Boston Beer Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
|Full Year 2026
|Current Guidance
|Previous Guidance
|Depletions and Shipments Percentage Change
|Down mid-single digits
|Down low-single digits to mid-single digits
|Price Increases
|1% to 2%
|1% to 2%
|Gross Margin (including Tariffs)
|49% to 50%
|48.5% to 50%
|Tariff Costs ($ million)
|$18 to $22
|$20 to $30
|Advertising, Promotion, and Selling Expense Year Over Year Change ($ million)
|Approximately Flat
|$0 to $20
|GAAP Tax Rate (Benefit)/ Provision
|(11.0%) to (12.0%)
|(11.0%) to (12.0%)
|Non GAAP Tax Rate Provision
|29% to 30%
|29% to 30%
|GAAP EPS (Income/ (Loss))
|($5.76) to ($4.26)
|($6.23) to ($4.23)
|Non-recurring Litigation Expenses impact per share
|($ 14.76 )
|($ 14.73 )
|Non GAAP EPS
|$9.00 to $10.50
|$8.50 to $10.50
|Capital Spending ($ million)
|$55 to $70
|$60 to $80
Underlying the Company's current 2026 projections are the following full-year estimates and targets:
- The Company is monitoring changes in commodity, fuel and transportation costs driven by macroeconomic factors. Freight costs remain elevated due to higher transportation rates, labor constraints within the transportation industry and higher fuel costs, while energy costs also impact aluminum input costs, given the energy intensive nature of aluminum production. The Company's current estimates of these cost increases are reflected in its guidance. Supply chain improvements implemented during 2025 resulted in more consistent levels of distributor inventory in terms of weeks on hand. The impact of these changes on prior-year shipment flows, together with the expected timing of shipments to meet customer demand in 2026, continues to influence the quarterly phasing of shipments. Accordingly, we currently expect modest shipment growth in the fourth quarter. The Company's business is seasonal, with the fourth quarter typically a lower volume quarter and the lowest gross margin rate of the year. At the midpoint of the full year guidance range, the Company expects year-over-year gross margin rate improvement to be the most meaningful in the fourth quarter as shortfall fees are expected to be lower in 2026 versus 2025 and the Company typically expenses the majority of its shortfall fees in the fourth quarter. During full year 2026, the Company estimates shortfall fees and non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments in total will negatively impact gross margins by 40 to 60 basis points. The advertising, selling and promotional expense projection does not include any changes in freight costs for the shipment of products to the Company's distributors. Advertising investment levels are expected to decline year over year in the fourth quarter, reflecting lower planned full-year investment and a comparison against high levels of investment in the fourth quarter of 2025 that included production costs associated with preparation for 2026 programming.
Full-Year 2027 Projections
The Company is planning to provide full year 2027 financial guidance during its fourth quarter earnings call in February 2027.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Non-GAAP EPS and Non-GAAP Tax Rate are not defined terms under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP EPS, or Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, excludes from projected GAAP EPS the impact of the non-recurring litigation relating to a supplier dispute of $0.16 per diluted share in expense in the third quarter of 2026 and $14.51 per diluted share year-to-date 2026 impact. Non-GAAP Tax Rate excludes from the projected GAAP Tax Rate the tax impact of the non-recurring litigation expense. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for diluted earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to calculations of similarly titled measures by other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to make operating and strategic decisions and to evaluate the Company's underlying business performance. Management believes these forward-looking non-GAAP measures provide meaningful and useful information to investors and analysts regarding the Company's outlook for its ongoing financial and business performance or trends and facilitates period to period comparisons of its forecasted financial performance.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that state the Company's or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025 and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Copies of these documents are available from the SEC and may be found on the Company's website, You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
About the Company
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative“beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at, which includes links to our respective brand websites.
