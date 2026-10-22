James River To Hold Its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call On Tuesday, November 10, 2026
The conference call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 6057866, or via the investor website at . A replay will also be available in the same location.
About James River Group Holdings, Inc.
James River Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance companies. The Company operates in two specialty property-casualty insurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance. Each of the Company's regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated“A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Inc. on the web at .
Bob Zimardo
SVP, Investments & Investor Relations
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment