Russia To Step Up Ballistic Missile Attacks As U.S. Cuts Patriot Missile Supplies To Ukraine Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He told this to journalists this ahead of a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The Americans have reduced supplies, and they [the Russians] will step up their ballistic missile attacks. It is quite clear what they are doing," Zelensky said.

He stressed that supplies of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems, even from European partners, depended on the United States.

"Europeans can provide the missiles only when the American side approves it," Zelensky said, adding that the United States had sent most of its interceptor missiles to the Middle East.

NSDC Secretary Klymenko meets NATO delegation to discuss Patriot missiles and PURL prospects

Zelensky also said he expected a constructive dialogue with the U.S. on this issue, particularly with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Zelensky earlier said European countries had sufficient quantities of PAC-2 and PAC-3 anti-ballistic missiles to meet Ukraine's minimum needs over the winter.

Meanwhile, Germany is working on an independent production line for missiles for Patriot systems, with the first finished products expected in 2026 or early 2027. Zelensky said a contract signed with Germany provides for the purchase of 600 air defense missiles for Ukraine from this production line.