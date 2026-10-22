Consumer Portfolio Services Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the“Company”), an independent specialty finance company, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS



Diluted Earnings Per Share Increase: 50% increase to $0.30 per share, over Q3 2025.

Net Income Expansion: Net Income of $7.0 million, up 43% from Q3 2025.

Accelerating Revenue: Total Revenue of $131.9 million, an increase of 22% over Q3 2025.

Triple-Digit Loan Origination Growth: New loan origination volume increased 109% year-over- year to $815 million of automobile contracts purchased in Q3 2026.

Record Portfolio Size: Total owned portfolio reached a record $4.71 billion as of Q3 2026, up 25% from Q3 2025.

Delinquency Contraction: Total delinquencies as of Q3 2026 finished at 12.29%, a decrease from 13.96% as of Q3 2025. Strengthening Collateral Recovery Rates: Net recovery rates at auctions rose to 32% as of Q3 2026, up from 29% as of Q3 2025.



Chief Executive Officer Commentary

“Our accelerating origination volume is demonstrating strong operating leverage in our business, as increases to net income are outpacing revenue and driving solid financial results,“said Charles E. Bradley, Chief Executive Officer.“Both the broadening of our dealership network and the deepening of relationships with existing dealers allows us to accelerate origination volume and capture market share, while remaining selective on the contracts we purchase.”

THIRD QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

Revenue- Total revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $131.9 million, an increase of $23.5 million, or 21.7%, compared to $108.4 million for the third quarter of 2025. Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $365.6 million, an increase of approximately $40.5 million, or 12.5% compared to $325.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Interest income, for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2026, was the largest driver of the increase in total revenue. The increase in interest income over the prior year periods is due to the growth in the loan portfolio from accelerating loan origination volume across an expanding dealer network.

Expenses- Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2026 were $121.8 million compared to $101.4 million for the third quarter of 2025. Total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, were $338.5 million, compared to $304.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in expense for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 is largely due to interest expense in conjunction with the increase in loan origination volumes. Interest expense comprised approximately 58% of total operating expenses for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 and 2025, demonstrating discipline in the cost structure of our borrowings as the portfolio grows.

Pretax Income- Pretax income for the third quarter of 2026 increased 44.3%, or $3.1 million to $10.1 million, compared to $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. Pretax income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, increased 30.3%, or $6.3 million to $27.1 million, compared to $20.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Net Income- Net income for the third quarter of 2026 increased 43.3%, or $2.1 million to $7.0 million, compared to $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, increased 30.8%, or $4.4 million to $18.7 million, compared to $14.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase to net income in both the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 is attributable to the increases in loan origination volume. The increases in net income outpacing the increases in revenue demonstrates strong operating leverage across the Company.

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)- Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2026 increased 50.0%, or $0.10 per share to $0.30 per share, compared to $0.20 per share for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, increased 35.6%, or $0.21 per share to $0.80 per share, compared to $0.59 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Growth in diluted earnings per share was driven by higher net income alongside a lower diluted share count during the period.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

During the third quarter and first nine months of 2026, the Company grew the portfolio to record levels and demonstrated positive credit performance across delinquencies, charge-offs, and auction recovery rates.

Loan Origination Volume (Contract Purchases)- Contract purchases for the third quarter of 2026 increased 108.5%, or $424.2 million to $815.3 million, compared to $391.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. Contract purchases for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, increased 65.2%, or $831.0 million to $2.106 billion, compared to $1.275 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The accelerating volume across both periods was driven by expanding our dealership base through strategic additions to our sales force, as well as enhancements that increased the speed and efficiency of contract underwriting and funding.

Loan Portfolio- The loan portfolio at the end of the third quarter of 2026 totaled $4.711 billion, an increase of 25.3% from $3.760 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. This represents 21 consecutive quarters of growth in the loan portfolio.

Delinquencies- Total delinquencies (including repossession inventory) at the end of the third quarter decreased to 12.29%, compared to 13.96% in the prior year period.

Annualized Net Charge-offs- Annualized net charge-offs as a percent of the average portfolio in the third quarter decreased to 7.26%, compared to 8.01% in the prior year period.

Recovery Rates- Net recovery rates on repossessed collateral sold at wholesale auction increased to 32.0% in the third quarter, compared to 28.7% in the prior year period.