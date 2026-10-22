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Kenya: Ministry Of Education, United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR) Strengthen Partnership On Refugee Education.


Date: 2026-10-22 04:32:26

(MENAFN- APO Group)


The Principal Secretary for Basic Education, John Ololtuaa, today received a courtesy call from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Kenya Country Representative, Fatima Mohammed Cole, to discuss areas of collaboration between the two institutions in advancing refugee education in Kenya.

The engagement reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between the Ministry of Education and UNHCR in promoting inclusive access to education, enhancing learner well-being, and advancing sustainable education solutions for refugee and host-community children.

The partnership seeks to strengthen the integration of refugee learners into Kenya's education system while ensuring that both refugee and host-community children have equitable access to quality education and opportunities that support their learning, well-being, and future prospects.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education, Kenya.

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APO Group

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