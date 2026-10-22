Health Catalyst To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Operating Results And Host Conference Call On Thursday, November 5, 2026
Conference Call Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 800-274-8461 for U.S. participants, or 203-518-9814 for international participants, and referencing conference ID“HCATQ326.” A live audio webcast will be available online at . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.
About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCAT) is a healthcare intelligence company designed to accelerate measurable improvement for health systems across cost, clinical, and consumer performance. Backed by deep domain expertise, proprietary AI-driven technology, and $2.8 billion in documented outcomes, Health Catalyst helps health systems move from data to confident, measurable action.
Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:
Stephanie St. Clair
Finance and Investor Relations, SVP
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Health Catalyst Media Contact:
Kay Blazar
VP, PR
SVM PR & Marketing
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