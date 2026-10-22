James River To Hold Its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call On Tuesday, November 10, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Inc. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR) will release third quarter earnings after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2026. It will also host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 6057866, or via the investor website at . A replay will also be available in the same location.

About James River Group Holdings, Inc.

James River Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance companies. The Company operates in two specialty property-casualty insurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance. Each of the Company's regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated“A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Inc. on the web at .

Bob Zimardo

SVP, Investments & Investor Relations

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