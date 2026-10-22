Focalthericstm To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 5, 2026

FocalTherics TM to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 5, 2026

Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FocalTherics (Nasdaq: FOCL) (the“Company”), a global leader in robotic focal therapy, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Call Details: