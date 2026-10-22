South Africa: Select Committee On Security And Justice Concerned About AG Audit Findings On South African Police Service's (SAPS) 2025/26 Annual Report

The Select Committee on Security and Justice today concluded its detailed review of the South African Police Service's (SAPS) 2025/26 annual report. The committee expressed its profound concern over the persistent audit findings raised by the Auditor-General.

While the committee welcomes the sixth consecutive unqualified audit opinion on the financial statements, it strongly emphasised that financial cleanliness cannot mask severe governance, compliance and performance delivery failures.“Behaviour and cultural change are important in the institution,” said Committee Chairperson Ms Jane Seboletswe Mananiso.

“The committee highlights with alarm the increase in material findings on reported performance information, which rose by 35.71 per cent, from 14 findings in the previous cycle to 19.

“The Auditor-General's report underscores that adequate supporting evidence was frequently absent, causing reported achievements in vital operational areas – such as 10111 emergency call centre handle rations, firearm recovery and detective detection rates – to be overstated, unverifiable or material inaccuracy. This is extremely concerning,” said Ms Mananiso.

Furthermore, she said committee members raised concerns about capacity and technology.“It should be prioritised, as it will have an impact in fighting crime and improve levels of safety. The SAPS must look at the whole ecosystem of digitising its workflow. They must procure a system that is fit for purpose and that is integrated.”

The committee noted the remarks of Prof Firoz Cachalia, the Acting Minister of Police, who said that performance targets must be realistic. The committee also confirmed its ongoing commitment to critically assess the department's annual performance plans. The committee also noted that the SAPS has a recovery plan, that speak to fleet strategy and infrastructure management, to turn around the institution.

Ms Mananiso said that severe control breakdowns continue to plague internal administration and operations, supply chain management and consequence management. The committee notes the identification of a new material irregularity concerning the ineffectiveness and underutilisation of the Investigation Case Docket Management System, alongside ongoing material irregularities tied to forensic examination delays, unlawful detentions exceeding 48 hours and struggling 10111 command centres. Furthermore, non-compliance with procurement prescripts drove up irregular expenditure, highlighting a systemic failure to implement effective preventative controls and post-audit action plans.

Several committee Members urged the SAPS to prioritise the Community Policing Forums as they assist with crime prevention on the ground, said Ms Mananiso.

While welcoming Finance Minister Mr Enoch Godongwana's allocation yesterday of R186 million to boost investigations and forensic capacity, the committee demands that these funds address immediate and critical challenges like fleet management turnaround times. The committee will closely monitor how these funds are spent. The committee furthermore calls for urgent accountability regarding lifestyle audits, vacancies and intergovernmental friction between SAPS and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

Ms Mananiso said that the committee also requested a post audit action plan from the SAPS regarding all commitments made at the meeting.“In conclusion, the committee insists on rigorous internal reforms, particularly in light of the Madlanga Commission and parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee testimonies and expects a drastic improvement in future audit outcomes.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.