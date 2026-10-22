First Western Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Quarter 2026 Summary

Net income available to common shareholders of $6.0 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in Q3 2026, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in Q2 2026

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased 14.5% from $6.9 million in Q2 2026 to $7.9 million in Q3 2026

Net interest margin increased 5 basis points from 2.90% in Q2 2026 to 2.95% in Q3 2026

Net interest income increased $1.2 million , or 5.5% , from $21.8 million in Q2 2026 to $23.0 million in Q3 2026

Total loans held for investment increased $95.0 million, or 3.5%, from $2.72 billion in Q2 2026 to $2.81 billion in Q3 2026 Total deposits increased $70.0 million, or 2.5%, from $2.85 billion in Q2 2026 to $2.92 billion in Q3 2026

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (“First Western” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Net income available to common shareholders was $6.0 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026. This compares to net income of $5.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, and net income of $3.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented,“Our third quarter results demonstrate continued execution and progress across our business, underscored by strong loan and deposit growth, accelerating loan production, further expansion in our net interest margin and disciplined expense management. Healthy client demand in our markets drove robust loan growth during the quarter, while continued growth in noninterest-bearing deposits reflects the strength of our relationship-based banking model and our ongoing focus on improving our funding mix. Together, these trends contributed to strong growth in net interest income and pre-provision net revenue, while asset quality remained stable. “We remain encouraged by the strength of our loan pipeline and the opportunities we see across our markets. With continued momentum in our core banking franchise, disciplined expense management and a strong balance sheet, we believe we are well positioned to continue improving profitability and creating long-term value for our shareholders,” said Mr. Wylie.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026

2026

2025

Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 22,960 $ 21,764 $ 19,454 Provision for (release of) credit losses 647 (469 ) 2,257 Total non-interest income 5,806 6,385 6,842 Total non-interest expense 20,840 21,217 20,074 Income before income taxes 7,279 7,401 3,965 Income tax expense 1,298 1,672 779 Net income available to common shareholders 5,981 5,729 3,186 Basic earnings per common share 0.61 0.59 0.33 Diluted earnings per common share 0.60 0.57 0.32 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.74 % 0.73 % 0.40 % Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 8.39 8.28 4.92 Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 9.31 9.19 5.54 Net interest margin 2.95 2.90 2.54 Efficiency ratio(1) 72.20 74.03 76.38

____________________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See“Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Operating Results for the Third Quarter 2026

Revenue

Total income before non-interest expense was $28.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of 1.7% from $28.6 million for the second quarter of 2026. Gross revenue(1) was $28.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 2.8% from $28.1 million for the second quarter of 2026. Relative to the second quarter of 2026, the decrease in Total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in Provision for credit losses and a decrease in Non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in Net interest income. Relative to the third quarter of 2025, Total income before non-interest expense increased 17.1% from $24.0 million and Gross revenue increased 9.9% from $26.3 million. Relative to the third quarter of 2025, the increase in Total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in Net interest income and a decrease in Provision for credit losses.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See“Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026 increased 5 basis points to 2.95% from 2.90% reported in the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to an increase in yield on average interest-earning assets, partially offset by an increase in cost of funds. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 7 basis points to 5.65% from 5.58% reported in the second quarter of 2026, while the cost of funds increased 2 basis points to 2.88% from 2.86% reported in the second quarter of 2026. The increase in yield on interest-earning assets was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields. The increase in cost of funds was primarily driven by higher cost of deposits as a result of higher rates on money market accounts.

Relative to the third quarter of 2025, net interest margin increased 41 basis points from 2.54% due to a 35 basis point decrease in cost of funds as a result of the lower interest rate environment and an increase in yield on average interest-earning assets.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $23.0 million, an increase of 5.5% from $21.8 million for the second quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily driven by a 5 basis point increase in net interest margin and an $81.1 million increase in average interest-earning assets. Relative to the third quarter of 2025, Net interest income increased 17.9% from $19.5 million. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by a 41 basis point increase in net interest margin and an increase in average interest-earning assets.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $5.8 million, a decrease of 9.4% from $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2026. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in Net gain on mortgage loans and Bank fees, partially offset by an increase in Trust and investment management fees. The decrease in Net gain on mortgage loans was primarily driven by lower origination volume. The decrease in Bank fees was primarily driven by lower prepayment penalty and swap income.

