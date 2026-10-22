Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results For The Quarter And Period Ended September 30, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3rd Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Net income was a record $105 million for the current quarter, an increase of $6.7 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $97.9 million and an increase of $36.7 million, or 54 percent, from the prior year third quarter net income of $67.9 million.

Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.80, an increase of $0.05 per share, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.75 and an increase of $0.23 per share, or 40 percent, from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.57.

Operating diluted earnings per share1 for the current quarter was $0.81, an increase of $0.05 per share, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter operating diluted earnings per share of $0.76 and an increase of $0.19 per share, or 31 percent, from the prior year third quarter operating diluted earnings per share of $0.62.

Net interest income for the current quarter was $290 million, an increase of $13.5 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $276 million and an increase of $65 million, or 29 percent, from the prior year third quarter net interest income of $225 million.

The loan portfolio of $21.620 billion at September 30, 2026, increased $256 million, or 5 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.

Total deposits of $25.273 billion for the current quarter increased $619 million, or 10 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.

Total non-interest bearing deposits of $7.702 billion for the current quarter increased $279 million, or 15 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 4.01 percent, an increase of 11 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.90 percent and an increase of 62 basis points from the prior year third quarter net interest margin of 3.39 percent.

The total earning assets yield of 5.23 percent in the current quarter increased 9 basis points from the prior quarter earning assets yield of 5.14 percent and increased 37 basis points from the prior year third quarter earning assets yield of 4.86 percent.

The core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.17 percent in the current quarter decreased 1 basis point from the prior quarter core deposit cost of 1.18 percent and decreased 6 basis points from the prior year third quarter core deposit cost of 1.23 percent.

The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.32 percent in the current quarter decreased 1 basis point from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.33 percent and decreased 26 basis points from the prior year third quarter total cost of funding of 1.58 percent. The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, an increase of $0.02, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter. The Company has declared 166 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 50 times. Year-to-Date 2026 Highlights:

Net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $285 million, an increase of $109 million, or 62 percent, from the prior year first nine months net income of $175 million.

Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2026 was $2.18, an increase of $0.67 per share, or 44 percent, from the prior year first nine months diluted earnings per share of $1.51.

Operating diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2026 was $2.26, an increase of $0.59 per share, or 35 percent, from the prior year first nine months operating diluted earnings per share of $1.67.

Net interest income for the first nine months of 2026 was $835 million, an increase of $212 million, or 34 percent, from the prior year first nine months net interest income of $623 million.

The loan portfolio increased $2.829 billion, or 15 percent, from the prior year third quarter.

Total deposits increased $3.402 billion, or 16 percent, from the prior year third quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first nine months of 2026 was 3.90 percent, an increase of 69 basis points from the prior year first nine months net interest margin of 3.21 percent.

The Company completed the core system conversion of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (collectively,“Guaranty”). Guaranty was acquired on October 1, 2025, with total assets of $3.357 billion. Dividends declared in the first nine months of 2026, were $1.01 per share, an increase of $0.02, or 2 percent, over the prior year first nine months of $0.99 per share. Financial Summary

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Nine Months

ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Sep 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 Performance results Net income $ 104,562 97,862 82,144 67,900 284,568 175,249 Basic earnings per share $ 0.80 0.75 0.63 0.57 2.19 1.51 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.80 0.75 0.63 0.57 2.18 1.51 Operating diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)1 $ 0.81 0.76 0.70 0.62 2.26 1.67 Dividends declared per share $ 0.35 0.33 0.33 0.33 1.01 0.99 Market value per share Closing $ 43.20 51.58 44.67 48.67 43.20 48.67 High $ 54.58 52.16 53.99 50.54 54.58 52.81 Low $ 43.03 44.26 41.87 42.08 41.87 36.76 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 130,218,983 130,202,054 130,124,378 118,552,847 130,218,983 118,552,847 Average outstanding shares - basic 130,214,868 130,167,496 130,052,858 118,552,231 130,145,667 116,316,754 Average outstanding shares - diluted 130,433,235 130,346,888 130,242,765 118,628,434 130,324,260 116,382,822 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.31 % 1.25 % 1.05 % 0.93 % 1.20 % 0.82 % Return on average equity (annualized) 9.53 % 9.13 % 7.82 % 7.52 % 8.84 % 6.82 % Efficiency ratio 56.08 % 56.65 % 63.05 % 62.05 % 58.51 % 63.12 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)1 55.75 % 56.21 % 59.25 % 58.87 % 57.03 % 61.83 % Loan to deposit ratio 85.69 % 86.84 % 85.18 % 86.11 % 85.69 % 86.11 % Number of full time equivalent employees 4,111 4,125 4,139 3,649 4,111 3,649 Number of locations 282 282 282 248 282 248 Number of ATMs 338 339 337 298 338 298

______________________________

1Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental“Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $104.6 million for the current quarter, an increase of $6.7 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $97.9 million and an increase of $36.7 million, or 54 percent, from the prior year third quarter net income of $67.9 million. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.80, an increase of $0.05 per share, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.75 and an increase of $0.23 per share, or 40 percent, from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.57. Operating diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.81, an increase of $0.05 per share, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter operating diluted earnings per share of $0.76 and an increase of $0.19 per share, or 31 percent, from the prior year third quarter operating diluted earnings per share of $0.62. The current quarter included $1.9 million of compensation from acquisition-related employment agreements and $844 thousand of gains from the sale of former branch facilities and disposal of fixed assets.“Our strong third quarter results clearly demonstrate the power of the Glacier franchise,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We generated record net income, expanded margin for the eleventh consecutive quarter, increased deposits and delivered solid loan growth. We are well positioned to return to our historical levels of performance as continued balance sheet repricing drives improved profitability and the Glacier franchise continues to grow.”

Net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $285 million, an increase of $110 million, or 63 percent, from the prior year first nine months net income of $175 million which was driven primarily by the increase in net interest income from the improvement in the net interest margin. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2026 was $2.18, an increase of $0.67 per share, or 44 percent, from the prior year first nine months diluted earnings per share of $1.51. Operating diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2026 was $2.26, an increase of $0.59 per share, or 35 percent, from the prior year first nine months of 2025 operating diluted earnings per share of $1.67.

