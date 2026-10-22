Alpine Income Property Trust Reports Third Quarter 2026 Operating And Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Record of Over $300 Million of Investment Activity Completed and Under-Contract Year-to-Date –

– 2026 AFFO per Diluted Share Guidance Increased to $2.20 - $2.22 – WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the“Company” or“PINE”), an owner and operator of single tenant net leased commercial income properties, today announced its operating results and earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Third Quarter 2026 Highlights Operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Total Revenues $ 20,460 $ 14,563 $ 58,868 $ 43,632 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 3,443 $ (1,310 ) $ 7,510 $ (4,130 ) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 0.18 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.42 $ (0.29 ) FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (1) $ 10,356 $ 7,135 $ 29,704 $ 20,832 FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share (1) $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 1.65 $ 1.34 AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (1) $ 10,423 $ 7,128 $ 29,886 $ 20,909 AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share (1) $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 1.66 $ 1.34

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(1) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to non-GAAP financial measures.

“We continued to execute on our growth strategy in the third quarter, investing nearly $41 million at an attractive weighted average initial cash yield of 8.5%," said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Income Property Trust. "Including our pending $117.3 million portfolio acquisition, our closed and under-contract investment activity year-to-date exceeds $300 million, a Company record that surpasses our full-year 2025 total of $278 million. Given this strong investment activity and the continued performance of our portfolio we are raising our full-year 2026 guidance.”

Investment Activity

Investments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 Number of

Investments Amount Number of

Investments Amount Properties (1) 3 $ 39,210 7 $ 85,785 Commercial Loan Originations 1 1,720 5 105,650 Total Investments 4 $ 40,930 12 $ 191,435 Properties - Weighted Average Initial Cash Cap Rate 8.5 % 8.0 % Commercial Loans - Weighted Average Initial Coupon Rate (2) 10.0 % 13.0 % Total Investments - Weighted Average Initial Yield 8.5 % 10.8 % Properties - Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term at Time of Acquisition 4.3 years 13.4 years

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(1) The nine months ended September 30, 2026 investments include $26.3 million of property acquisitions that are accounted for as financing arrangements for GAAP purposes and are included in the Sale-Leaseback and Sales-Type Lease Properties, hereinafter defined. (2) Includes paid-in-kind (“PIK”) interest coupon rate.





Pending Portfolio Acquisition and New Debt Financing

On October 9, 2026, the Company announced an agreement to acquire a 13-property industrial portfolio for $117.3 million, or $63 per square foot. The portfolio totals approximately 1.9 million square feet across 11 states and is 100% leased to nine tenants under absolute triple-net leases with annual rent escalations. The leases have a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years, with no lease expirations before late 2031. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company received bank commitments for a new $100 million four-year term loan and a $75 million increase in commitments under its revolving credit facility, to $325 million from $250 million. The new financing will increase the Company's potential liquidity by $175 million, providing additional capacity to fund pending and future acquisitions.The new financing is expected to close in late October 2026, and the term loan proceeds will be used to repay outstanding revolving credit facility borrowings.

Disposition Activity

Dispositions for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 Number of

Investments Amount Number of

Investments Amount Properties - $ - 3 $ 5,816 Properties (Vacant) 1 410 1 410 Commercial Loans - - 1 10,763 Total Dispositions 1 $ 410 5 $ 16,989 Properties - Weighted Average Exit Cash Cap Rate - % 7.4 % Commercial Loans - Weighted Average Cash Yield - % 10.0 % Total Dispositions - Weighted Average Cash Yield - % 9.1 %



Investments

The Company's property and commercial loan portfolios consisted of the following as of September 30, 2026:

Property Portfolio Number of Properties 130 Square Feet 4.8 million Annualized Base Rent (ABR) (1) $53.9 million Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term 8.7 years States where Properties are Located 31 Industries 25 Occupancy 99.6 % % of ABR Attributable to Investment Grade Rated Tenants 56 % % of ABR Attributable to Credit Rated Tenants 68 % % of ABR Attributable to Sale-Leaseback and Sales-Type Lease Properties (2) 12 % Commercial Loan Portfolio (3) Number of Commercial Loans 11 Outstanding Face Amount (4) $160.1 million Weighted Average Coupon Rate (5) 13.4 % Weighted Average Remaining Term 1.4 years Unfunded Commitment Amount $75.5 million

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(1) ABR represents annualized in-place straight-line base rent pursuant to GAAP. Annualized in-place cash base rent totaled $51.8 million. (2) The Company owns four single-tenant income properties which were acquired through sale-leaseback transactions that include tenant repurchase options and one single-tenant income property which qualifies as a sales-type lease (collectively, the "Sale-Leaseback and Sales-Type Lease Properties"). These Sale-Leaseback and Sales-Type Lease Properties are accounted for as financing arrangements for GAAP purposes. However, as they constitute real estate assets for both legal and tax purposes, we include them for purposes of describing our property portfolio, including for tenant, industry, and state concentrations and exclude them for purposes of describing our commercial loan portfolio. The Sale-Leaseback and Sales-Type Lease Properties represent 10.0% of annualized in-place cash base rent. (3) See Supplemental Disclosure on Commercial Loans and Investments on page 14 of this press release. (4) Net of $18.5 million A-1 Participation and $57.2 million of financing related to Sale-Leaseback and Sales-Type Lease Properties. (5) Includes PIK interest coupon rate.

The Company's property portfolio included the following top tenants that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company's total ABR as of September 30, 2026:

Tenant Credit Rating % of ABR Lowe's BBB+ / Baa1 14 % Dick's Sporting Goods BBB / Baa2 10 % Beachside Hospitality Group NR / NR 7 % Walmart AA / Aa2 6 % Best Buy BBB+ / A3 6 % Alamo Drafthouse A+ / A2 5 % Dollar General BBB / Baa3 4 % Family Dollar NR / NR 4 % GermFree Laboratories NR / NR 4 % Walgreens NR / NR 3 % At Home NR / NR 3 % Bass Pro Shops BB- / Ba3 3 % BJ's Wholesale Club BB+ / Ba1 2 % Academy Sports BB+ / Ba2 2 % Dollar Tree BBB / Baa2 2 % TJX Companies A / A2 2 % Aspen Retail NR / NR 2 % Other 21 % Total 100 %

The Company's property portfolio consisted of the following top industries that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company's total ABR as of September 30, 2026:

Industry % of ABR Home Improvement 16 % Sporting Goods 15 % Casual Dining 10 % Dollar Stores 10 % Entertainment 7 % Grocery 7 % Consumer Electronics 6 % Home Furnishings 6 % Pharmacy 4 % Off-Price Retail 4 % Technology, Media & Life Sciences 4 % Wholesale Club 2 % Other 9 % Total 100 %

The Company's property portfolio included properties in the following top states that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company's total ABR as of September 30, 2026:

State % of ABR Florida 11 % Texas 10 % North Carolina 9 % New Jersey 8 % Colorado 7 % Virginia 6 % New York 6 % Michigan 6 % Illinois 5 % Georgia 3 % Ohio 3 % Minnesota 3 % West Virginia 3 % Tennessee 3 % Wisconsin 2 % Kansas 2 % Louisiana 2 % Oklahoma 2 % Other 9 % Total 100 %

Balance Sheet and Capital Markets

(Dollars in table in thousands) As of September 30, 2026 Leverage Net Debt / Total Enterprise Value 49.5 % Net Debt / Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 6.5x Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio 3.1x Liquidity Available Capacity Under Revolving Credit Facility $ 51,500 Cash and Cash Equivalents 11,722 Total Liquidity $ 63,222

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $198.5 million outstanding under its Revolving Credit Facility, which had total commitments of $250.0 million. Borrowing availability under the Revolving Credit Facility is based on unencumbered asset value, as defined in the underlying credit agreement, and as of September 30, 2026, the Company had $51.5 million of additional borrowing availability. As discussed above, subsequent to quarter end, the Company received bank commitments for $175.0 million of new financing, consisting of a $100.0 million term loan and a $75.0 million increase in Revolving Credit Facility commitments, which is expected to close in late October 2026 and increases potential liquidity by $175.0 million.