Relative to the third quarter of 2025, Non-interest income decreased $1.0 million, primarily driven by a decrease in Net gain on mortgage loans primarily driven by lower origination volume.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 was $20.8 million, a decrease of 1.9% from $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2026. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced Salaries and employee benefits and Technology and information systems, partially offset by an increase in Occupancy and equipment. The decrease in Salaries and employee benefits was primarily driven by reduced employer payroll taxes. The decrease in Technology and information systems was primarily attributable to a $0.4 million nonrecurring charge related to the write-off of certain previously capitalized technology assets recorded in the second quarter of 2026. The increase in Occupancy and equipment was driven by an increase in variable lease costs.

Relative to the third quarter of 2025, Non-interest expense increased 3.5% from $20.1 million, primarily driven by an increase in Salaries and employee benefits due to an increase in headcount, partially offset by a decrease in bonus accruals.

The Company's efficiency ratio(1) was 72.2% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 74.0% in the second quarter of 2026 and 76.4% in the third quarter of 2025.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See“Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded Income tax expense of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, and $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. Relative to the second quarter of 2026, tax expense decreased $0.4 million primarily due to a $0.4 million benefit from a clean fuel tax credit purchased during the third quarter of 2026.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $2.81 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $95.0 million, or 3.5%, from $2.72 billion as of June 30, 2026. Changes in the quarter included growth in the 1-4 family residential and Commercial and industrial portfolios. Relative to the third quarter of 2025, total loans held for investment increased 8.4% from $2.59 billion as of September 30, 2025, primarily driven by growth in 1-4 family residential, Commercial and industrial, Owner occupied commercial real estate and Non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.92 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 2.5%, from $2.85 billion as of June 30, 2026. Relative to the third quarter of 2025, Total deposits increased 2.5% from $2.85 billion. The increase over both periods was primarily driven by increases in Noninterest-bearing accounts and money market deposit accounts.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings were $150.9 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $114.5 million from $36.4 million as of June 30, 2026. The increase when compared to June 30, 2026 was primarily driven by interest-earning asset growth. Relative to the third quarter of 2025, borrowings increased $100.0 million from $50.9 million, driven by interest-earning asset growth.

Subordinated notes were $34.9 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $44.8 million as of June 30, 2026. Subordinated notes decreased $9.8 million from $44.7 million as of September 30, 2025. Relative to the second quarter of 2026 and third quarter of 2025, the decrease was due to the redemption of $10.0 million of subordinated notes.

Assets Under Management

Assets Under Management (“AUM”) was $7.21 billion as of September 30, 2026, a decrease of $61 million, or 0.8%, from $7.28 billion as of June 30, 2026. The decrease in AUM during the quarter was primarily attributable to lower market values in low fee account types. Compared to September 30, 2025, total AUM decreased 2.9% from $7.43 billion due to lower market values in low fee account types, partially offset by increased net contributions.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $13.3 million, or 0.39%, of Total assets as of September 30, 2026, compared to $16.3 million, or 0.50%, of Total assets, as of June 30, 2026. As of September 30, 2025, non-performing assets totaled $22.7 million, or 0.70%, of Total assets. Relative to the second quarter of 2026, the decrease in non-performing assets was driven by paydowns and a charge-off. Relative to the third quarter of 2025, the decrease in non-performing assets was driven by the sale of an OREO property in the first quarter of 2026 and paydowns.

Non-accrual loans totaled $13.3 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $16.3 million as of June 30, 2026. As of September 30, 2025, non-accrual loans totaled $18.3 million. Relative to the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025, the decrease was driven primarily by paydowns.

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a provision expense of $0.6 million, compared to a provision release of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, and provision expense of $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. The expense of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by loan growth. As of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, the Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of Total loans was 74 basis points and 75 basis points, respectively.

Capital

As of September 30, 2026, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of September 30, 2026, the Bank was classified as“well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

September 30, 2026

Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.76 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 9.76 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.80 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.08 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.79 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 10.79 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.60 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.92

Book value per common share increased 2.6% from $28.73 as of June 30, 2026 to $29.48 as of September 30, 2026. Book value per common share increased 9.5% from $26.92 as of September 30, 2025.

Tangible book value per common share(1) increased 2.9% from $25.53 as of June 30, 2026 to $26.28 as of September 30, 2026. Tangible book value per common share increased 11.0% from $23.68 as of September 30, 2025.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See“Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 23, 2026. Telephone access: .

A slide presentation relating to the third quarter 2026 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company's investor relations website at .

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol“MYFW.” For more information, please visit

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include“Tangible Common Equity,”“Tangible Common Book Value per Share,”“Return on Tangible Common Equity,”“Efficiency Ratio,” and“Gross Revenue”. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are“forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate,”“project,”“position,”“outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,” or“may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of changes in interest rates could reduce our net interest margins and Net interest income; increased credit risk, including as a result of deterioration in economic conditions, could require us to increase our allowance for credit losses and could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations and financial condition; the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2026 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the“Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Lisa Fortuna

310-622-8251

...