Asset Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,506,781 1,056,679 1,235,261 854,244 450,102 271,520 652,537 Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,595,063 3,482,725 4,007,512 3,916,189 112,338 (412,449 ) (321,126 ) Debt securities, held-to-maturity 2,817,933 3,004,758 3,110,216 3,155,901 (186,825 ) (292,283 ) (337,968 ) Total debt securities 6,412,996 6,487,483 7,117,728 7,072,090 (74,487 ) (704,732 ) (659,094 ) Loans receivable1 Residential real estate 2,104,815 2,111,683 2,457,907 1,926,448 (6,868 ) (353,092 ) 178,367 Commercial real estate 14,432,233 14,155,059 13,565,512 12,045,446 277,174 866,721 2,386,787 Other commercial 3,613,414 3,615,240 3,497,829 3,451,177 (1,826 ) 115,585 162,237 Home equity 1,050,852 1,054,110 977,206 980,472 (3,258 ) 73,646 70,380 Other consumer 418,216 427,631 429,342 387,443 (9,415 ) (11,126 ) 30,773 Loans receivable 21,619,530 21,363,723 20,927,796 18,790,986 255,807 691,734 2,828,544 Allowance for credit losses (259,668 ) (260,025 ) (255,319 ) (229,077 ) 357 (4,349 ) (30,591 ) Loans receivable, net 21,359,862 21,103,698 20,672,477 18,561,909 256,164 687,385 2,797,953 Other assets 3,011,165 2,951,141 2,952,597 2,527,384 60,024 58,568 483,781 Total assets $ 32,290,804 31,599,001 31,978,063 29,015,627 691,803 312,741 3,275,177

______________________________

1In connection with the Guaranty core system conversion, Guaranty loans were reclassified in the first quarter to conform to the Company's classifications. There were approximately $236 million of loans reclassified from residential loans into other categories, the majority of which were reclassified to commercial real estate loans.

Total debt securities of $6.413 billion at September 30, 2026, decreased $74.5 million, or 1 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $659 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The Company selectively purchased debt securities during the current quarter with the Company's excess liquidity position. Debt securities represented 20 percent of total assets at September 30, 2026, compared to 21 percent at June 30, 2026, and 24 percent at September 30, 2025.

The loan portfolio of $21.620 billion at September 30, 2026, increased $256 million, or 5 percent annualized, from the prior quarter. The loan portfolio increased $2.829 billion, or 15 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Excluding the Guaranty acquisition on October 1, 2025, the loan portfolio increased $726 million, or 4 percent, from the prior year third quarter.

Credit Quality Summary

At or for the

Nine Months

ended At or for the Six

Months ended At or for the

Year ended At or for the

Nine Months

ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Allowance for credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 255,319 255,319 206,041 206,041 Acquisitions - - 154 35 Provision for credit losses 19,282 13,639 61,846 29,355 Charge-offs (18,578 ) (11,562 ) (18,682 ) (11,276 ) Recoveries 3,645 2,629 5,960 4,922 Balance at end of period $ 259,668 260,025 255,319 229,077 Provision for credit losses Loan portfolio $ 19,282 13,639 61,846 29,355 Unfunded loan commitments (1,754 ) (1,220 ) 9,554 6,382 Total provision for credit losses $ 17,528 12,419 71,400 35,737 Other real estate owned $ 4,882 1,219 284 1,376 Other foreclosed assets 338 322 127 37 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 17,219 15,867 5,997 7,449 Non-accrual loans 68,202 74,441 62,487 45,450 Total non-performing assets $ 90,641 91,849 68,895 54,312 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.22 % 0.19 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 304 % 288 % 373 % 433 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.20 % 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.22 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.03 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 58,149 65,483 78,826 39,524 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 4,657 7,497 8,733 10,358

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $58.1 million at September 30, 2026, decreased $7.3 million from the prior quarter and increased $18.6 million from the prior year third quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at September 30, 2026, were 0.27 percent compared to 0.31 percent for the prior quarter and 0.21 percent for the prior year third quarter. Non-performing assets of $90.6 million at September 30, 2026, decreased $1.2 million, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $36.3 million, or 67 percent, over the prior year third quarter.

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense of $5.1 million included $5.6 million of credit loss expense on loans and $534 thousand of credit loss benefit on unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.20 percent at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.22 percent at each of June 30, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025. Loan portfolio growth, composition, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the ACL on loans.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for

Credit Losses

Loans Net Charge-Offs ACL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Third quarter 2026 $ 5,643 $ 6,000 1.20 % 0.27 % 0.28 % Second quarter 2026 10,125 5,871 1.22 % 0.31 % 0.29 % First quarter 2026 3,514 3,062 1.22 % 0.44 % 0.25 % Fourth quarter 2025 32,491 6,368 1.22 % 0.38 % 0.22 % Third quarter 2025 5,192 2,914 1.22 % 0.21 % 0.19 % Second quarter 2025 18,009 1,645 1.22 % 0.29 % 0.17 % First quarter 2025 6,154 1,795 1.22 % 0.27 % 0.14 % Fourth quarter 2024 6,041 5,170 1.19 % 0.19 % 0.10 %

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $6.0 million compared to $5.9 million in the prior quarter and $2.9 million for the prior year third quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $3.5 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $2.5 million of net loan charge-offs.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company's loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the tables at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company's loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,702,429 7,423,439 7,314,779 6,674,441 278,990 387,650 1,027,988 NOW and DDA accounts 6,139,924 6,192,363 6,236,551 5,805,816 (52,439 ) (96,627 ) 334,108 Savings accounts 3,225,270 3,169,141 3,158,939 3,049,753 56,129 66,331 175,517 Money market deposit accounts 4,458,524 4,132,820 3,948,201 3,137,810 325,704 510,323 1,320,714 Certificate accounts 3,743,285 3,732,971 3,928,550 3,199,825 10,314 (185,265 ) 543,460 Core deposits, total 25,269,432 24,650,734 24,587,020 21,867,645 618,698 682,412 3,401,787 Wholesale deposits 3,305 3,383 4,076 3,304 (78 ) (771 ) 1 Deposits, total 25,272,737 24,654,117 24,591,096 21,870,949 618,620 681,641 3,401,788 Repurchase agreements 1,954,925 1,952,501 2,084,113 2,004,286 2,424 (129,188 ) (49,361 ) Deposits and repurchase agreements, total 27,227,662 26,606,618 26,675,209 23,875,235 621,044 552,453 3,352,427 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 440,000 895,022 - (440,000 ) (895,022 ) Other borrowed funds 51,744 52,880 51,473 59,779 (1,136 ) 271 (8,035 ) Finance lease liabilities 30,559 31,606 28,808 18,401 (1,047 ) 1,751 12,158 Subordinated debentures 174,113 188,573 187,492 157,379 (14,460 ) (13,379 ) 16,734 Other liabilities 466,865 406,302 381,260 401,523 60,563 85,605 65,342 Total liabilities $ 27,950,943 27,285,979 27,764,242 25,407,339 664,964 186,701 2,543,604

Total deposits of $25.273 billion at September 30, 2026, increased $619 million, or 10 percent annualized, during the current quarter and increased $3.402 billion, or 16 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Excluding a temporary quarter-end deposit expected to largely exit in the fourth quarter, total deposits increased $308 million, or 5 percent annualized, from the prior quarter. Excluding the Guaranty acquisition, total deposits increased $695 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year third quarter.