During the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company issued 335,457 common shares under its common stock ATM offering program at a weighted average gross price of $20.01 per share, for total net proceeds of $6.6 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company issued 63,879 preferred shares under its Series A Preferred Stock ATM offering program at a weighted average gross price of $25.22 per share, for total net proceeds of $1.6 million.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company issued 3,136,532 common shares under its common stock ATM offering program at a weighted average gross price of $19.38 per share, for total net proceeds of $59.9 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company issued 406,419 preferred shares under its Series A Preferred Stock ATM offering program at a weighted average gross price of $25.18 per share, for total net proceeds of $10.0 million.

The Company's long-term debt as of September 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands):

As of September 30, 2026 Face Value Debt Stated Interest Rate Wtd. Avg. Rate Maturity Date Revolving Credit Facility (1) $ 198,500 SOFR +

[1.25% - 2.20%] 4.96 % February 2030 2029 Term Loan (2) 100,000 SOFR +

[1.25% - 1.90%] 4.66 % February 2029 2031 Term Loan (3) 100,000 SOFR +

[1.25% - 1.90%] 3.35 % February 2031 Total Debt/Weighted-Average Rate $ 398,500 4.48 %

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(1) As of September 30, 2026, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 3.32% plus the applicable spread on $100 million of the outstanding balance on the Company's Revolving Credit Facility. (2) As of September 30, 2026, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 3.36% plus the applicable spread for the $100 million 2029 Term Loan balance. (3) As of September 30, 2026, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 2.05% plus the applicable spread for the $100 million 2031 Term Loan balance.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company held a 93.6% common interest in Alpine Income Property OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership (the“Operating Partnership” or“OP”). There were 1,223,854 common OP Units held by third parties outstanding and 17,935,407 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding for a combined total of 19,159,261 shares of common stock and common OP Units held by third parties as of September 30, 2026.

Dividends

The Company's dividends for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 Preferred Dividends Declared and Paid per Share $ 0.500 $ 1.500 Common Dividends Declared and Paid per Share $ 0.320 $ 0.920 FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders Payout Ratio 58.2 % 55.8 % AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders Payout Ratio 58.2 % 55.4 %

2026 Outlook

The Company is revising its 2026 outlook. The Company's 2026 guidance is based on current plans and a number of assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control, and are more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, the Company's 2026 outlook does not reflect the impact of any incentive management fee that may be due to our manager based on stockholder return for the calendar year.

The Company's revised outlook for 2026 is as follows:

(Unaudited) Prior 2026

Outlook (1) Revised 2026

Outlook Net Income per Diluted Share $0.81 to $0.84 $0.90 to $0.93 FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share $2.10 to $2.13 $2.19 to $2.21 AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share $2.12 to $2.15 $2.20 to $2.22 Investment Volume $170 to $200 Million $310 to $350 Million Disposition Volume $20 to $40 Million $20 to $40 Million

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(1) As issued on July 23, 2026.

Reconciliation of the outlook range of the Company's 2026 estimated Net Income per Diluted Share to estimated FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share, and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share:

Revised Outlook

Range for 2026 (Unaudited) Low High Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.90 $ 0.93 Depreciation and Amortization 1.59 1.58 Provision for Impairment (1) 0.04 0.04 Gain on Disposition of Assets (1) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) FFO per Diluted Share $ 2.51 $ 2.53 Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (0.32 ) (0.32 ) Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share $ 2.19 $ 2.21 Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income (0.05 ) (0.06 ) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Non-Cash Compensation 0.02 0.02 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense 0.06 0.06 Other Non-Cash Adjustments 0.02 0.03 AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share $ 2.20 $ 2.22

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(1) Provision for Impairment and Gain on Disposition of Assets represents the actual adjustment for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company's outlook excludes projections related to these measures.

Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call & Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to present its operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, on Friday, October 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.

Webcast: Dial-In:

We encourage participants to dial into the conference call at least fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the earnings call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants. The Company also complements its income property portfolio by strategically investing in a select portfolio of commercial loan investments intended to deliver an attractive risk-adjusted return.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation which is available on our website at

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that may be identified by words such as“outlook,”“could,”“may,”“might,”“will,”“likely,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“seeks,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“continues,”“projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include general business and economic conditions, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, geopolitical conflicts, tariffs and international trade policies, risks inherent in the real estate business, including tenant or borrower defaults, potential liability relating to environmental matters, credit risk associated with the Company investing in commercial loans and investments, illiquidity of real estate investments and potential damages from natural disasters, the impact of epidemics or pandemics on the Company's business and the businesses of its tenants and borrowers and the impact of such epidemics or pandemics on the U.S. economy and market conditions generally, other factors affecting the Company's business or the businesses of its tenants and borrowers that are beyond the control of the Company or its tenants or borrowers, and the factors set forth under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our reported results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We also disclose Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”), and Pro Forma Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA”), all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.

FFO, AFFO, and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income or loss as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as reported on our statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.

We compute FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude real estate related depreciation and amortization, as well as extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP) such as net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. The Company also excludes the gains or losses from sales of assets incidental to the primary business of the REIT which specifically include the sales of investment securities, if any, in addition to the mark-to-market of the Company's investment securities.

To derive AFFO, we further modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to non-cash revenues and expenses such as loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of above- and below-market lease related intangibles, straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, non-cash compensation, and other non-cash adjustments to income or expense. Such items may cause short-term fluctuations in net income or loss but have no impact on operating cash flows or long-term operating performance. We use AFFO as one measure of our performance when we formulate corporate goals.

To derive Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income or loss is adjusted to exclude extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination and/or payoff, and real estate related depreciation and amortization including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries, non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, above- and below-market lease related intangibles, non-cash compensation, other non-cash income or expense, and other non-recurring items such as disposition management fees and commission fees. The Company also excludes the gains or losses from sales of assets incidental to the primary business of the REIT which specifically include the sales of investment securities, if any, in addition to the mark-to-market of the Company's investment securities. Cash interest expense is also excluded from Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and GAAP net income or loss is adjusted for the annualized impact of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar activities.

FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains or losses on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. We believe that AFFO is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider because it will help them to better assess our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues or expenses. We also believe that Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider as it allows for a better assessment of our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues, expenses or certain effects of the Company's capital structure on our operating performance. FFO, AFFO, and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

GAAP requires that the Sale-Leaseback and Sales-Type Lease Properties and the value of participation obligation interests sold (the“Participation Obligations Sold”) for which sale accounting was not achieved be accounted for as financing arrangements. Accordingly, for GAAP purposes, the Sale-Leaseback and Sales-Type Lease Properties and Participation Obligations Sold are included in the Company's Commercial Loans and Investments segment. However, for statistical purposes, the Company excludes the Sale-Leaseback and Sales-Type Lease Properties and the Participation Obligations Sold. Please see page 14 of this press release for further details. We believe that the Supplemental Disclosure on Commercial Loans and Investments is an additional useful measure for investors to consider because it will help them to better assess the performance of our Commercial Loan Portfolio.

Other Definitions

Annualized Base Rent (ABR) represents the annualized in-place straight-line base rent pursuant to GAAP.

Annualized In-Place Cash Base Rent represents the annualized in-place contractual minimum base rent on a cash basis.

