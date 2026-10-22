Boston Beer Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Third Quarter 2026 Summary:



Depletions decreased 5% and shipments decreased 4.9%

Net revenue of $520.1 million decreased 3.2%

Gross margin of 51.7% up 90 basis points year over year

GAAP diluted income per share of $4.21, which includes non-recurring litigation expenses of $0.16 per share Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $4.37



Year-to-date 2026 Summary:



Depletions decreased 5% and shipments decreased 5.4%

Net revenue of $1.522 billion decreased 3.6%

Gross margin of 50.5% up 80 basis points year over year

GAAP diluted loss per share of $4.87, which includes non-recurring litigation expenses of $14.51 per share Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $9.64



Capital Structure



Ended the third quarter with $308.1 million in cash and no debt Repurchased $79.5 million in shares from December 28, 2025 to October 16, 2026



“The demand environment remains challenging, and we are prioritizing actions within our control to strengthen our business and improve market share trends,” said Chairman, Founder and CEO Jim Koch.“We are encouraged by the strong performance of Sun Cruiser and remain focused on marketplace execution, while our continued emphasis on productivity and strong cash generation provide a solid foundation to invest behind our brands and drive long-term value.”

“We delivered strong gross margin expansion and are raising the low end of our gross margin and earnings guidance, while managing through a dynamic consumer demand and input cost environment,” said Interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer Matt Murphy.“Our results reflect continued progress from our multi-year supply chain transformation, disciplined investment, and an ongoing focus on productivity across the organization.”

Details of the results were as follows:

Third Quarter 2026 (13 weeks ended September 26, 2026) Summary of Results

Depletions for the third quarter decreased 5% compared to the third quarter of the prior year. Shipment volume for the quarter was approximately 1.8 million barrels, a 4.9% decrease compared to the third quarter of the prior year, driven by declines in Twisted Tea, Truly, and Samuel Adams that were partially offset by growth in the Sun Cruiser and Angry Orchard brands.

The Company believes distributor inventories as of September 26, 2026 were at appropriate levels and averaged approximately four weeks on hand which is lower than the four and a half weeks on hand at the end of September 2025.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 3.2% due to decreases in volume that were only partially offset by favorable product mix and pricing.

Gross margin of 51.7% increased from the 50.8% margin realized in the third quarter of 2025, or an increase of 90 basis points year over year. Gross margin primarily benefited from favorable product mix, price increases, procurement savings and improved brewery efficiencies, which were partially offset by inflationary commodity and tariff costs.

The third quarter gross margin of 51.7% includes $1.6 million of shortfall fees and non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments in total, which negatively impacted gross margin by approximately 31 basis points on an absolute basis.

Advertising, promotional and selling expenses in the third quarter were flat year over year. This reflected $9.5 million in higher freight costs, with higher freight rates more than offsetting the benefit of lower shipment volumes, and a $9.0 million reduction in advertising spend.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $2.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily driven by lower salary and benefit costs. Included in the current-quarter expense was $0.4 million of legal fees related to the previously disclosed supplier dispute litigation.

Litigation expenses of $1.8 million, related to the supplier dispute, represents post-judgment interest expense. Post-judgment interest expense through the appeals process will be applied to the combined pre-tax total of the judgment and pre-judgment interest amounts of $191.0 million at the statutory rate, which is estimated to be 3.79%. The Company continues to deny that it breached the terms of the contract with the supplier and intends to pursue all available post-trial motions and appellate remedies. The Company cannot estimate when or if damages or interest will ultimately be paid or when this matter will ultimately be resolved.

In the third quarter of 2026, the combined pre-tax expense related to the supplier dispute litigation of $2.2 million consists of legal expenses of $0.4 million, recorded in general and administrative expenses, and litigation expenses of $1.8 million. The after-tax impact reduced earnings per share by $0.16.

Impairment of brewery assets of $2.9 million increased by $1.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2025, due to increased write-offs of equipment at Company-owned breweries.

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter was 26.7%. Excluding the impact of the supplier dispute litigation, the effective tax rate remained 26.7% compared to 28.1% in the prior year. This decrease in rate is due primarily to the impact of non-deductible stock compensation.

Year-to-date 2026 (39 weeks ended September 26, 2026) Summary of Results

Depletions year-to-date decreased 5% from the prior year. Shipment volume year-to-date was approximately 5.4 million barrels, a 5.4% decrease from the prior year, driven by declines in Twisted Tea, Truly, and Samuel Adams, partially offset by growth in the Sun Cruiser and Angry Orchard brands.

Revenue year-to-date decreased 3.6% due to decreases in volume, partially offset by favorable product mix and pricing.

Gross margin year-to-date of 50.5% increased from the 49.7% margin realized in year-to-date 2025, or an increase of 80 basis points year over year. Gross margin primarily benefited from price increases, favorable product mix, procurement savings and improved brewery efficiencies, which were partially offset by increased inflationary commodity and tariff costs.

The year-to-date gross margin of 50.5% includes $4.8 million of shortfall fees and non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments in total, which negatively impacted gross margin by approximately 32 basis points on an absolute basis.

Advertising, promotional and selling expenses year-to-date increased $29.2 million or 6.3% from year-to-date 2025, resulting from higher freight costs of $20.6 million, as freight rate increases more than offset the benefit of lower shipment volumes and increased brand local marketing investments of $8.5 million.

General and administrative expenses year-to-date increased $5.4 million or 3.9% from year-to-date 2025, primarily due to increased legal costs. This increase included $5.8 million of legal fees related to the previously disclosed supplier dispute litigation.

Litigation expense of $194.5 million, related to the supplier dispute, consists of the judgment of $175.5 million, pre-judgment interest expense of $15.5 million and post-judgment interest expense of $3.5 million.

The litigation expense of $194.5 million, combined with related legal expenses of $5.8 million, recorded in general and administrative expenses, have an after-tax negative impact on earnings per share of $14.51.

Impairment of brewery assets of $3.1 million decreased by $3.3 million from year-to-date 2025, due to decreased write-offs of equipment at third party and Company-owned breweries.

The Company's effective tax rate year-to-date was a benefit of 12.4%. Excluding the impact of the supplier dispute litigation, the effective tax rate was a provision of 29.9% compared to a provision of 28.8% in the prior year. This increase in rate is due primarily to the increased negative impact of non-deductible stock compensation.

The Company expects that its September 26, 2026 cash balance of $308.1 million, together with its projected future operating cash flows and the unused balance on its $150 million line of credit, will be sufficient to fund future cash requirements, including the potential litigation-related payments.

During the 39-week period ended September 26, 2026 and the period from September 27, 2026 through October 16, 2026, the Company repurchased shares of its Class A Common Stock in the amounts of $73.5 million and $6.0 million, respectively, for a total of $79.5 million year to date. As of October 16, 2026, the Company had approximately $149 million remaining on the $1.6 billion share buyback expenditure limit set by the Board of Directors.

Depletions Estimate

Year-to-date depletions through the 42-week period ended October 17, 2026 are estimated by the Company to have decreased approximately 5% from the comparable period in 2025.

Full-Year 2026 Projections

The Company has updated its financial guidance for the full year 2026. The Company's actual 2026 results could vary significantly from the current projection and are highly sensitive to changes in volume projections, supply chain performance, inflationary and commodity impacts and tariff policy. Tariff cost projections below, which are net of a $3 million refund received in the third quarter, are consistent with tariffs currently being charged by the Company's suppliers and that the Company currently expects to continue for the remainder of 2026.