...

First Western Financial, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026

2026

2025

Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 40,153 $ 38,967 $ 37,701 Loans accounted for under the fair value option 35 23 64 Investment securities 2,819 1,845 1,387 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 834 876 3,468 Dividends, restricted stock 113 142 154 Total interest and dividend income 43,954 41,853 42,774 Interest expense: Deposits 20,136 18,980 22,177 Other borrowed funds 858 1,109 1,143 Total interest expense 20,994 20,089 23,320 Net interest income 22,960 21,764 19,454 Less: Provision for (release of) credit losses 647 (469 ) 2,257 Net interest income, after provision for credit losses 22,313 22,233 17,197 Non-interest income: Trust and investment management fees 4,865 4,742 4,629 Net gain on mortgage loans 483 906 1,394 Bank fees 329 429 312 Risk management and insurance fees 26 112 193 Income on company-owned life insurance 121 119 116 Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (76 ) 10 18 Unrealized (loss) gain recognized on equity securities (24 ) (2 ) 6 Other 82 69 174 Total non-interest income 5,806 6,385 6,842 Total income before non-interest expense 28,119 28,618 24,039 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,704 13,034 11,884 Occupancy and equipment 2,087 1,983 2,188 Professional services 1,560 1,490 1,894 Technology and information systems 1,187 1,478 951 Data processing 1,308 1,359 1,251 Marketing 419 358 351 Amortization of other intangible assets 48 48 51 Other 1,527 1,467 1,504 Total non-interest expense 20,840 21,217 20,074 Income before income taxes 7,279 7,401 3,965 Income tax expense 1,298 1,672 779 Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,981 $ 5,729 $ 3,186 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.59 $ 0.33 Diluted 0.60 0.57 0.32





First Western Financial, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026

2026

2025

Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 11,067 $ 14,310 $ 13,889 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 155,181 160,576 341,750 Total cash and cash equivalents 166,248 174,886 355,639 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $154,271, $89,745, and $49,407, respectively) 152,544 89,615 49,177 Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair value of $134,582, $112,617 and $93,589, respectively), net of allowance for credit losses of $189, $151, and $71, respectively 141,852 116,766 98,205 Correspondent bank stock, at cost 10,853 5,695 6,481 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 18,989 24,675 21,806 Loans (includes $1,146, $1,758, and $4,208 measured at fair value, respectively) 2,806,245 2,711,803 2,590,846 Allowance for credit losses (20,785 ) (20,297 ) (20,967 ) Loans, net 2,785,460 2,691,506 2,569,879 Premises and equipment, net 25,462 25,641 24,963 Accrued interest receivable 12,515 11,338 11,907 Accounts receivable 5,343 4,781 4,687 Other receivables 106 171 3,736 Other real estate owned, net - - 4,389 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 31,277 31,325 31,473 Deferred tax assets, net 5,572 2,679 3,500 Company-owned life insurance 17,772 17,651 17,299 Other assets 46,849 41,277 37,283 Total assets $ 3,420,842 $ 3,238,006 $ 3,240,424 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 420,566 $ 381,826 $ 375,708 Interest-bearing 2,495,647 2,464,138 2,473,203 Total deposits 2,916,213 2,845,964 2,848,911 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve borrowings 150,926 36,431 50,867 Subordinated notes 34,883 44,849 44,724 Accrued interest payable 1,586 1,243 1,689 Other liabilities 29,119 28,926 32,738 Total liabilities 3,132,727 2,957,413 2,978,929 Shareholders' Equity Total shareholders' equity 288,115 280,593 261,495 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,420,842 $ 3,238,006 $ 3,240,424





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)

September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026

2026

2025

Loan Portfolio Cash, securities, and other $ 177,437 $ 182,017 $ 159,204 Consumer and other 19,003 19,236 12,254 Construction and development 213,256 196,954 230,600 1-4 family residential 1,133,089 1,089,697 1,041,990 Non-owner occupied CRE 762,884 768,528 728,039 Owner occupied CRE 231,988 222,514 191,239 Commercial and industrial 272,044 235,148 225,919 Total 2,809,701 2,714,094 2,589,245 Loans accounted for under the fair value option 1,157 1,774 4,319 Total loans held for investment 2,810,858 2,715,868 2,593,564 Deferred fees, unamortized premiums, basis adjustments, net(1)(2) (4,612 ) (4,065 ) (2,718 ) Loans (includes $1,146, $1,758, and $4,208 measured at fair value, respectively) $ 2,806,246 $ 2,711,803 $ 2,590,846 Mortgage loans held for sale 18,989 24,675 21,806 Deposit Portfolio Money market deposit accounts $ 2,004,098 $ 1,975,295 $ 1,988,336 Time deposits 354,407 353,373 349,533 Interest checking accounts 124,677 122,394 121,901 Savings accounts 12,465 13,076 13,433 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,495,647 2,464,138 2,473,203 Noninterest-bearing accounts 420,566 381,826 375,708 Total deposits $ 2,916,213 $ 2,845,964 $ 2,848,911

____________________

(1)Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.