Credit Rated Tenant is a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody's Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Investment Grade Rated Tenant is a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody's Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners of Baa3, BBB-, or NAIC-2 or higher. If applicable, in the event of a split rating between S&P Global Ratings and Moody's Investors Services, the Company utilizes the higher of the two ratings as its reference point as to whether a tenant is defined as an Investment Grade Rated Tenant. Credit ratings utilized in this press release are those available from S&P Global Ratings and/or Moody's Investors Service, as applicable, as of September 30, 2026.

Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term is weighted by the ABR and does not assume the exercise of any tenant purchase options.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

As of (Unaudited) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Real Estate: Land, at Cost $ 175,167 $ 151,628 Building and Improvements, at Cost 373,114 344,138 Total Real Estate, at Cost 548,281 495,766 Less, Accumulated Depreciation (66,967 ) (54,446 ) Real Estate-Net 481,314 441,320 Assets Held for Sale 966 8,077 Commercial Loans and Investments 231,421 167,553 Cash and Cash Equivalents 11,722 4,589 Restricted Cash 19,139 34,410 Intangible Lease Assets-Net 47,888 48,925 Straight-Line Rent Adjustment 2,597 2,092 Other Assets 26,059 8,908 Total Assets $ 821,106 $ 715,874 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses, and Other Liabilities $ 16,647 $ 7,877 Prepaid Rent and Deferred Revenue 14,286 14,031 Intangible Lease Liabilities-Net 6,120 4,971 Obligation Under Participation Agreement 18,519 10,000 Long-Term Debt-Net 396,676 377,739 Total Liabilities 452,248 414,618 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Preferred Stock, 100 million shares authorized, $0.01 par value per share, 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $25.00 Per Share Liquidation Preference, 2,489,747 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and 2,083,328 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 25 21 Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 500 million shares authorized, 17,935,407 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and 14,783,419 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 179 148 Additional Paid-in Capital 383,408 313,690 Dividends in Excess of Net Income (43,689 ) (35,276 ) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 7,452 1,293 Stockholders' Equity 347,375 279,876 Noncontrolling Interest 21,483 21,380 Total Equity 368,858 301,256 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 821,106 $ 715,874





Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share, per share and dividend data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues: Lease Income $ 12,812 $ 12,122 $ 38,051 $ 35,970 Interest Income from Commercial Loans and Investments 7,611 2,320 20,700 7,358 Other Revenue 37 121 117 304 Total Revenues 20,460 14,563 58,868 43,632 Operating Expenses: Real Estate Expenses 2,095 1,891 6,482 6,030 General and Administrative Expenses 2,009 1,695 5,896 5,108 Provision for Impairment and Adjustment to CECL Reserve (76 ) 1,915 809 6,749 Depreciation and Amortization 6,881 6,597 20,901 20,609 Total Operating Expenses 10,909 12,098 34,088 38,496 Gain (Loss) on Disposition of Assets 272 (46 ) 369 2,043 Net Income From Operations 9,823 2,419 25,149 7,179 Investment and Other Income 17 68 472 160 Interest Expense (4,828 ) (3,910 ) (13,760 ) (11,822 ) Net Income (Loss) 5,012 (1,423 ) 11,861 (4,483 ) Less: Net Loss (Income) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (324 ) 113 (797 ) 353 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. 4,688 (1,310 ) 11,064 (4,130 ) Less: Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (1,245 ) - (3,554 ) - Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 3,443 $ (1,310 ) $ 7,510 $ (4,130 ) Per Common Share Data: Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders Basic $ 0.19 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.45 $ (0.29 ) Diluted $ 0.18 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.42 $ (0.29 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares: Basic 17,694,160 14,158,190 16,776,481 14,328,245 Diluted (1) 18,918,014 15,382,044 18,000,335 15,552,099 Dividends Declared and Paid - Preferred Stock $ 0.500 $ - $ 1.500 $ - Dividends Declared and Paid - Common Stock $ 0.320 $ 0.285 $ 0.920 $ 0.855

