Figure Technology Solutions Announces Date For Third Quarter 2026 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR; OPEN: FGRS) (“Figure”), the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale, and trading of tokenized assets, today announced that it plans to report its Third Quarter 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12, 2026.The company will host a conference call to discuss the results, outlook, and related matters the same day, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and supporting materials will be available at . For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available at the same website after the event.

About Figure

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR; OPEN: FGRS) is the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale and trading of tokenized assets. More than 480 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $30 billion of loans to date, among other products. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its credit marketplace, and Prime (formerly Democratized Prime), Figure's on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure's ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) for asset custody and lien perfection, and $YLDS.

Figure is the market leader in real world asset (RWA) tokenization. The company has received AAA ratings from S&P and Moody's on multiple loan securitizations, the first of its kind for blockchain finance. For more information, visit or follow Figure on LinkedIn.

News & Information Disclosure

Investors should note we may use our website ( ), our investor relations website ( ), our operating metrics website (/investors/metrics ) and the social media accounts of Figure, Figure Markets and/or Mike Cagney, our Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, as a means of disclosing information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. These include X (@figure, @mcagney, @figuremarkets), LinkedIn (, , Instagram (@figuretechnologies), Facebook ( ), and YouTube (@figuretechnologies). The information we post through these channels may be deemed material. Investors should monitor these channels in addition to reviewing our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls.

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