(2) Includes basis adjustments related to the hedged portfolio accounted for under the portfolio layer method.





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026

2026

2025

Average Balance Sheets Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 88,229 $ 94,533 $ 307,979 Debt securities 240,811 167,993 127,154 Correspondent bank stock 5,672 7,369 7,500 Gross loans 2,735,212 2,712,366 2,562,960 Mortgage loans held for sale 16,938 22,800 26,037 Loans held at fair value 1,508 2,249 4,809 Total interest-earning assets 3,088,370 3,007,310 3,036,439 Noninterest-earning assets 125,658 121,384 124,457 Total assets $ 3,214,028 $ 3,128,694 $ 3,160,896 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,456,221 $ 2,367,442 $ 2,422,177 FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 18,091 41,409 51,065 Subordinated notes 41,601 44,823 44,690 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,515,913 2,453,674 2,517,932 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 379,483 365,291 349,839 Other liabilities 33,486 32,898 34,072 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 412,969 398,189 383,911 Total shareholders' equity 285,146 276,831 259,053 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,214,028 $ 3,128,694 $ 3,160,896 Yields/Cost of funds (annualized) Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3.75 % 3.72 % 4.47 % Debt securities 4.64 4.41 4.33 Correspondent bank stock 7.90 7.73 8.15 Loans 5.78 5.72 5.78 Loan held at fair value 9.21 4.10 5.28 Mortgage loans held for sale 6.82 5.54 5.59 Total interest-earning assets 5.65 5.58 5.59 Interest-bearing deposits 3.25 3.22 3.63 Total deposits 2.82 2.79 3.17 FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 4.04 3.86 3.98 Subordinated notes 6.43 6.35 5.60 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.31 3.28 3.67 Net interest margin 2.95 2.90 2.54 Net interest rate spread 2.34 2.30 1.92





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2026

2026

2025

Asset Quality Non-accrual loans $ 13,253 $ 16,285 $ 18,293 Non-performing assets 13,253 16,285 22,682 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 118 (4 ) 259 Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.47 % 0.60 % 0.71 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.39 0.50 0.70 Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 156.83 124.64 114.62 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.74 0.75 0.81 Net charge-offs to average loans * * 0.01 Assets Under Management $ 7,214,885 $ 7,275,876 $ 7,433,029 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 29.48 $ 28.73 $ 26.92 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 26.28 $ 25.53 $ 23.68 Weighted average outstanding shares, basic 9,769,564 9,760,529 9,717,571 Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted 9,981,863 9,949,307 9,868,742 Shares outstanding at period end 9,772,119 9,765,129 9,714,711 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.76 % 9.93 % 9.80 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 9.76 9.93 9.80 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.80 12.47 12.50 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.08 8.06 7.51 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.79 % 11.37 % 11.20 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 10.79 11.37 11.20 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.60 12.20 12.04 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.92 9.22 8.59

____________________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

. Represents percentages that are not meaningful.



First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2026

2026

2025

Tangible Common Total shareholders' equity $ 288,115 $ 280,593 $ 261,495 Less: goodwill and other intangibles, net 31,277 31,325 31,473 Tangible common equity $ 256,838 $ 249,268 $ 230,022 Common shares outstanding, end of period 9,772,119 9,765,129 9,714,711 Tangible common book value per share $ 26.28 $ 25.53 $ 23.68 Net income available to common shareholders 5,981 5,729 3,186 Return on tangible common equity (annualized) 9.31 % 9.19 % 5.54 % Efficiency Non-interest expense $ 20,840 $ 21,217 $ 20,074 Less: write-off of capitalized technology assets - 380 - Less: OREO expenses - 5 8 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 20,840 $ 20,832 $ 20,066 Total income before non-interest expense $ 28,119 $ 28,618 $ 24,039 Less: unrealized (loss) gain recognized on equity securities (24 ) (2 ) 6 Less: net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (76 ) 10 18 Plus: provision for (release of) credit losses 647 (469 ) 2,257 Gross revenue $ 28,866 $ 28,141 $ 26,272 Efficiency ratio 72.20 % 74.03 % 76.38 %