Thursday, October 22, 2026
|THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Thirteen weeks ended
|Thirty-nine weeks ended
|September 26, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|September 26, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|Revenue
|$
|555,458
|$
|571,476
|$
|1,624,792
|$
|1,678,258
|Less excise taxes
|35,357
|33,982
|102,423
|98,948
|Net revenue
|520,101
|537,494
|1,522,369
|1,579,310
|Cost of goods sold
|251,023
|264,377
|752,960
|794,412
|Gross profit
|269,078
|273,117
|769,409
|784,898
|Operating expenses:
|Advertising, promotional, and selling expenses
|165,182
|164,739
|491,138
|461,987
|General and administrative expenses
|42,855
|44,913
|144,035
|138,615
|Impairment of brewery assets
|2,888
|1,416
|3,124
|6,401
|Litigation expense
|1,824
|-
|194,471
|-
|Total operating expenses
|212,749
|211,068
|832,768
|607,003
|Operating income (loss)
|56,329
|62,049
|(63,359
|)
|177,895
|Other income, net:
|Interest income, net
|2,714
|2,696
|6,604
|7,320
|Other expense, net
|(138
|)
|(595
|)
|(950
|)
|(1,168
|)
|Total other income, net
|2,576
|2,101
|5,654
|6,152
|Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)
|58,905
|64,150
|(57,705
|)
|184,047
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|15,739
|17,995
|(7,176
|)
|53,047
|Net income (loss)
|$
|43,166
|$
|46,155
|$
|(50,529
|)
|$
|131,000
|Net income (loss) per common share – basic
|$
|4.21
|$
|4.25
|$
|(4.87
|)
|$
|11.83
|Net income (loss) per common share – diluted
|$
|4.21
|$
|4.25
|$
|(4.87
|)
|$
|11.82
|Weighted-average number of common shares – basic
|10,254
|10,855
|10,369
|11,073
|Weighted-average number of common shares – diluted
|10,224
|10,830
|10,369
|11,050
|Net income (loss)
|$
|43,166
|$
|46,155
|$
|(50,529
|)
|$
|131,000
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|27
|(161
|)
|(207
|)
|233
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|27
|(161
|)
|(207
|)
|233
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|43,193
|$
|45,994
|$
|(50,736
|)
|$
|131,233
|THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except share data)
|(unaudited)
|September 26, 2026
|December 27, 2025
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|308,072
|$
|223,378
|Accounts receivable, net
|83,032
|57,094
|Inventories, net
|98,078
|92,532
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|24,668
|20,316
|Income tax receivable
|2,096
|24,259
|Total current assets
|515,946
|417,579
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|542,645
|578,125
|Operating right-of-use assets
|23,000
|30,229
|Goodwill
|112,529
|112,529
|Intangible assets, net
|13,483
|14,753
|Third-party production prepayments
|5,324
|7,099
|Note receivable
|7,826
|11,218
|Other assets
|18,635
|22,063
|Total assets
|$
|1,239,388
|$
|1,193,595
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|107,640
|$
|94,975
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|146,382
|144,797
|Accrued litigation expenses
|194,471
|-
|Current operating lease liabilities
|7,871
|12,762
|Total current liabilities
|456,364
|252,534
|Deferred income taxes, net
|21,524
|64,785
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|21,667
|25,111
|Other liabilities
|4,103
|4,885
|Total liabilities
|503,658
|347,315
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 22,700,000 shares authorized; 8,086,764 and 8,408,458 issued and outstanding as of September 26, 2026 and December 27, 2025, respectively
|81
|84
|Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 4,200,000 shares authorized; 2,068,000 issued and outstanding as of September 26, 2026 and December 27, 2025
|21
|21
|Additional paid-in capital
|713,081
|698,811
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(587
|)
|(380
|)
|Retained earnings
|23,134
|147,744
|Total stockholders' equity
|735,730
|846,280
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,239,388
|$
|1,193,595
|THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Thirty-nine weeks ended
| September 26,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Cash flows provided by operating activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(50,529
|)
|$
|131,000
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|63,478
|67,726
|Impairment of brewery assets
|3,124
|6,401
|Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment
|(88
|)
|(47
|)
|Litigation expense
|194,471
|-
|Change in right-of-use assets
|8,342
|(5,654
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|15,126
|14,408
|Deferred income taxes
|(43,261
|)
|(15,496
|)
|Other non-cash income
|(374
|)
|(32
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(25,961
|)
|(22,866
|)
|Inventories
|(6,585
|)
|13,816
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(4,502
|)
|(3,329
|)
|Income tax receivable
|22,163
|4,925
|Third-party production prepayments
|1,775
|6,058
|Brewery-related assets and cloud computing
|4,968
|4,975
|Other non-current assets
|(498
|)
|(1,148
|)
|Accounts payable
|14,320
|16,042
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|7,916
|8,205
|Operating lease liabilities
|(9,450
|)
|4,958
|Other non-current liabilities
|(233
|)
|276
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|194,202
|230,218
|Cash flows used in investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|(31,234
|)
|(36,717
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment
|88
|47
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(31,146
|)
|(36,670
|)
|Cash flows used in financing activities:
|Repurchases and retirement of Class A common stock
|(75,338
|)
|(152,423
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options and sale of investment shares
|1,495
|1,242
|Cash paid on finance leases
|(1,092
|)
|(1,288
|)
|Payment of tax withholding on stock-based payment awards and investment shares
|(3,427
|)
|(2,444
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(78,362
|)
|(154,913
|)
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|84,694
|38,635
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|223,378
|211,819
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|308,072
|$
|250,454
|Copies of The Boston Beer Company's press releases, including quarterly financial results, are available at
|Investor Relations Contact:
|Media Contact:
|Nora Doherty
|Dave DeCecco
|(617) 368-5390
|(914) 261-6572
|...
|...
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