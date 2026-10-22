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Focalthericstm To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 5, 2026


Date: 2026-10-22 04:31:46

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET

FocalTherics TM to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 5, 2026

Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FocalTherics (Nasdaq: FOCL) (the“Company”), a global leader in robotic focal therapy, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Call Details:

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Domestic: 1-833-419-0865
International: 1-785-838-9333
Passcode: FOCAL
Webcast:

About FocalTherics
A recognized leader in robotic focal therapy, FocalTherics develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices worldwide to treat various conditions using proprietary focused ultrasound technology. The Company's flagship platform, Focal One® Robotic HIFU, combines advanced imaging, real-time treatment planning, robotic precision, and HIFU technology to deliver personalized focal therapy designed to optimize clinical outcomes while preserving quality of life.

Investor Contacts
Louisa Smith
Gilmartin Group
...


MENAFN22102026004107003653ID1111853159


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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