Root To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root (NASDAQ: ROOT), the leading technology company in car insurance, today announced it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Management will have a presence at the following conferences:



TD Cowen's 2026 Financials & Fintech Conference: Tuesday, November 17 (NYC) Stephens Annual Investment Conference: Wednesday, November 18 (Nashville, TN)

Alex Timm, Founder and CEO will host a fireside chat at 1:15pm CT on Wednesday, November 18 at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference. Root will also host one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors at both conferences. The investor material to be used in the meetings and a webcast and replay of the fireside chat can be found on the home page of Root's Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com.

About Root, Inc.

Root Insurance is a technology company revolutionizing car insurance through data science and automation. Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. The Root app has reached more than 18 million downloads and has analyzed more than 37 billion miles of driving data to deliver personalized, easy, and fair pricing. For more information, visit root.com.

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