Consumer perception
Inspection of the food inside the container
PULIXIN also supplies light-blocking HIPS sheet, with a typical shading rate of up to around 99.9% for its light-blocking grade.
That type of material is useful when blocking light is more important than transparency.
For ordinary food trays where the product itself needs to be visible, however, a light-blocking grade would obviously be the wrong direction.
Material selection should follow the packaging function rather than the other way around.
What Should You Ask an HIPS Sheet Supplier?
A good inquiry should contain more information than:
"Please quote HIPS sheet for food packaging."
For a meaningful quotation, I recommend specifying at least:
Application – what type of food container or tray is being formed?
Direct or indirect food contact – this is critical for material selection.
Target thickness – or provide the finished part for evaluation.
Sheet width – based on your thermoforming machine and nesting layout.
Color and surface requirements
Thermoforming process – vacuum forming, pressure forming, plug assist, etc.
Expected monthly or annual volume
Food-contact market – EU, US, Middle East, Southeast Asia, etc.
Required compliance documents
Roll weight and packaging requirements
This information allows a sheet manufacturer to quote a material that is actually usable on the production line rather than simply offering the lowest nominal price.
When Should You Choose HIPS Instead of PP or PET?
My practical approach is quite simple.
Choose HIPS when:
Cost control is a major consideration
Good rigidity is required
The application does not require high-temperature performance
Conventional thermoforming is preferred
The required appearance fits HIPS
The selected grade meets the application's regulatory requirements
Consider PP when:
Higher heat resistance is important
The finished package may encounter hot filling or elevated temperatures
Toughness and chemical resistance are priorities
Consider PET when:
Product visibility and clarity are important
A more premium appearance is required
PET's forming and material characteristics better match the application
There is no universal winner. The best sheet is the one that gives the thermoforming line a stable process and gives the finished part the required performance at an acceptable material cost.
Final Recommendation
HIPS can be a practical material for selected food thermoforming applications, particularly where rigidity, processing convenience, and cost control are important.
But I would not recommend choosing HIPS simply because it is cheaper than PET or PP.
For food applications, first confirm the required food-contact status and regulatory documentation. Then evaluate the finished tray geometry, thickness distribution, forming conditions, temperature requirements, and appearance.
For thermoforming buyers, the important purchase is not just a roll of HIPS sheet. It is a sheet specification that can run consistently on the production line and produce the required finished part.
That is the level at which HIPS should be compared with PET and PP.
Frequently Asked QuestionsIs HIPS suitable for food thermoforming?
HIPS can be used for selected food thermoforming applications, but suitability depends on the specific grade and whether the finished product has direct food contact. Buyers should confirm the applicable compliance documentation for the exact material.
What thickness of HIPS sheet is used for food trays?
There is no universal thickness. The appropriate thickness depends on tray size, forming depth, geometry, stiffness requirements, and thermoforming conditions. HIPS sheet is commonly supplied in a range such as approximately 0.3–1.8 mm, but the correct thickness should be determined from the actual application.
Is HIPS cheaper than PET and PP?
HIPS can be competitive in cost, but material price alone does not determine the total cost of a thermoformed package. Forming yield, material consumption, processing stability, and finished-part requirements should also be considered.
Is HIPS better than PP for food trays?
Not necessarily. HIPS can offer good rigidity and cost efficiency, while PP provides advantages in heat resistance and toughness. The better material depends on the food product, filling conditions, forming process, and required performance.
What should I provide when requesting an HIPS sheet quotation?
At minimum, provide the application, direct or indirect food contact requirement, sheet thickness or finished-part dimensions, sheet width, color, expected quantity, destination market, and required compliance documentation. Providing the thermoforming machine or tooling information can make the material recommendation more accurate.
About us
Pulixin Packaging Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. was established in 2009 in Shanghai. Its registered capital is RMB 20.8 million and area is more than 20,000 square meters. We are a manufacturer and seller of PP, PS, PET sheets etc. Our company owns 12 PET/PP/PS co-extruded production lines which import from Europe, and 2 coating production lines. Our production volume has been more than 40,000 metric tons per year. Our company products are mainly used in packaging for electronics, food, toys, cosmetics, medical, toys, printing and other industries.
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