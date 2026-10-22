Islanders Fans Votes Are In, The Seventh New York Islanders' Puppy With A Purpose® Will Be Named“Bailey”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Islanders and Guide Dog Foundation continue their longstanding partnership to raise future guide and service dogs

Smithtown, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Guide Dog Foundation, a national nonprofit that provides specially trained guide dogs to individuals who are blind or have low vision, is celebrating the newest addition to its longstanding partnership with the New York Islanders. The team's seventh Puppy with a Purpose® has officially been named Bailey, in honor of longtime Islanders forward Josh Bailey. The name was selected through a fan vote, continuing a tradition that brings Islanders fans together in support of the Guide Dog Foundation's mission.

Bailey, a 14-week-old female black Labrador retriever, will spend the next 14 to 18 months learning basic obedience and socialization skills with the help of her volunteer puppy raiser. Throughout her journey, Bailey will make appearances at Islanders games and community events, gaining exposure to a variety of environments and experiences that will help prepare her for a future as a guide dog. Once she completes this stage of her development, Bailey will return to the Guide Dog Foundation's headquarters in Smithtown, NY, to begin formal training in preparation for being matched with an individual who is blind or has low vision.

“The Islanders have been tremendous partners in helping us share the impact that guide and service dogs can have on people's lives,” said John Miller, president and CEO of the Guide Dog Foundation.“From the fans who help name each puppy to the volunteers who raise them, this program brings our mission to a wider audience. We're excited to welcome Bailey and look forward to following her progress, while Marty takes the next steps in his formal training.”

To date, the team has helped raise three guide dogs for individuals who are blind or have low vision, as well as three service dogs for veterans and first responders with disabilities. Fans can follow the pup's journey via the @nyislespup social media accounts on Instagram to stay up to date on his training and local appearances. For more on the Guide Dog Foundation and ways to get involved, visit GuideDog.org.

Josh Bailey spent 15 seasons with the Islanders and played in more than 1,000 games with the team.

About the Guide Dog Foundation

For 80 years, the Guide Dog Foundation has trained and placed guide dogs that provide increased independence, enhanced mobility and companionship to people who are blind or have low vision. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Smithtown, New York, the Guide Dog Foundation provides its services at no cost to individuals. The organization relies on the generosity of donors and volunteers to fulfill its mission. For more information, visit GuideDog.org.

About the New York Islanders

The New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders play in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference, and have eight players, two general managers and one coach inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena is the team's state of the art home and features world class premium hospitality, great sightlines from every seat, and a loud and intimate bowl. Isles Lab, the official team store of the New York Islanders, offers fans traditional NHL merchandise, unique collaborations and exclusive products. Isles Lab is located inside UBS Arena or can be shopped online at IslesLab.com.

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Bailey, New York Islanders Puppy with a Purpose

CONTACT: Allison Storck Guide Dog Foundation 6313342615...