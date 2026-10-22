BGSF, Inc. Announces Timing Of Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results And Earnings Conference Call
Interested participants may dial 1-800-715-9871 (Toll-Free) or 1-646-307-1963 (International) and ask to join the BGSF earnings call. A call replay will be available until Thursday, November 12, 2026. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-669-9658 (Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and enter the access code 2453258. The live webcast is accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at .
About BGSF
BGSF provides best-in-class property management resources and solutions to growing apartment and luxury communities, as well as commercial properties, and was awarded Supplier Company of the Year by the National Apartment Association in recent years. Through its exclusive and semi-exclusive agreements with some of the largest property management companies in North America, BGSF offers differentiated advantages to clients, including trained talent and unique technological platforms that maximize efficiencies in the growing residential and commercial leased property industries. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at .
CONTACT:
Latoya Johnson
...
972.692.2400
Source: BGSF, Inc.
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