Beekman Wilshire Provides $1.93M Financing For 26-Unit Richmond Multifamily

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Acquisition and construction loan for a 26-unit multifamily property in Richmond, Virginia supports the sponsor's value-add business plan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beekman Wilshire, a leading commercial real estate lending and advisory firm, today announced that it provided $1,934,600 in acquisition and construction financing for a 26-unit multifamily property in Richmond, Virginia. The financing closed and funded on September 10, 2026.

Beekman Wilshire structured the financing and capital stack on behalf of a private investor client and provided the loan through one of the firm's private capital partners, offering competitive terms that support the property's planned improvements and long-term value growth.

The borrower plans to implement a value-add strategy, including unit upgrades, amenity enhancements, and energy efficiency improvements, to enhance the tenant experience and elevate the asset's performance and class.

"This transaction reflects our commitment to delivering tailored financing solutions that align with our clients' investment strategies," said Matt Evans, Managing Partner at Beekman Wilshire. "The property's strong location fundamentals and upside potential made it an attractive opportunity for the borrower."

About Beekman Wilshire

Beekman Wilshire is a leading full-service commercial real estate lending and advisory firm based in New York, specializing in financing, investment sales, and strategic consulting. With a proven track record of securing competitive capital solutions, the firm provides bridge, construction, and preferred equity financing and arranges debt through a network of banks, debt funds, and institutional lenders. Beekman Wilshire serves clients across multifamily, industrial, retail, office, hospitality, mixed-use, and self-storage properties, as well as special situations, with loan sizes from $1 million to $50 million. Learn more at .

Byron Scott

Beekman Wilshire

+1 646-222-0821

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Beekman Wilshire Provides $1.93M Financing for 26-Unit Richmond Multifamily News Provided By Beekman Wilshire October 22, 2026, 20:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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