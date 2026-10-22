South Africa: Allocation To Recruit Over Three Thousand Social Workers To Strengthen Gender-Based Violence And Femicide (GBVF) Prevention Is Welcomed, Says Social Development Committee

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development has welcomed the allocation of R3.8 billion over the 2027 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period to recruit 3 552 social workers to strengthen prevention efforts in response to rising murders and attacks on women.

The allocation was announced by the Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, during his presentation of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on Wednesday. It forms part of government's response to the unacceptably high levels of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa.

Ms Masango has welcomed the allocation, emphasising the importance of strengthening social work services to prevent violence, support vulnerable individuals and families, and intervene before situations escalate into abuse and loss of life.

She said:“The allocation is a significant step towards strengthening the country's capacity to prevent GBVF. Social workers play a critical role in identifying risks, providing psychosocial support and intervening in vulnerable households and communities. We need to strengthen these services so that prevention is not merely an aspiration, but a practical intervention that reaches people who need it.”

Ms Masango further emphasised that the impact of the funding would depend on effective implementation, including the timely recruitment and deployment of social workers to areas where the need is greatest. She added that the committee will keep a close watch on this.

She also welcomed the following announcements by Minister Godongwana:



R186 million allocation to strengthen forensic services and investigative capacity. Plans to expand the number of sexual offences courts from 55 to 101 and increase the number of Thuthuzela Care Centres from 72 to 80 by the 2028/29 financial year.

Ms Masango said the measures must be implemented in a coordinated manner to ensure that prevention, victim support, investigations and access to justice reinforce one another.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.