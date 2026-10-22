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Appfolio, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results


Date: 2026-10-22 04:17:22

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consistency Continues with 19% Revenue Growth and Expanding Profitability

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“Q3 reflects the strength and durability of our business, as new and existing customers continue to adopt our performance platform," said Shane Trigg, Chairman and CEO. "The promise of Real Estate Performance Management is helping create a future of winning with our customers, turning performance into a competitive advantage that compounds over time."

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter of 2026

  • Revenue grew 19% year-over-year to $296 million.
  • Total units under management grew 8% year-over-year to 9.8 million.
  • GAAP operating income grew 64% to $57 million, or 19.4% of revenue, compared to $35 million, or 14.1% of revenue in Q3 2025.
  • Non-GAAP operating income grew 38% to $81 million, or 27.3% of revenue, compared to $59 million, or 23.5% of revenue in Q3 2025.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $97 million, or 32.7% of revenue, compared to $86 million, or 34.5% of revenue in Q3 2025.

Financial Outlook
 Based on information available as of October 22, 2026, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2026 follows:

  • Full year revenue range is increasing to $1.122 - $1.127 billion.
  • Full year non-GAAP operating margin range as a percentage of revenue is now 26.5% - 27.5%.
  • Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Conference Call Infor mation
As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call today, October 22, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), to discuss the Company's third quarter financial results. A live webcast of the call will be available at: . To access the call by phone, please go to the following link: , and you will be provided with dial-in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on AppFolio's Investor Relations website at

The Company also provides announcements regarding its financial results and other matters, including SEC filings, investor events, and press releases, on its Investor Relations website at, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with AppFolio's disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About AppFolio
AppFolio is a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit ir.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lori Barker
...

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of current and historical non-GAAP financial measures to AppFolio's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables entitled“Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

AppFolio is unable, at this time, to provide GAAP equivalent guidance measures on a forward-looking basis for non-GAAP operating margin because certain items that impact this measure are uncertain, out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“potential,”“future'”“predicts,“projects,”“target,”“seeks,”“contemplates,”“should,”“will,”“would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to future operating results and financial position, including the Company's fiscal year 2026 financial outlook, anticipated future expenses and investments, the Company's business opportunities, the impact of the Company's strategic actions and initiatives, the potential benefits and effect of AI and its impact on the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and capabilities.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and expectations based on information currently available and speak only as of the date the statement is made. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include those risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the SEC, and the section entitled“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
 (in thousands)
September 30,
2026		 December 31,
2025
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 258,536 $ 106,967
Investment securities-current 48,740 144,256
Accounts receivable, net 52,535 36,873
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,561 65,218
Total current assets 407,372 353,314
Property and equipment, net 20,316 23,228
Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,227 15,924
Capitalized software development costs, net 11,122 11,324
Goodwill 96,410 96,410
Intangible assets, net 31,153 38,826
Deferred income taxes 32,210 58,823
Long-term investments 87,668 77,033
Other long-term assets 15,193 14,085
Total assets $ 715,671 $ 688,967
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable $ 5,656 $ 4,123
Accrued employee expenses 43,071 59,774
Accrued expenses 28,679 20,829
Other current liabilities 24,476 22,121
Total current liabilities 101,882 106,847
Operating lease liabilities 24,876 33,287
Other liabilities 6,399 6,254
Total liabilities 133,157 146,388
Stockholders' equity 582,514 542,579
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 715,671 $ 688,967


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Revenue(1) $ 295,691 $ 249,353 $ 839,029 $ 702,630
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2) 105,580 91,476 303,150 254,801
Sales and marketing(2) 48,623 35,912 130,068 103,745
Research and product development(2) 53,128 54,037 153,754 144,469
General and administrative(2) 25,953 27,446 75,920 72,733
Depreciation and amortization 4,996 5,436 15,001 17,541
Total costs and operating expenses 238,280 214,307 677,893 593,289
Income from operations 57,411 35,046 161,136 109,341
Other (loss) income, net (1 ) (4 ) 567 41
Interest income, net 2,204 1,690 5,423 6,109
Income before provision for income taxes 59,614 36,732 167,126 115,491
Provision for income taxes 13,636 3,086 37,180 14,482
Net income $ 45,978 $ 33,646 $ 129,946 $ 101,009
Net income per common share:
Basic $ 1.30 $ 0.94 $ 3.66 $ 2.80
Diluted $ 1.29 $ 0.93 $ 3.65 $ 2.78
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic 35,436 35,889 35,507 36,036
Diluted 35,578 36,259 35,616 36,368

(1) The following table presents our revenue categories:


Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Subscription Services $ 61,525 $ 53,752 $ 179,547 $ 155,738
Value Added Services 231,948 192,092 652,778 536,943
Other 2,218 3,509 6,704 9,949
Total revenue $ 295,691 $ 249,353 $ 839,029 $ 702,630

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:


Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 1,315 $ 1,241 $ 3,649 $ 3,947
Sales and marketing 3,586 3,443 10,559 9,336
Research and product development 8,839 9,076 25,639 24,182
General and administrative 6,860 7,033 19,213 17,998
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 20,600 $ 20,793 $ 59,060 $ 55,463


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Cash from operating activities
Net income $ 45,978 $ 33,646 $ 129,946 $ 101,009
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 4,996 5,436 15,001 17,541
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 572 517 1,698 1,525
Gain on lease termination and modification (1,547 ) - (1,547 ) -
Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 3,428 2,768 9,896 8,187
Deferred income taxes 10,609 30,303 26,613 17,118
Stock-based compensation, including as amortized 20,600 20,793 59,060 55,463
Other 3 (233 ) (520 ) (1,281 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable (2,094 ) (1,803 ) (16,012 ) (10,000 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets 160 (4,251 ) (9,933 ) (15,677 )
Accounts payable 881 894 1,534 1,746
Operating lease liabilities (4,941 ) (1,075 ) (7,325 ) (3,177 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,121 (988 ) 10,257 4,661
Net cash provided by operating activities 96,766 86,007 218,668 177,115
Cash from investing activities
Purchases of available-for-sale investments (46,195 ) (102,541 ) (92,135 ) (166,575 )
Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments - - 140,154 202,662
Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 1,810 32,800 47,400 76,620
Purchases of property and equipment (14 ) (1,336 ) (242 ) (1,841 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 75 - 75 -
Capitalization of software development costs (983 ) (936 ) (3,537 ) (2,414 )
Purchases of long-term investments - - (10,000 ) (75,000 )
Cash paid in business acquisition, net of cash acquired - - - (906 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (45,307 ) (72,013 ) 81,715 32,546
Cash from financing activities
Proceeds from stock option exercises and the issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan 1,084 953 2,082 1,081
Tax withholding for net share settlement (7,228 ) (12,332 ) (21,706 ) (31,430 )
Purchase of common stock (4,180 ) - (129,190 ) (145,723 )
Net cash used in financing activities (10,324 ) (11,379 ) (148,814 ) (176,072 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 41,135 2,615 151,569 33,589
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period 217,651 73,728 107,217 42,754
End of period $ 258,786 $ 76,343 $ 258,786 $ 76,343


RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(UNAUDITED)
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Costs and operating expenses:
GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 105,580 $ 91,476 $ 303,150 $ 254,801
Stock-based compensation expense (1,315 ) (1,241 ) (3,649 ) (3,947 )
Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 104,265 $ 90,235 $ 299,501 $ 250,854
GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue 36 % 37 % 36 % 36 %
Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue 35 % 36 % 36 % 36 %
GAAP sales and marketing $ 48,623 $ 35,912 $ 130,068 $ 103,745
Stock-based compensation expense (3,586 ) (3,443 ) (10,559 ) (9,336 )
Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 45,037 $ 32,469 $ 119,509 $ 94,409
GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 16 % 14 % 16 % 15 %
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 15 % 13 % 14 % 13 %
GAAP research and product development $ 53,128 $ 54,037 $ 153,754 $ 144,469
Stock-based compensation expense (8,839 ) (9,076 ) (25,639 ) (24,182 )
Non-GAAP research and product development $ 44,289 $ 44,961 $ 128,115 $ 120,287
GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue 18 % 22 % 18 % 21 %
Non-GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue 15 % 18 % 15 % 17 %
GAAP general and administrative $ 25,953 $ 27,446 $ 75,920 $ 72,733
Stock-based compensation expense (6,860 ) (7,033 ) (19,213 ) (17,998 )
Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 19,093 $ 20,413 $ 56,707 $ 54,735
GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 9 % 11 % 9 % 10 %
Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 6 % 8 % 7 % 8 %
GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 4,996 $ 5,436 $ 15,001 $ 17,541
Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (153 ) (241 ) (634 ) (723 )
Amortization of purchased intangibles (2,558 ) (2,558 ) (7,673 ) (7,673 )
Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 2,285 $ 2,637 $ 6,694 $ 9,145
GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 %
Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 %


Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Income from operations:
GAAP income from operations $ 57,411 $ 35,046 $ 161,136 $ 109,341
Stock-based compensation expense 20,600 20,793 59,060 55,463
Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 153 241 634 723
Amortization of purchased intangibles 2,558 2,558 7,673 7,673
Non-GAAP income from operations $ 80,722 $ 58,638 $ 228,503 $ 173,200
Operating margin:
GAAP operating margin 19.4 % 14.1 % 19.2 % 15.6 %
Stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of revenue 7.0 8.3 7.0 7.9
Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs as a percentage of revenue - 0.1 0.1 0.1
Amortization of purchased intangibles as a percentage of revenue 0.9 1.0 0.9 1.1
Non-GAAP operating margin 27.3 % 23.5 % 27.2 % 24.7 %
Net income (loss):
GAAP net income $ 45,978 $ 33,646 $ 129,946 $ 101,009
Stock-based compensation expense 20,600 20,793 59,060 55,463
Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 153 241 634 723
Amortization of purchased intangibles 2,558 2,558 7,673 7,673
Income tax effect of adjustments (4,608 ) (9,582 ) (14,408 ) (23,182 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 64,681 $ 47,656 $ 182,905 $ 141,686
Net income per share, basic:
GAAP net income per share, basic $ 1.30 $ 0.94 $ 3.66 $ 2.80
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income 0.53 0.39 1.49 1.13
Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 1.83 $ 1.33 $ 5.15 $ 3.93
Net income per share, diluted:
GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 1.29 $ 0.93 $ 3.65 $ 2.78
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income 0.53 0.38 1.49 1.12
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 1.82 $ 1.31 $ 5.14 $ 3.90
Weighted-average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation
Basic 35,436 35,889 35,507 36,036
Diluted 35,578 36,259 35,616 36,368


Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

  • Non-GAAP presentation of income from operations, costs and operating expenses, operating margin, net income, and net income per share. These measures exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs, amortization of purchased intangibles, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable and described below. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated as non-GAAP operating income from operations as a percentage of revenue.

We use each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to assess and compare operating results across reporting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures also provide useful supplemental information to investors and facilitate the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

In particular, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

  • Stock-based compensation expense and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs. We utilize stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders while ensuring long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.
  • Amortization of purchased intangibles. We view amortization of purchased intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.
  • Income tax effects of adjustments. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of non-GAAP income tax effects to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we utilize a financial projection that excludes the direct impact of other non-GAAP adjustments. The projected rate, which we have determined to be 22% and 21% for 2026 and 2025, respectively, considers other factors such as our current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate. We periodically re-evaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events, based on relevant tax law changes, and material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and can exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. As such, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the tables above. We encourage investors to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.


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