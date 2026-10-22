Siriuspoint Announces Date For Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release
The webcast of the live conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . The online replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website immediately following the call.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) and asking for the SiriusPoint Ltd. Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. A replay will be available at the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13762619. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on November 20, 2026.
About SiriusPointSiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With over $3.0 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A from AM Best, Fitch and S&P, and A3 from Moody's. For more information, please visit
Contacts
Investor Relations
Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint
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+44 203 772 3082
Media
Sarah Hills, Rein4ce
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+44 771 888 2011
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