Non-interest bearing deposits of $7.702 billion at September 30, 2026, increased $279 million, or 15 percent annualized, during the current quarter and increased $1.028 billion, or 15 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Excluding the impact of the temporary quarter-end deposit, non-interest bearing deposits increased $197 million, or 11 percent annualized, from the prior quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at each of September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026, compared to 31 percent at September 30, 2025.

Stockholders' Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Common equity $ 4,546,197 4,484,316 4,380,931 3,801,178 61,881 165,266 745,019 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (206,336 ) (171,294 ) (167,110 ) (192,890 ) (35,042 ) (39,226 ) (13,446 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,339,861 4,313,022 4,213,821 3,608,288 26,839 126,040 731,573 Goodwill and intangibles, net (1,469,156 ) (1,473,954 ) (1,483,552 ) (1,182,536 ) 4,798 14,396 (286,620 ) Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)1 $ 2,870,705 2,839,068 2,730,269 2,425,752 31,637 140,436 444,953 Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.44 % 13.65 % 13.18 % 12.44 % Tangible stockholders' equity to total tangible assets (non-GAAP)1 9.31 % 9.42 % 8.95 % 8.72 % Book value per common share $ 33.33 33.13 32.42 30.44 0.20 0.91 2.89 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)1 $ 22.05 21.81 21.01 20.46 0.24 1.04 1.59

______________________________

1Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental“Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Tangible stockholders' equity of $2.871 billion at September 30, 2026, increased $31.6 million, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to earnings retention. Tangible stockholders' equity increased $445 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year third quarter, primarily due to $560 million of Company stock issued in connection with the Guaranty acquisition and earnings retention. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the Guaranty acquisition. Tangible book value per common share of $22.05 at the current quarter end increased $0.24 per share, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.59 per share, or 8 percent, from the prior year third quarter.

Cash Dividends

On September 22, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, an increase of $0.02, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter. The dividend was payable on October 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on October 6, 2026. The dividend was the Company's 166th consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Compared to June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and September 30, 2025

Income Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 Net interest income Interest income $ 379,980 365,220 362,337 325,003 14,760 17,643 54,977 Interest expense 90,084 88,792 93,660 99,624 1,292 (3,576 ) (9,540 ) Total net interest income 289,896 276,428 268,677 225,379 13,468 21,219 64,517 Non-interest income Deposit service charges and other fees 17,187 16,351 15,265 14,676 836 1,922 2,511 Payment services 12,081 12,012 11,368 10,951 69 713 1,130 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 2,585 2,558 2,279 2,005 27 306 580 Gain on sale of loans 4,754 5,007 5,108 5,027 (253 ) (354 ) (273 ) Other income 3,334 5,173 4,062 2,693 (1,839 ) (728 ) 641 Total non-interest income 39,941 41,101 38,082 35,352 (1,160 ) 1,859 4,589 Total income $ 329,837 317,529 306,759 260,731 12,308 23,078 69,106 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.01 % 3.90 % 3.80 % 3.39 % Core net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (non-GAAP)1 3.95 % 3.86 % 3.73 % 3.35 %

______________________________

1Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental“Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $290 million for the current quarter increased $13.5 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $276 million and increased $64.5 million, or 29 percent, from the prior year third quarter net interest income of $225 million. The current quarter interest income of $380 million increased $14.8 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $55.0 million, or 17 percent, over the prior year third quarter and was primarily driven by both increased loans and increased interest rates on the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 6.22 percent in the current quarter increased 10 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 6.12 percent and increased 25 basis points from the prior year third quarter loan yield of 5.97 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $90.1 million increased $1.3 million, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter. Interest expense decreased $9.5 million, or 10 percent, from the prior year third quarter primarily due to a decrease in interest rates on deposits and a decrease in high cost borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) decreased to 1.17 percent in the current quarter compared to 1.18 percent in the prior quarter and 1.23 percent in the prior year third quarter. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) decreased to 1.32 percent in the current quarter compared to 1.33 percent in the prior quarter and 1.58 percent in the prior year third quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 4.01 percent, an increase of 11 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.90 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in earning asset yields and a decrease in deposit costs. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter increased 62 basis points from the prior year third quarter net interest margin of 3.39 percent and was primarily driven by the increase in loan yields, the shift in the earning assets mix to higher yielding loans and the decrease in high cost borrowings. Core net interest margin was 3.95 percent in the current quarter compared to 3.86 percent in the prior quarter and 3.35 percent in the prior year third quarter.“The increase in both the net interest income and net interest margin during the current quarter reflects the continued increase in earning assets at higher yields combined with the increase in core deposits at lower costs (including non-interest bearing deposits),” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.“Over the last eleven consecutive quarters, net interest income has increased from $166 million to $290 million, or 75 percent, with the net interest margin increasing from 2.56 percent to 4.01 percent, or 57 percent.”

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $39.9 million, which was a decrease of $1.2 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter. Non-interest income increased $4.6 million, or 13 percent, over the prior year third quarter. Deposit service charges and other fees of $17.2 million for the current quarter increased $836 thousand, or 5 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $2.5 million, or 17 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Payment services of $12.1 million for the current quarter increased $69 thousand, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.1 million, or 10 percent, over the prior year third quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 Compensation and employee benefits $ 120,661 116,299 115,770 96,498 4,362 4,891 24,163 Occupancy and equipment 16,072 15,661 15,682 13,236 411 390 2,836 Advertising and promotions 5,085 5,092 5,256 4,620 (7 ) (171 ) 465 Data processing 12,240 12,380 13,273 10,634 (140 ) (1,033 ) 1,606 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 98 83 206 63 15 (108 ) 35 Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,054 5,506 6,403 5,799 (452 ) (1,349 ) (745 ) Intangibles amortization 4,798 4,799 4,799 3,813 (1 ) (1 ) 985 Other expenses 27,876 26,880 39,140 33,120 996 (11,264 ) (5,244 ) Total non-interest expense $ 191,884 186,700 200,529 167,783 5,184 (8,645 ) 24,101

Total non-interest expense of $192 million for the current quarter increased $5.2 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter. Total non-interest expense increased $24.1 million, or 14 percent, over the prior year third quarter and was primarily driven by increased costs from the acquired banks.

