Lifetime Brands Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Investor Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, will release its third quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also host an Investor Day on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.

Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call

Investors and analysts may access the live conference call by dialing 1-833-862-0366 (USA) or 1-412-634-6210 (International). In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through the investor relations website here.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering access code 10212812.

Investor Day

The Company will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Members of the Company's senior leadership team will provide an overview of the business, followed by a panel discussion with the Company's Division Presidents and a question-and-answer session. In-person attendees will also see product displays and demonstrations. Investors and analysts interested in attending in person should RSVP to....

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n®, ChicagoTM Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, HoudiniTM, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit®, and Dolly®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire SilverTM, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®, Year & Day®, Dolly®, Royal Leerdam®, and ONIS®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S'well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather, Elements®, Planet Box®, and Dolly®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company's corporate website is .

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer

516-203-3590

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or

MZ North America

Shannon Devine

Main: 203-741-8811

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