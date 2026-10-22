Marc Cushman Launches Ambitious Multi-Year Music Release Project Through Jacobs/Brown Media Group

A musical autobiography told in real time through the songs Marc Cushman wrote throughout his life.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning screenwriter, author, filmmaker, and music songwriter Marc Cushman is embarking on an unprecedented recording release program through Jacobs/Brown Media Group, beginning with three albums released in rapid succession during the fall of 2026.The first album, "Lost in the Crowd," was released on August 15, followed by "On the Rocks" on September 15. The third release, "Living with Ghosts," arrived on October 14. These first three albums, however, represent only the beginning of what Jacobs/Brown is calling "The Marc Cushman Music Project."Over the course of several decades, Cushman wrote more than 400 songs, enough material to fill 33 albums. While some of those songs appeared in film and television soundtracks, or were recorded and released by various bands, the vast majority of his songwriting catalog has never been made available to the public.Now Cushman is opening his complete songwriting archive for release through a series of albums issued at the extraordinary pace of approximately one album per month, supported by a continuing stream of music videos. Industry observers believe there may never have been a music release program on this scale, involving the systematic unveiling of an entire lifetime of songwriting through an ongoing sequence of albums, videos and accompanying articles.The project is already extending beyond its initial three releases. A fourth album, "Drifter with a Guitar," is scheduled for mid-November, followed by "Broken Strings and Distant Dreams" in mid-December. Additional albums are planned throughout 2027 and beyond.The recordings featured on the albums were created over many years, capturing Cushman performing alongside various studio musicians and vocalists. Collectively, these collaborators are identified on the releases as WHATSTHEIRNAME. Using state-of-the-art digital restoration and studio enhancement technology, the analog and digital recordings have been meticulously remastered and augmented to bring new clarity and depth to the vintage performances.An equally unique aspect of the project involves the accompanying music videos. Rather than creating contemporary visual interpretations of the songs, the productions incorporate photographs of Cushman from the periods in which the songs were originally written. Advanced video-production technology is then used to transform those images into cinematic visual narratives that place viewers back into the era of each album's creation. The album covers also feature vintage photographs of Cushman, matching the time frame of the recordings.The albums document a remarkable chronological journey through Cushman's life as a songwriter. He was just 17 years old when he wrote and first recorded the songs featured on Lost in the Crowd. The material presented with On the Rocks comes from the following year, when he was 18, while the songs heard on Living with Ghosts were created when he was 19. Each subsequent album will continue moving forward chronologically, with every release representing another year of Cushman's artistic development and songwriting evolution.Although the public may be encountering him as a recording artist for the first time, Marc Cushman has long enjoyed an acclaimed career in entertainment and publishing. He is best known as the author of the Saturn award-winning "These Are the Voyages" series, widely regarded as the definitive documentation of the making of the original Star Trek. His contributions to the franchise also include screenwriting work for various Star Trek television productions. Cushman is also the author of "Long Distance Voyages," the acclaimed biography chronicling the career of the pioneering progressive-rock group The Moody Blues. His fascination with music history and songwriting has likewise influenced much of his professional work, culminating in the award-winning documentary film "Desperately Seeking Paul McCartney."“The music albums and the videos serve as a time machine,” Cushman said.“We take you back. I use the same approach in my books, when writing about Star Trek or the Moody Blues, or the Irwin Allen TV properties. The reader travels back to when the shows and the music were new, witnessing the creation, the world as it was then, with reviews and, in the case of the television series, script passages, production reports and the TV ratings. The future hasn't happened yet.”The obvious question is why did it take so long for Cushman to get around to releasing the bulk of his original songs?“I simply didn't have time to push my music,” he said.“With all the work I was juggling, I chose to remain primarily focused on the areas where I was established. For decades, that was screenwriting. Then I branched out into directing and producing, then writing books. The songwriting didn't necessarily take a backseat; I kept writing and recording. But I stopped short at aggressively marketing the songs. Then, with the death of a couple of my musician friends, who had contributed to the recordings, I finally decided not to wait any longer. I started looking for a sponsor. There were some offers, but no guarantees as to how much of my material would be released. There is, after all, a mountain of it! Well, earlier this year, Jacobs/Brown Media Group, who has published many of my books, said they'd move the entire mountain – meaning, all the songs! They listened to everything and kept saying, 'These are amazing; why have you been sitting on all of this?' That was music to my ears. So, here we are.”Now, with the launch of The Marc Cushman Music Project, through dozens of planned album releases, an extensive music-video program, and a treasure trove of previously unheard material, listeners will gain access to one of the most extensive songwriter archives ever undertaken by a single artist.Jacobs/Brown has published feature articles about each album at JacobsBrownMediaGroup, documenting the origins and creative stories behind the music. The digital albums are available at Amazon, Apple Music i-tunes, Spotify, YouTube, and on the Jacobs/Brown website. CD releases are planned for December.Media Contact:...

rebecca

Jacobs/Brown Media Group

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On the Rocks music video

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Marc Cushman Launches Ambitious Multi-Year Music Release Project Through Jacobs/Brown Media Group News Provided By Jacobs/Brown Media Group October 22, 2026, 20:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Social Media



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