Compensation and employee benefits of $121 million for the current quarter increased by $4.4 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter, primarily due to increased performance-based compensation. Compensation and employee benefits increased $24.2 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year third quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from the acquired banks. Other expenses of $27.9 million decreased $5.2 million, or 16 percent, from the prior year third quarter and was primarily driven by $6.9 million of decreased acquisition-related expenses.

Acquisition-related expense was $92 thousand in the current quarter compared to $1.6 million in the prior quarter and $7.0 million in the prior year third quarter. In addition, compensation and employee benefits included $1.9 million of expense attributable to acquisition-related employment agreements in the current quarter compared to $2.5 million in the prior quarter and $641 thousand in the prior year third quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the third quarter of 2026 was $28.3 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $10.9 million, or 63 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 21.3 percent, compared to 21.4 percent in the prior quarter and 20.4 percent in the prior year third quarter. The higher tax expense and higher effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior year third quarter was primarily due to an increase in pre-tax income.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 56.08 percent in the current quarter compared to 56.65 percent in the prior quarter and 62.05 percent in the prior year third quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter and prior year third quarter was primarily driven by an increase in net interest income which outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.

Operating Results for Nine Months. Ended September 30, 2026

Compared to September 30, 2025

Income Summary

Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 $ Change % Change Net interest income Interest income $ 1,107,537 $ 923,043 $ 184,494 20 % Interest expense 272,536 300,069 (27,533 ) (9 )% Total net interest income 835,001 622,974 212,027 34 % Non-interest income Deposit service charges and other fees 48,803 41,801 7,002 17 % Payment Services 35,461 30,736 4,725 15 % Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 7,422 5,586 1,836 33 % Gain on sale of loans 14,869 13,611 1,258 9 % Other income 12,569 9,204 3,365 37 % Total non-interest income 119,124 100,938 18,186 18 % Total Income $ 954,125 $ 723,912 $ 230,213 32 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.90 % 3.21 % Core net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (non-GAAP)1 3.85 % 3.17 %

______________________________

1Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental“Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $835 million for the first nine months of 2026 increased $212 million, or 34 percent, from the first nine months of the prior year and was primarily driven by increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest income of $1.108 billion for the first nine months of 2026 increased $184 million, or 20 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 6.17 percent during the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 30 basis points from the prior year first nine months loan yield of 5.87 percent.

Interest expense of $273 million for the first nine months of 2026 decreased $27.5 million, or 9 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily the result of lower interest rates on deposits and a decrease in higher cost borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.18 percent for the first nine months of 2026, which was a decrease of 6 basis points over the first nine months of the prior year core deposit cost of 1.24 percent. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first nine months of 2026 was 1.35 percent, which was a decrease of 28 basis points over the first nine months of the prior year funding cost of 1.63 percent.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first nine months of 2026 was 3.90 percent, a 69 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 3.21 percent for the first nine months of the prior year. Core net interest margin during the first nine months of 2026 was 3.85 percent compared to 3.17 percent in the prior year first nine months. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily driven by a 30 basis points increase in loan yields and a 28 basis points decrease in total funding costs, combined with a shift in earning asset mix to higher yielding loans and a shift in funding liabilities to lower cost deposits.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income of $119 million for the first nine months of 2026 increased $18.2 million, or 18 percent, over the first nine months of the prior year and was primarily driven by increased income from the acquired banks. Deposit service charges and other fees of $48.8 million for the first nine months of 2026 increased $7.0 million, or 17 percent, over the first nine months of the prior year. Payment services of $35.5 million for the first nine months of 2026 increased by $4.7 million, or 15 percent, over the first nine months of the prior year.



Non-interest Expense Summary

Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 $ Change % Change Compensation and employee benefits $ 352,730 $ 282,296 $ 70,434 25 % Occupancy and equipment 47,415 38,088 9,327 24 % Advertising and promotions 15,433 13,158 2,275 17 % Data processing 37,893 29,655 8,238 28 % Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 387 152 235 155 % Regulatory assessments and insurance 16,963 17,180 (217 ) (1 )% Core deposit intangibles amortization 14,396 10,707 3,689 34 % Other expenses 93,896 82,984 10,912 13 % Total non-interest expense $ 579,113 $ 474,220 $ 104,893 22 %

Total non-interest expense of $579 million for the first nine months of 2026 increased $105 million, or 22 percent, over the first nine months of the prior year and was primarily driven by increased costs from the acquired banks. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $353 million in the first nine months of 2026 increased $70.4 million, or 25 percent, over the first nine months of the prior year and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and staffing increases from acquisitions. Occupancy and equipment expense of $47.4 million in the first nine months of 2026 increased $9.3 million, or 24 percent, over the first nine months of the prior year primarily due to increased costs from the acquired banks. Data processing expense of $37.9 million in the first nine months of 2026 increased $8.2 million, or 28 percent, over the first nine months of the prior year primarily due to increased costs from the acquired banks. Other expenses of $93.9 million for the first nine months of 2026 increased $10.9 million, or 13 percent, from the first nine months of the prior year and was primarily driven by an increase in costs from acquisitions.

Acquisition-related expense was $10.6 million in the first nine months of the current year compared to $10.8 million in the prior year first nine months. In addition, compensation and employee benefits included $7.1 million of expense attributable to acquisition-related employment agreements in the first nine months of the current year compared to $1.4 million in the first nine months of the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $17.5 million for the first nine months of 2026, a decrease of $18.2 million, or 51 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Included in the first nine months of the prior year provision for credit losses was $16.7 million from the acquisition of Bank of Idaho Holding Co. and its subsidiary, Bank of Idaho. Net charge-offs for the first nine months of 2026 were $14.9 million compared to $6.4 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense of $72.9 million for the first nine months of 2026 increased $34.2 million, or 88 percent, over the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2026 was 20.4 percent compared to 18.1 percent for the same period in the prior year. The increases in tax expense and the effective tax rate were primarily the result of an increase in the pre-tax income.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 58.51 percent for the first nine months of 2026 compared to 63.12 percent for the same period of 2025. The decrease from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in net interest income that outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“will,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“should,”“projects,”“seeks,”“estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:



risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company's loan portfolio;

changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company's net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders' equity;

legislative or regulatory changes, including the possibility of increases in FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increases or changes in banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company's business and strategies;

risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, recently passed legislation and the potential for significant additional changes in economic and trade policies in the current administration;

risks to the Company's business and the business of the Company's customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine, further conflicts in the Middle East, and potential for future conflicts or disruptions in other parts of the world;

risks associated with the Company's ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions;

impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;

deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants, additional competition from internet-based financial institutions operating nationally, or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in increased competition, including the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;

risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company's common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;

risks related to rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technologies;

risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank's divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company's systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;

risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;

success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information

A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 23, 2026. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: To participate via the webcast, log on to:

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its nine state footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Guaranty Bank & Trust (Mount Pleasant, TX), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures and ratios the Company presents are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company refers to these financial measures and ratios as“non-GAAP financial measures.” A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the tables within this press release. The Company considers the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance by excluding certain income, expense, or intangible items that the Company believes are not indicative of its primary business operating results.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and investors should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's peers or other companies. The Company compensates for these differences by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever the Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 290,640 353,748 321,526 312,506 Interest bearing cash deposits 1,216,141 702,931 913,735 541,738 Cash and cash equivalents 1,506,781 1,056,679 1,235,261 854,244 Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,595,063 3,482,725 4,007,512 3,916,189 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 2,817,933 3,004,758 3,110,216 3,155,901 Total debt securities 6,412,996 6,487,483 7,117,728 7,072,090 Loans held for sale, at fair value 37,611 45,145 39,186 42,668 Loans receivable 21,619,530 21,363,723 20,927,796 18,790,986 Allowance for credit losses (259,668 ) (260,025 ) (255,319 ) (229,077 ) Loans receivable, net 21,359,862 21,103,698 20,672,477 18,561,909 Premises and equipment, net 497,590 493,497 486,184 427,271 Right-of-use assets, net 73,983 76,428 75,574 54,502 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 5,220 1,541 411 1,413 Accrued interest receivable 131,863 120,254 120,092 120,257 Deferred tax asset 115,077 102,902 101,337 99,702 Intangibles, net 90,873 95,671 105,269 61,135 Goodwill 1,378,283 1,378,283 1,378,283 1,121,401 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 21,305 21,244 42,764 61,362 Bank-owned life insurance 237,496 235,984 235,090 191,996 Other assets 421,864 380,192 368,407 345,677 Total assets $ 32,290,804 31,599,001 31,978,063 29,015,627 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,702,429 7,423,439 7,314,779 6,674,441 Interest bearing deposits 17,570,308 17,230,678 17,276,317 15,196,508 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,954,925 1,952,501 2,084,113 2,004,286 FHLB advances - - 440,000 895,022 Other borrowed funds 51,744 52,880 51,473 59,779 Finance lease liabilities 30,559 31,606 28,808 18,401 Subordinated debentures 174,113 188,573 187,492 157,379 Accrued interest payable 32,871 29,542 32,786 27,733 Operating lease liabilities 50,039 51,320 52,869 41,367 Other liabilities 383,955 325,440 295,605 332,423 Total liabilities 27,950,943 27,285,979 27,764,242 25,407,339 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities - - - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - - - - Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized 1,302 1,302 1,300 1,186 Paid-in capital 3,232,684 3,229,635 3,220,064 2,657,469 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 1,312,211 1,253,379 1,159,567 1,142,523 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (206,336 ) (171,294 ) (167,110 ) (192,890 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,339,861 4,313,022 4,213,821 3,608,288 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 32,290,804 31,599,001 31,978,063 29,015,627





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months ended Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) September

30, 2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2025 Interest Income Investment securities $ 44,964 42,890 45,126 45,348 132,980 135,142 Residential real estate loans 29,655 30,104 33,708 26,335 93,467 75,971 Commercial loans 279,000 266,123 258,616 228,363 803,739 640,567 Consumer and other loans 26,361 26,103 24,887 24,957 77,351 71,363 Total interest income 379,980 365,220 362,337 325,003 1,107,537 923,043 Interest Expense Deposits 72,861 71,972 72,251 67,346 217,084 195,780 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 13,582 13,227 13,619 14,706 40,428 42,548 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 4,226 14,271 4,226 52,796 Other borrowed funds 459 455 443 385 1,357 1,187 Subordinated debentures 3,182 3,138 3,121 2,916 9,441 7,758 Total interest expense 90,084 88,792 93,660 99,624 272,536 300,069 Net Interest Income 289,896 276,428 268,677 225,379 835,001 622,974 Provision for credit losses 5,109 6,355 6,064 7,656 17,528 35,737 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 284,787 270,073 262,613 217,723 817,473 587,237 Non-Interest Income Deposit service charges and other fees 17,187 16,351 15,265 14,676 48,803 41,801 Payment services 12,081 12,012 11,368 10,951 35,461 30,736 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 2,585 2,558 2,279 2,005 7,422 5,586 Gain on sale of loans 4,754 5,007 5,108 5,027 14,869 13,611 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - - - - - Other income 3,334 5,173 4,062 2,693 12,569 9,204 Total non-interest income 39,941 41,101 38,082 35,352 119,124 100,938 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 120,661 116,299 115,770 96,498 352,730 282,296 Occupancy and equipment 16,072 15,661 15,682 13,236 47,415 38,088 Advertising and promotions 5,085 5,092 5,256 4,620 15,433 13,158 Data processing 12,240 12,380 13,273 10,634 37,893 29,655 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 98 83 206 63 387 152 Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,054 5,506 6,403 5,799 16,963 17,180 Intangibles amortization 4,798 4,799 4,799 3,813 14,396 10,707 Other expenses 27,876 26,880 39,140 33,120 93,896 82,984 Total non-interest expense 191,884 186,700 200,529 167,783 579,113 474,220 Income Before Income Taxes 132,844 124,474 100,166 85,292 357,484 213,955 Federal and state income tax expense 28,282 26,612 18,022 17,392 72,916 38,706 Net Income $ 104,562 97,862 82,144 67,900 284,568 175,249





