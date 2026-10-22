Exxelia Micropen To Highlight Precision Electrode Printing Capabilities At 2026 TCT Conference

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As medical device manufacturers advance new approaches to cardiac ablation, Exxelia Micropen is highlighting its precision direct-printing capabilities for increasingly sophisticated electrode designs during the 2026 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Conference in San Diego. The technology can support a range of ablation applications, including emerging pulsed field ablation (PFA) devices.

With more than 30 years of experience in precision printed electronics, Exxelia Micropen specializes in printing fine-line conductive traces, electrodes, sensors, and radiopaque markers onto complex, three-dimensional substrates, including catheters and balloons, with line widths as small as 50 microns. Integrating these features directly onto a device can enable controlled energy delivery and support lower-profile catheter designs.

A significant portion of Exxelia Micropen's medical device work involves printing electrodes for RF ablation, denervation, nerve sensing, and electromyography (EMG). The company's expertise is reflected in its work supporting the development of customized RF electrode arrays on medical devices, enabling researchers to evaluate thermal energy distribution during ablation. Building on that experience, the company is also partnering with customers to apply its precision printing capabilities to PFA device development.

“With next-generation ablation technologies comes new electrode design challenges-and new opportunities to solve them,” said RJ Greco, Product Development Manager, Exxelia Micropen.“Direct printing gives medical device developers greater flexibility to incorporate complex conductive features onto catheter and balloon surfaces.”

Exxelia Micropen supports customers from early-stage design and prototyping through validation, production, and testing. The company can also manage supply chain logistics for OEMs seeking to outsource a complete sub-assembly. Its customers range from emerging medical device companies to some of the world's largest manufacturers, with early engagement helping teams evaluate manufacturability, refine designs, and prepare for scalable production.

Medical device manufacturers and other industry professionals interested in discussing electrode printing for ablation devices, including potential PFA applications, can arrange a meeting with the Exxelia Micropen team during TCT 2026 by emailing.... For more insight on Micropen's medical printing capabilities, visit



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About Exxelia Micropen

Exxelia Micropen "direct write" printing is the most precise and cost-effective way of printing fine line, conformal traces of functional materials onto many different substrates and 3-dimensional surfaces. Micropen is an end-to-end partner, collaborating on product design, rapid prototyping, manufacturing, test, and supply chain management services. Additional information can be found at .

About Exxelia

Exxelia is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high-performance passive components and subsystems. Exxelia's wide products portfolio includes film, tantalum, ceramic and electrolytic capacitors, inductors, transformers, microwave components, position sensors, slip rings and high-precision mechanical parts. Recognized worldwide for its advanced design and technical expertise, Exxelia develops both“catalog” and“custom” products exclusively serving high-reliability markets such as aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, telecommunication infrastructure and advance industrial applications. Additional information can be found at

Hailey Cole

McDougall Communications

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Exxelia Micropen to Highlight Precision Electrode Printing Capabilities at 2026 TCT Conference News Provided By McDougall Communications October 22, 2026, 20:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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