Splash Laundry KC Passes 500 Google Reviews

Owners Casey and Chris McBain at Splash Laundry KC, celebrating 500 reviews

Kansas City laundromat holds a 4.6-star rating three years after a full renovation, and celebrates by offering new business customers their first order free

- Casey McBainKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Splash Laundry KC, a locally owned laundromat and laundry service, passed 500 Google reviews this week. Its overall rating of 4.6 stars ranks it among the top-rated laundry services in the Kansas City metro.The laundromat has served the Gladstone community for more than 40 years. When Casey McBain took it over in November 2023, the run-down shop had about 100 Google reviews. About 400 more have come in the three years since. In that time McBain renovated the building from top to bottom, put in new machines and a modern payment system, and grew the wash-and-fold service into pickup and delivery that covers the whole Kansas City metro for homes and businesses.“When we bought this place, it had a long history but needed a lot of love,” said McBain.“Every one of those 400 new reviews is someone who trusted us with their laundry and took the time to tell their neighbors about it. We don't take that lightly, and the credit goes to our team.”Customers say the same thing in their reviews. Vicky W., a self-service customer, wrote:“Everyone was so great and incredibly kind! They walked me through everything with patience and compassion, making sure I understood each step. I truly appreciate everything they did and the kindness they showed me throughout the process. Thank you all so much!”Dawn R., a first-time pickup and delivery customer, wrote:“Wow! I am impressed with Splash Laundry! This is the first time I used their service. Fast pickup and in less than 24 hours my laundry was washed, folded, and returned. Thank you!”A laundromat people are glad to walk intoSplash Laundry KC believes self-service customers deserve a clean, safe, comfortable place to do their laundry. Staff are on site every day from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. to keep the shop clean, keep machines running and help anyone who needs it. Splash also offers:Drop-off wash and foldPickup and delivery across the Kansas City metroRug cleaningWedding dress cleaning and preservationLaundry service for businessesFirst 100 pounds free for new business customersTo mark the milestone, Splash Laundry KC is giving new commercial customers their first 100 pounds of laundry free. The offer is for businesses that want to outsource their laundry without signing on with a national provider. Splash offers:No multi-year contracts. Customers stay because the service is good, not because a contract holds them.Straightforward pricing, without repeated price increases partway through the agreement.A direct line to the owner. Questions go to a person who knows the account, not a call center.A locally owned business. The money stays in the Kansas City community.“A lot of businesses tell us they feel stuck with their laundry provider: long contracts, surprise price increases and no one who picks up the phone,” said McBain.“We want to earn your business every week. Your first 100 pounds are on us, so you can judge for yourself.”Restaurants, salons, gyms, medical offices, hotels and other businesses can claim the offer by sending an inquiry at splashlaundrykc/services/commercial-laundry-kansas-city or emailing....About Splash Laundry KCSplash Laundry KC is a locally owned laundromat and laundry service at 6036 NE Antioch Road, Kansas City, MO 64119. It has served the Northland for more than 40 years and has been under the ownership of Casey McBain since November 2023. Splash offers attended self-service laundry, drop-off wash and fold, pickup and delivery across the Kansas City metro, commercial laundry, rug cleaning, and wedding dress cleaning and preservation. Learn more at .Media contact:Casey McBain, Owner... | 816-452-9921

Mrs. Casey McBain

Splash Laundry KC

+ +1 816-452-9921

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Splash Laundry KC Passes 500 Google Reviews News Provided By Splash Laundry KC October 22, 2026, 20:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.