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(1) Includes 1,223,854 shares during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, underlying 1,223,854 OP Units issued to CTO Realty Growth, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Income (Loss) $ 5,012 $ (1,423 ) $ 11,861 $ (4,483 ) Depreciation and Amortization 6,881 6,597 20,901 20,609 Provision for Impairment and Adjustment to CECL Reserve (76 ) 1,915 809 6,749 Loss (Gain) on Disposition of Assets (272 ) 46 (369 ) (2,043 ) Unrealized Loss on Investment Securities 56 - 56 - Funds From Operations $ 11,601 $ 7,135 $ 33,258 $ 20,832 Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (1,245 ) - (3,554 ) - Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 10,356 $ 7,135 $ 29,704 $ 20,832 Adjustments: Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income (256 ) (176 ) (733 ) (422 ) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (191 ) (177 ) (508 ) (539 ) Non-Cash Compensation 95 95 285 285 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense 303 197 871 591 Other Non-Cash Adjustments 116 54 267 162 Adjusted Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 10,423 $ 7,128 $ 29,886 $ 20,909 FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 1.65 $ 1.34 AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 1.66 $ 1.34 Supplemental Disclosure: PIK Interest Earned $ 900 $ - $ 2,373 $ - PIK Interest Paid - - 50 - PIK Interest Earned in Excess of PIK Interest Paid $ 900 $ - $ 2,323 $ -





Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Net Income $ 5,012 Adjustments: Depreciation and Amortization 6,881 Provision for Impairment and Adjustment to CECL Reserve (76 ) Gain on Disposition of Assets (272 ) Unrealized Loss on Investment Securities 56 Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (1,245 ) Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income (256 ) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (191 ) Non-Cash Compensation 95 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense 303 Other Non-Cash Adjustments 116 Other Non-Recurring Items (22 ) Interest Expense, Net of Deferred Financing Costs Amortization and Interest on Obligation Under Participation Agreement 4,044 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,445 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,780 Pro Forma Annualized Impact of Current Quarter Investment Activity (1) 1,598 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,378 Total Long-Term Debt $ 396,676 Financing Costs, Net of Accumulated Amortization 1,824 Cash and Cash Equivalents (11,722 ) Net Debt $ 386,778 Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 6.5x

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(1) Reflects the pro forma annualized impact on Annualized Adjusted EBITDA of the Company's investment and disposition activity during the three months ended September 30, 2026.





Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Supplemental Disclosure on Commercial Loans and Investments

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

As of and for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Commercial Loan Portfolio Plus: Participation Obligations Sold Total Commercial Loans Plus: Sale-Leaseback and Sale-Type Lease Transactions Commercial Loans and Investments Pursuant to GAAP Face Amount, Beginning of Period $ 129,813 $ 10,000 $ 139,813 $ 31,133 $ 170,946 Draws (Including Accrued PIK Interest) 63,828 10,763 74,591 26,257 100,848 Principal Repayments (33,536 ) (2,244 ) (35,780 ) (234 ) (36,014 ) Face Amount, End of Period 160,105 18,519 178,624 57,156 235,780 Unaccreted Origination Fees (2,001 ) - (2,001 ) - (2,001 ) CECL Reserve (1,601 ) (185 ) (1,786 ) (572 ) (2,358 ) Carrying Amount, End of Period $ 156,503 $ 18,334 $ 174,837 $ 56,584 $ 231,421 Cash Interest Income $ 12,747 $ 1,301 $ 14,048 $ 3,226 $ 17,274 PIK Interest Earned 2,373 - 2,373 - 2,373 Accretion of Commercial Loans and Investments Origination Fees 1,053 - 1,053 - 1,053 Total Interest Income $ 16,173 $ 1,301 $ 17,474 $ 3,226 $ 20,700 Weighted Average Coupon Rate, End of Period (1) 13.4 % 10.0 % 13.0 % 8.3 % 11.9 %

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(1) Includes PIK interest coupon rate.





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