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Tangible Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 4,339,861 4,313,022 4,213,821 3,608,288 Less: goodwill and intangible assets, net (1,469,156 ) (1,473,954 ) (1,483,552 ) (1,182,536 ) Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,870,705 2,839,068 2,730,269 2,425,752 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 32,290,804 31,599,001 31,978,063 29,015,627 Less: goodwill and intangible assets, net (1,469,156 ) (1,473,954 ) (1,483,552 ) (1,182,536 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 30,821,648 30,125,047 30,494,511 27,833,091 Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.31 % 9.42 % 8.95 % 8.72 % Book value per share $ 33.33 $ 33.13 $ 32.42 $ 30.44 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 22.05 $ 21.81 $ 21.01 $ 20.46





At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income (tax equivalent)1 $ 293,484 280,016 272,383 228,835 845,883 633,317 Purchase accounting (4,122 ) (3,832 ) (5,140 ) (2,310 ) (13,095 ) (7,774 ) Non-accrual loan interest reversal (recovery) 130 825 (42 ) (104 ) 914 100 Core net interest income (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP) $ 289,492 277,009 267,201 226,421 833,702 625,643 Average earning assets $ 29,069,918 28,793,343 29,078,665 26,815,927 28,980,610 26,353,065 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.01 % 3.90 % 3.80 % 3.39 % 3.90 % 3.21 % Core net interest margin (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP) 3.95 % 3.86 % 3.73 % 3.35 % 3.85 % 3.17 %

______________________________

1Includes tax effect of $3.6 million, $3.6 million $3.7 million and $3.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income, tax-exempt debt securities income and federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively. Includes tax effect of $10.9 million and $10.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income, tax-exempt debt securities income and federal income tax credits for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations (continued) At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025 Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income $ 104,562 97,862 82,144 67,900 284,568 175,249 Provision for credit losses - acquisition ACL expense - - - - - 16,693 Operating adjustments - non-interest income BOLI proceeds - (63 ) (776 ) (251 ) (839 ) (1,364 ) Total operating adjustments - non-interest income - (63 ) (776 ) (251 ) (839 ) (1,364 ) Operating adjustments - non-interest expense Acquisition-related compensation 1,874 2,462 2,775 641 7,110 1,436 Lease terminations - - 200 - 200 - FDIC special assessment - - (87 ) - (87 ) (219 ) (Gain) loss on fixed assets (844 ) (2,618 ) 445 928 (3,017 ) (1,694 ) Acquisition-related expense 92 1,590 8,907 6,976 10,589 10,793 Total operating adjustments - non-interest expense 1,122 1,434 12,240 8,545 14,795 10,316 Tax impact (278 ) (341 ) (3,028 ) (2,121 ) (3,647 ) (6,553 ) Net operating adjustments 844 1,030 8,436 6,173 10,309 19,092 Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 105,406 98,892 90,580 74,073 294,877 194,341 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 130,433,235 130,346,888 130,242,765 118,628,434 130,324,260 116,382,822 Diluted EPS $ 0.80 $ 0.75 $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 2.18 $ 1.51 Operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.81 $ 0.76 $ 0.70 $ 0.62 $ 2.26 $ 1.67





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations (continued) At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Operating Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense $ 191,884 $ 186,700 $ 200,529 $ 167,783 $ 579,113 $ 474,220 OREO expense (91 ) (60 ) (16 ) (65 ) (168 ) (97 ) Intangible amortization (4,798 ) (4,799 ) (4,799 ) (3,813 ) (14,396 ) (10,707 ) Total expenses 186,995 181,841 195,714 163,905 564,549 463,416 Operating expense adjustments (pre-tax) (1,122 ) (1,434 ) (12,240 ) (8,545 ) (14,795 ) (10,316 ) Total operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) 185,873 180,407 183,474 155,360 549,754 453,100 Net interest income (tax equivalent) 293,484 280,016 272,383 228,835 845,883 633,317 Non-interest income 39,941 41,101 38,082 35,352 119,124 100,938 OREO income (7 ) (110 ) (35 ) (35 ) (152 ) (35 ) Total revenues 333,418 321,007 310,430 264,152 964,855 734,220 Operating revenue adjustments (pre-tax) - (63 ) (776 ) (251 ) (839 ) (1,364 ) Total revenues (non-GAAP) $ 333,418 320,944 309,654 263,901 964,016 732,856 Efficiency ratio 56.08 % 56.65 % 63.05 % 62.05 % 58.51 % 63.12 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 55.75 % 56.21 % 59.25 % 58.87 % 57.03 % 61.83 %





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets Three Months ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 2,118,156 $ 29,655 5.60 % $ 2,172,055 $ 30,104 5.54 % Commercial loans1 17,879,132 280,597 6.23 % 17,562,322 267,705 6.11 % Consumer and other loans 1,476,570 26,361 7.08 % 1,479,518 26,103 7.08 % Total loans2 21,473,858 336,613 6.22 % 21,213,895 323,912 6.12 % Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,604,570 14,127 3.52 % 1,624,487 14,246 3.51 % Taxable debt securities4, 5 5,991,490 32,828 2.19 % 5,954,961 30,650 2.06 % Total earning assets 29,069,918 383,568 5.23 % 28,793,343 368,808 5.14 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,471,485 1,476,292 Non-earning assets 1,229,424 1,201,401 Total assets $ 31,770,827 $ 31,471,036 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,535,227 $ - - % $ 7,298,710 $ - - % NOW and DDA accounts 6,135,597 16,128 1.04 % 6,206,979 16,103 1.04 % Savings accounts 3,198,811 5,768 0.72 % 3,170,155 5,451 0.69 % Money market deposit accounts 4,150,413 21,397 2.05 % 4,052,361 20,154 1.99 % Certificate accounts 3,720,634 29,537 3.15 % 3,807,368 30,233 3.18 % Total core deposits 24,740,682 72,830 1.17 % 24,535,573 71,941 1.18 % Wholesale deposits6 3,224 31 3.81 % 3,337 31 3.77 % Repurchase agreements 2,002,455 13,582 2.69 % 1,995,035 13,227 2.66 % FHLB advances - - - % 55 - 3.87 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 272,160 3,641 5.31 % 271,589 3,593 5.31 % Total funding liabilities 27,018,521 90,084 1.32 % 26,805,589 88,792 1.33 % Other liabilities 399,951 364,792 Total liabilities 27,418,472 27,170,381 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 4,352,355 4,300,655 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 31,770,827 $ 31,471,036 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 293,484 $ 280,016 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.91 % 3.81 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.01 % 3.90 %

______________________________

1Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026, respectively.

2Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3Includes tax effect of $1.9 million and $1.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026, respectively.

4 Includes interest income of $7.2 million and $7.0 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $765.3 million and $772.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026, respectively.

5Includes tax effect of $69 thousand and $68 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026, respectively.

6Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued) Three Months ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 2,118,156 $ 29,655 5.60 % $ 1,962,831 $ 26,335 5.37 % Commercial loans1 17,879,132 280,597 6.23 % 15,351,367 229,915 5.94 % Consumer and other loans 1,476,570 26,361 7.08 % 1,363,996 24,957 7.26 % Total loans2 21,473,858 336,613 6.22 % 18,678,194 281,207 5.97 % Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,604,570 14,127 3.52 % 1,583,554 14,068 3.55 % Taxable debt securities4, 5 5,991,490 32,828 2.19 % 6,554,179 33,185 2.03 % Total earning assets 29,069,918 383,568 5.23 % 26,815,927 328,460 4.86 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,471,485 1,184,370 Non-earning assets 1,229,424 987,070 Total assets $ 31,770,827 $ 28,987,367 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,535,227 $ - - % $ 6,550,398 $ - - % NOW and DDA accounts 6,135,597 16,128 1.04 % 5,734,329 16,483 1.14 % Savings accounts 3,198,811 5,768 0.72 % 2,995,538 5,843 0.77 % Money market deposit accounts 4,150,413 21,397 2.05 % 3,136,019 16,783 2.12 % Certificate accounts 3,720,634 29,537 3.15 % 3,217,199 28,195 3.48 % Total core deposits 24,740,682 72,830 1.17 % 21,633,483 67,304 1.23 % Wholesale deposits6 3,224 31 3.81 % 3,649 42 4.48 % Repurchase agreements 2,002,455 13,582 2.69 % 1,986,620 14,706 2.94 % FHLB advances - - - % 1,192,493 14,271 4.68 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 272,160 3,641 5.31 % 236,375 3,301 5.54 % Total funding liabilities 27,018,521 90,084 1.32 % 25,052,620 99,624 1.58 % Other liabilities 399,951 353,452 Total liabilities 27,418,472 25,406,072 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 4,352,355 3,581,295 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 31,770,827 $ 28,987,367 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 293,484 $ 228,836 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.91 % 3.28 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.01 % 3.39 %

______________________________

1Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

2Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3Includes tax effect of $1.9 million and $1.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

4Includes interest income of $7.2 million and $6.7 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $765.3 million and $600.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

5Includes tax effect of $69 thousand and $150 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

6Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued) Nine Months ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 2,216,004 $ 93,467 5.62 % $ 1,929,897 $ 75,971 5.25 % Commercial loans1 17,551,741 808,589 6.16 % 14,780,437 645,221 5.84 % Consumer and other loans 1,460,770 77,351 7.08 % 1,334,462 71,363 7.15 % Total loans2 21,228,515 979,407 6.17 % 18,044,796 792,555 5.87 % Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,625,399 42,825 3.51 % 1,594,355 42,003 3.51 % Taxable debt securities4, 5 6,126,696 96,187 2.09 % 6,713,914 98,828 1.96 % Total earning assets 28,980,610 1,118,419 5.16 % 26,353,065 933,386 4.74 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,476,286 1,146,519 Non-earning assets 1,211,434 918,154 Total assets $ 31,668,330 $ 28,417,738 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,355,903 $ - - % $ 6,267,432 $ - - % NOW and DDA accounts 6,169,973 48,128 1.04 % 5,645,862 47,593 1.13 % Savings accounts 3,177,733 16,719 0.70 % 2,921,024 16,404 0.75 % Money market deposit accounts 4,056,148 60,629 2.00 % 2,996,375 45,698 2.04 % Certificate accounts 3,807,656 91,512 3.21 % 3,193,843 85,937 3.60 % Total core deposits 24,567,413 216,988 1.18 % 21,024,536 195,632 1.24 % Wholesale deposits6 3,391 96 3.80 % 4,289 148 4.58 % Repurchase agreements 2,023,595 40,428 2.67 % 1,909,939 42,548 2.98 % FHLB advances 119,286 4,226 4.67 % 1,475,071 52,796 4.72 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 270,417 10,798 5.34 % 228,191 8,945 5.24 % Total funding liabilities 26,984,102 272,536 1.35 % 24,642,026 300,069 1.63 % Other liabilities 379,197 339,599 Total liabilities 27,363,299 24,981,625 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 4,305,031 3,436,113 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 31,668,330 $ 28,417,738 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 845,883 $ 633,317 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.81 % 3.11 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.90 % 3.21 %

______________________________

1Includes tax effect of $4.9 million and $4.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $5.8 million and $5.2 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

4 Includes interest income of $22.4 million and $17.7 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $810.1 million and $531.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

5 Includes tax effect of $205 thousand and $451 thousand on federal income tax credits for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 220,495 $ 240,093 $ 263,713 $ 231,238 (8 )% (16 )% (5 )% Pre-sold and spec construction 286,778 261,642 255,542 217,413 10 % 12 % 32 % Total residential construction 507,273 501,735 519,255 448,651 1 % (2 )% 13 % Land development 232,326 232,548 263,262 197,981 - % (12 )% 17 % Consumer land or lots 230,020 231,468 247,769 207,816 (1 )% (7 )% 11 % Unimproved land 271,226 256,084 167,796 137,720 6 % 62 % 97 % Developed lots for operative builders 49,278 51,831 69,786 56,180 (5 )% (29 )% (12 )% Commercial lots 141,700 131,320 155,631 99,220 8 % (9 )% 43 % Other construction 1,333,807 1,254,856 1,122,350 982,743 6 % 19 % 36 % Total land, lot, and other construction 2,258,357 2,158,107 2,026,594 1,681,660 5 % 11 % 34 % Owner occupied 3,931,551 3,928,083 3,950,726 3,570,671 - % - % 10 % Non-owner occupied 5,346,391 5,195,855 4,859,173 4,333,302 3 % 10 % 23 % Total commercial real estate 9,277,942 9,123,938 8,809,899 7,903,973 2 % 5 % 17 % Commercial and industrial 1,651,586 1,687,362 1,649,101 1,554,832 (2 )% - % 6 % Agriculture 1,311,884 1,313,581 1,282,861 1,189,948 - % 2 % 10 % First lien 2,994,354 2,996,965 3,098,023 2,579,418 - % (3 )% 16 % Junior lien 114,112 110,601 106,205 81,568 3 % 7 % 40 % Total 1-4 family 3,108,466 3,107,566 3,204,228 2,660,986 - % (3 )% 17 % Multifamily residential 1,102,092 1,075,562 1,019,484 969,573 2 % 8 % 14 % Home equity lines of credit 1,088,925 1,089,052 1,076,201 1,056,757 - % 1 % 3 % Other consumer 217,260 222,289 237,393 192,501 (2 )% (8 )% 13 % Total consumer 1,306,185 1,311,341 1,313,594 1,249,258 - % (1 )% 5 % States and political subdivisions 955,986 950,829 964,591 994,062 1 % (1 )% (4 )% Other 177,370 178,847 177,375 180,711 (1 )% - % (2 )% Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale 21,657,141 21,408,868 20,966,982 18,833,654 1 % 3 % 15 % Less loans held for sale1 (37,611 ) (45,145 ) (39,186 ) (42,668 ) (17 )% (4 )% (12 )% Total loans receivable $ 21,619,530 $ 21,363,723 $ 20,927,796 $ 18,790,986 1 % 3 % 15 %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other real

