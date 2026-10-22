BNB Standard Corporation Appoints Margaret Rosenfeld As Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy And Legal Officer



Securities lawyer with over 25 years advising public companies and their boards, and a digital asset practitioner since 2015 Appointment adds public company securities and governance depth to the senior leadership team as Chief Executive Officer Alex Odagiu builds out the Company's management team



LOUISVILLE, CO, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNB Standard Corporation (Nasdaq: BNC) ("BNB Standard," "BNC," or the "Company"), a growth-oriented company focused on managing the world's largest corporate treasury of BNB, today announced the appointment of Margaret Rosenfeld as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Legal Officer. Ms. Rosenfeld will lead the Company's legal, governance and regulatory strategy functions. She will report to Mr. Odagiu, whom the Company's board of directors appointed Chief Executive Officer on October 19, 2026. Her appointment also coincides with the recent launch of the Company's new website and treasury dashboard at , the first step in the Company's effort to carry the BNB Standard, and an understanding of BNB, to institutional investors.

Ms. Rosenfeld has spent over 25 years advising public companies and their boards on securities regulation, capital markets, SEC reporting and M&A, including as an equity partner at K&L Gates. She began her career at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison in Frankfurt, London and Tokyo, working on cross-border IPOs and financings and technology transactions, and has been ranked by Chambers USA and Best Lawyers in M&A and securities.

Her work in digital assets dates to 2015, when she founded one of the first blockchain practices at a U.S. law firm. She later co-led the global Digital Assets and Blockchain practice at K&L Gates. She has since served as the first Chief Legal Officer of four financial technology and digital asset platforms, most recently Everstake, a global staking infrastructure provider, where she represented the company before the SEC's Crypto Task Force on non-custodial staking. She also served as an independent director of Gryphon Digital Mining during its Nasdaq reverse takeover process.

"We are building a leadership team that can run BNB Standard the way a Nasdaq company should be run. Margaret's appointment is a big step toward it," said Alex Odagiu, Chief Executive Officer of BNB Standard Corporation. "She has advised public company boards for her entire career and has worked in digital assets since 2015, as general counsel at crypto companies and in the boardrooms of public companies. As we work to grow BNB per share and build an operating business on BNB Chain, starting with our planned validator, we need that experience at the officer level."

“BNB Standard has asked investors to judge it by what it publishes, and my job is to see that our disclosure and governance hold up to that every day,” said Ms. Rosenfeld.“BNB Chain is a global network, and regulators around the world are still writing the rules for digital assets. I will lead our regulatory strategy in every market where we operate, so the Company can work to grow its treasury and build its operating business with confidence. The BNB ecosystem deserves a public company that institutional investors can underwrite, and we intend to be that company.”

Ms. Rosenfeld holds a J.D. with highest honors from The George Washington University Law School, where she was elected to the Order of the Coif, and a B.A. summa cum laude from Rutgers University. She is admitted to practice in New York and North Carolina.

Inducement Grants

On October 21, 2026, the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors (the“Board”) granted inducement awards of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) under the CEA Industries Inc. 2026 Inducement Plan (the“Inducement Plan”) to two newly hired employees as inducements material to their entering into employment with the Company. The Inducement Plan was approved by the Board without stockholder approval pursuant to, and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Ms. Rosenfeld received an RSU award for 363,636 shares of the Company's common stock, which vest as to 25% on July 27, 2027 and as to the remaining 75% in twelve substantially equal quarterly installments thereafter through July 27, 2030, subject to her continued service with the Company through each vesting date. Manuel Romero, the Company's newly hired Controller, received an RSU award for 20,000 shares of the Company's common stock, which vest as to 25% on September 30, 2027 and as to the remaining 75% in three equal annual installments beginning on September 30, 2028,, subject to his continued service with the Company through each vesting date. Each grant is subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the applicable RSU award agreement.

About BNB Standard Corporation

BNB Standard Corporation (Nasdaq: BNC) is a growth-oriented company that focuses on building category-leading businesses in consumer markets, including building and managing the world's largest corporate treasury of BNB.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believe," "expect," "potential," "continue," "may," "should," "seek," "approximately," "predict," "intend," "will," "plan," "project," "target," "estimate," "anticipate," "confidence," "conviction," the negative version of these words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate strictly to historical or factual matters. By their nature, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. BNC's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and BNC believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that BNC's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved, and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements.

The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Ms. Rosenfeld's anticipated role and contributions, the vesting of the RSUs granted under the Inducement Plan, the Company's leadership and management structure, including its plans to expand its senior leadership team, the Company's plans to operate a validator on BNB Chain and to build an operating business on BNB Chain, the Company's plans to educate institutional investors about the BNB ecosystem and its other future initiatives, the Company's reporting on its BNB holdings and performance, the Company's intended use of its website for disclosure purposes, the Company's execution of its BNB digital asset treasury strategy, the Company's ability to grow BNB per share, the Company's strategy and engagement with the BNB community, the Company's position as the world's largest corporate BNB treasury, treasury management opportunities within the BNB ecosystem, the Company's future financial results, share repurchases, strategy, plans, objectives, expectations (financial or otherwise) and growth potential and the Company's ability to create stockholder value. BNC wishes to caution readers that these forward-looking statements may be affected by the risks and uncertainties in BNC's business, as well as other important factors that may have affected and could in the future affect BNC's actual results and could cause BNC's actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of BNC. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, readers should consider various risk factors, which include, but are not limited to: BNC's ability to manage its leadership transition and to attract, integrate and retain senior management; BNC's ability to appoint an additional independent director within the deadlines under BNC's cooperation agreement with YZiLabs; the outcome of the Company's director searches; the accuracy, completeness and timeliness of information presented on BNC's website; differences between Adjusted Net Asset Value and the most directly comparable GAAP measures; BNC's ability to secure, maintain and protect its rights to use the BNB Standard name and related marks; market and community reception of the new name and brand; volatility in the market price of BNB and other digital assets; the concentration of BNC's holdings in BNB and of its custody arrangements within the Binance ecosystem; BNC's ability to establish and operate a validator on BNB Chain, including its selection of and reliance on a third-party infrastructure provider, the amount and variability of validator rewards, and the risk of slashing, downtime, custody or smart contract failure; collateral maintenance and repayment obligations under BNC's master loan facility; the outcome of the litigation relating to BNC's Asset Management Agreement (the "AMA"), BNC's non-payment of accrued management fees, and the enforceability of the AMA's liquidated damages provision; the previously disclosed material weakness in BNC's internal control over financial reporting; BNC's continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; BNC's ability to finance its current business and proposed future business, including the ability to finance the continued acquisition of BNB; evolving laws, regulations and accounting guidance applicable to digital assets; the future value and adoption of BNB; shareholder activism; and execution of the Company's BNB digital asset treasury strategy.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions and risks, many of which are beyond BNC's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements and the information in this press release are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in BNC's filings with the SEC, including BNC's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and BNC's subsequent filings with the SEC, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time. Copies of BNC's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at . BNC undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

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