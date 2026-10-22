Sezzle Submits Application To Establish A National Bank

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --) today announced that it has filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to charter a national bank, Sezzle Bank, N.A. and applied to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for deposit insurance.

If approved, Sezzle Bank would offer a broad range of banking products and services, including FDIC-insured deposit accounts, checking and savings accounts, and credit products. Sezzle Bank would focus on digitally native consumers, including those new to credit, and who tend to avoid using more traditional credit products such as credit cards, to provide a choice of lending options.

As a national bank, Sezzle Bank would be subject to ongoing supervision and examination by the OCC, including for safety and soundness, consumer compliance, Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering, and fair lending. Sezzle will apply to become a bank holding company subject to consolidated supervision by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

"Applying for a national bank charter reflects our commitment to operating under the highest standards of federal oversight," said Charlie Youakim, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Sezzle. "A charter would allow us to offer a broader set of banking products to people who prefer BNPL and digitally native banking products, with the same federal supervision that applies to every national bank."

The filing begins Sezzle's formal charter application process. There is no change for Sezzle customers at this time, and Sezzle will continue working with its existing lending partners. Regulatory approvals are not guaranteed, and Sezzle will provide updates as appropriate.

To learn more about Sezzle, visit sezzle.com.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Designed to support users throughout every stage of their financial journey, Sezzle's all-in-one app enables users to shop, earn, and learn in a seamless experience. By offering point-of-sale financing and digital payment services, Sezzle enhances purchasing power while connecting millions of consumers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly and build lasting financial independence.

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Erin Foran

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Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the timing and the ability of Sezzle to obtain approval for a national bank charter, Sezzle's plans and strategic initiatives, including planned business activities and target market of Sezzle Bank, Sezzle's intention to submit the applications discussed in this release and the timing and success thereof, and the ability of Sezzle to realize the anticipated benefits of these activities.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others: the possibility that the national bank charter application, or other expected applications discussed in the release may not be approved timely, if at all; the uncertain nature of the impact that a national bank charter may have on Sezzle's business; impact of the“buy-now, pay-later” (“BNPL”) industry becoming subject to increased regulatory scrutiny; impact of operating in a highly competitive industry; impact of macro-economic conditions on consumer spending; our ability to increase our merchant network, our base of consumers and underlying merchant sales (UMS); our ability to effectively manage growth, sustain our growth rate and maintain our market share; our ability to meet additional capital requirements; impact of exposure to consumer bad debts and insolvency of merchants; impact of the integration, support and prominent presentation of our platform by our merchants; impact of any data security breaches, cyberattacks, employee or other internal misconduct, malware, phishing or ransomware, physical security breaches, natural disasters, or similar disruptions; impact of key vendors or merchants failing to comply with legal or regulatory requirements or to provide various services that are important to our operations; impact of the loss of key partners and merchant relationships; our ability to retain employees and recruit additional employees; and impact of the costs of complying with various laws and regulations applicable to the BNPL industry and financial institutions in the United States. The Company cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at , for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risks described in“Item 1A. Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. The Company's business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.





CONTACT: Erin Foran Sezzle 6514032184...