estate

owned and

foreclosed

assets (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 1,856 397 183 476 1,110 746 - Pre-sold and spec construction 3,890 - 919 2,039 221 2,322 1,347 Total residential construction 5,746 397 1,102 2,515 1,331 3,068 1,347 Land development 864 1,022 898 917 7 - 857 Consumer land or lots 814 248 79 358 781 33 - Developed lots for operative builders 113 113 456 456 - - 113 Commercial lots - - 556 - - - - Other construction 370 500 129 - - - 370 Total land, lot and other construction 2,161 1,883 2,118 1,731 788 33 1,340 Owner occupied 8,386 5,174 3,969 5,237 3,045 4,447 894 Non-owner occupied 20,658 24,176 7,606 691 19,614 344 700 Total commercial real estate 29,044 29,350 11,575 5,928 22,659 4,791 1,594 Commercial and Industrial 18,898 24,436 27,308 24,165 17,621 1,007 270 Agriculture 9,784 10,592 3,549 5,408 6,867 2,917 - First lien 16,849 16,733 15,816 8,388 12,807 3,441 601 Junior lien 1,947 2,302 1,776 765 1,823 124 - Total 1-4 family 18,796 19,035 17,592 9,153 14,630 3,565 601 Multifamily residential 13 - 395 1,039 13 - - Home equity lines of credit 5,236 4,932 3,968 3,402 3,735 1,501 - Other consumer 949 1,071 1,229 852 558 323 68 Total consumer 6,185 6,003 5,197 4,254 4,293 1,824 68 Other 14 153 59 119 - 14 - Total $ 90,641 91,849 68,895 54,312 68,202 17,219 5,220





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued) Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 716 $ 2,277 $ 533 $ 305 (69 )% 34 % 135 % Pre-sold and spec construction 368 4,498 1,189 - (92 )% (69 )% n/m Total residential construction 1,084 6,775 1,722 305 (84 )% (37 )% 255 % Land development 1,155 2,290 3,994 - (50 )% (71 )% n/m Consumer land or lots 785 1,968 1,162 564 (60 )% (32 )% 39 % Unimproved land 410 18 - 33 2,178 % n/m 1,142 % Developed lots for operative builders - - 2,300 5,265 n/m (100 )% (100 )% Commercial lots - 180 965 - (100 )% (100 )% n/m Other construction - - 4,787 - n/m (100 )% n/m Total land, lot and other construction 2,350 4,456 13,208 5,862 (47 )% (82 )% (60 )% Owner occupied 7,650 6,038 6,103 3,809 27 % 25 % 101 % Non-owner occupied 2,840 18,064 15,388 7,615 (84 )% (82 )% (63 )% Total commercial real estate 10,490 24,102 21,491 11,424 (56 )% (51 )% (8 )% Commercial and industrial 9,594 4,787 10,215 3,711 100 % (6 )% 159 % Agriculture 1,710 6,537 2,390 2,104 (74 )% (28 )% (19 )% First lien 22,065 7,292 19,699 5,357 203 % 12 % 312 % Junior lien 1,536 1,279 20 - 20 % 7,580 % n/m Total 1-4 family 23,601 8,571 19,719 5,357 175 % 20 % 341 % Multifamily Residential - 278 150 150 (100 )% (100 )% (100 ) Home equity lines of credit 5,365 5,354 5,415 7,421 - % (1 )% (28 )% Other consumer 1,739 1,990 1,866 1,751 (13 )% (7 )% (1 )% Total consumer 7,104 7,344 7,281 9,172 (3 )% (2 )% (23 )% States and political subdivisions 30 - - - n/m n/m n/m Other 2,186 2,633 2,650 1,439 (17 )% (18 )% 52 % Total $ 58,149 $ 65,483 $ 78,826 $ 39,524 (11 )% (26 )% 47 %

______________________________

n/m - not measurable

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026 Land development $ - - (358 ) (358 ) - - Consumer land or lots - - (5 ) (5 ) - - Developed lots for operative builders - - (8 ) - - - Total land, lot and other construction - - (371 ) (363 ) - - Owner occupied 282 256 (2 ) (1 ) 375 93 Non-owner occupied 484 308 2,232 (11 ) 559 75 Total commercial real estate 766 564 2,230 (12 ) 934 168 Commercial and industrial 4,243 2,298 2,104 655 4,508 265 Agriculture 3 - (112 ) (111 ) 9 6 First lien 152 119 (182 ) (158 ) 240 88 Junior lien (26 ) (22 ) (38 ) (34 ) - 26 Total 1-4 family 126 97 (220 ) (192 ) 240 114 Multifamily residential 409 409 - - 409 - Home equity lines of credit 91 78 43 (27 ) 135 44 Other consumer 855 504 1,600 1,151 1,206 351 Total consumer 946 582 1,643 1,124 1,341 395 Other 8,440 4,983 7,448 5,253 11,137 2,697 Total $ 14,933 8,933 12,722 6,354 18,578 3,645

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1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental“Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

CONTACT:

Randall M. Chesler, CEO

(406) 751-4722

Ron J. Copher, CFO

(406) 751-7706



