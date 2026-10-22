Consumer Portfolio Services Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended (1)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Variance (%/bps)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Variance (%/bps)
|Operational Metric ($m)
|Contracts Purchased
|$
|815.3
|$
|391.1
|108.5
|%
|$
|2,106.2
|$
|1,275.3
|65.2
|%
|Contracts Securitized
|$
|734.5
|$
|433.5
|69.4
|%
|$
|1,613.3
|$
|1,335.3
|20.8
|%
|Total portfolio balance (2)
|$
|4,711.0
|$
|3,760.3
|25.3
|%
|Average portfolio balance (2)
|$
|4,576.3
|$
|3,745.3
|22.2
|%
|$
|4,205.3
|$
|3,667.0
|14.7
|%
|Credit Metric (2)
|31+ Day Delinquency
|10.20
|%
|11.12
|%
|(92
|)
|Repossession Inventory
|2.09
|%
|2.84
|%
|(75
|)
|Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory (1)
|12.29
|%
|13.96
|%
|(167
|)
|Annualized Net Charge-offs
|7.26
|%
|8.01
|%
|(75
|)
|7.66
|%
|7.67
|%
|(1
|)
|Recovery rates (3)
|32.0
|%
|28.7
|%
|328
|32.1
|%
|28.9
|%
|315
|(1) Total portfolio and delinquency figures are as of figures and the same for the three and nine month periods.
| (2) Figure(s) excludes third party portfolios.
|(3) Wholesale auction liquidation amounts (net of expenses) as a percentage of the account balance at the time of sale.
Capital Markets
In the third quarter, the Company renewed one of its warehouse lines of credit and increased the capacity to $508 million from $335 million. This expanded the capacity of the line by approximately 52% and gives the Company additional credit capacity to fund the accelerating volume of loan originations. The 3rd asset backed securitization (ABS) of 2026 also closed during the third quarter, which primarily included loan originations from the second quarter of 2026. The was the Company's 110th securitization and the largest deal in the Company's 35-year history.
Investor Resources, Webcast & Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its third quarter 2026 operating results on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time).
- Live Webcast & Presentation Deck: Investors can access the simultaneous live audio webcast and download the Q3 2026 Investor Presentation Slide Deck by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .
Conference Call Pre-Registration: Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: . Registered participants will receive dial-in credentials and a unique PIN for immediate access. Webcast Audio Replay: An archived audio replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain accessible for 12 months at /investor-relations.
About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.
Forward-Looking Statements & Safe Harbor Disclosures
Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's expected loan origination volume and growth, the expansion of its dealership network and market share, operating leverage and expense efficiency, the adequacy of funding capacity, and future credit performance. The Company's allowances for credit losses, fair value estimates, provision for credit losses, and related figures are also forward-looking statements because they depend on estimates of future losses. Actual results may differ due to various factors including: increased delinquencies, repossessions, and losses; incorrect prepayment speed or discount rate assumptions; competition or the loss of dealer relationships or qualified personnel; reduced availability or increased cost of warehouse and securitization funding, including due to interest rate or capital market conditions; increases in consumer bankruptcy filings; changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; declines in used vehicle prices; and economic conditions in geographic areas in the Company's principal markets. Any or all such factors also may affect the Company's future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Results of the most recent quarter and the trends described in this release are not necessarily indicative of future results. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.
Investor Relations and Executive Contact
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.
Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: 949-753-6811
Investor Relations Portal:
Corporate Headquarters: 3800 Howard Hughes Pkwy, Suite 1400, Las Vegas, NV 89169
| Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
| Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
| (In thousands)
| (Unaudited)
| September 30,
| December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|5,147
|$
|6,322
|Restricted cash and equivalents
|174,964
|165,885
|Finance receivables measured at fair value
|4,624,585
|3,655,855
|Other assets
|27,275
|30,131
|$
|4,831,971
|$
|3,858,193
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|93,591
|$
|65,244
|Warehouse lines of credit
|735,840
|324,871
|Residual interest financing
|190,665
|142,982
|Securitization trust debt
|3,458,537
|2,986,574
|Subordinated renewable notes
|28,850
|28,986
|4,507,483
|3,548,657
|Shareholders' equity
|324,488
|309,536
|$
|4,831,971
|$
|3,858,193
| Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
| (In thousands, except per share data)
| (Unaudited)
| Three months ended
| Nine months ended
| September 30,
| September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues:
|Interest income
|$
|129,082
|$
|107,166
|$
|355,915
|$
|314,462
|Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value
|-
|-
|-
|6,500
|Other income
|2,828
|1,255
|9,718
|4,098
|131,910
|108,421
|365,633
|325,060
|Expenses:
|Employee costs
|24,862
|22,465
|71,326
|71,860
|General and administrative
|15,567
|12,709
|43,148
|37,675
|Interest
|70,519
|59,098
|194,833
|172,720
|Other expenses
|10,884
|7,117
|29,185
|22,019
|Total Operating Expenses
|121,832
|101,389
|338,492
|304,274
|Income before income taxes
|10,078
|7,032
|27,141
|20,786
|Income tax expense
|3,125
|2,179
|8,415
|6,442
|Net income
|$
|6,953
|$
|4,853
|$
|18,726
|$
|14,344
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.66
|Diluted
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.59
|Number of shares used in computing earnings per share:
|Basic
|21,846
|22,209
|21,752
|21,852
|Diluted
|23,320
|24,046
|23,447
|24,187
| Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
| Results of Operations as a Percentage of Average Owned Portfolio
| ($ In millions)
| (Unaudited)
| Three months ended
| Nine months ended
| September 30,
| September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| $ (1)
| $ (2)
| $ (1)
| $ (2)
| $ (1)
|% (2)
| $ (1)
|% (2)
|Interest income
|$
|129.08
|11.3
|%
|$
|107.17
|11.4
|%
|$
|355.92
|11.3
|%
|$
|314.46
|11.4
|%
|Interest expense
|(70.52
|)
|-6.2
|%
|(59.10
|)
|-6.3
|%
|(194.83
|)
|-6.2
|%
|(172.72
|)
|-6.3
|%
|Net interest margin
|58.56
|5.1
|%
|48.07
|5.1
|%
|161.08
|5.1
|%
|141.74
|5.2
|%
|Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value
|-
|0.0
|%
|-
|0.0
|%
|-
|0.0
|%
|6.50
|0.2
|%
|Other income
|2.83
|0.2
|%
|1.26
|0.1
|%
|9.72
|0.3
|%
|4.10
|0.1
|%
|Operating expenses (3)
|(51.31
|)
|-4.5
|%
|(42.29
|)
|-4.5
|%
|(143.66
|)
|-4.6
|%
|(131.55
|)
|-4.8
|%
|Pre-tax income
|$
|10.08
|0.9
|%
|$
|7.03
|0.8
|%
|$
|27.14
|0.9
|%
|$
|20.79
|0.8
|%
|Average Owned Portfolio
|$
|4,576.3
|$
|3,745.3
|$
|4,205.3
|$
|3,667.0
| (1) Numbers may not add due to rounding.
| (2) Annualized percentage of the average portfolio balance. Percentages may not add due to rounding.
| (3) Total pre-tax expenses less interest expense.
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