Marten Transport Announces Third Quarter Results
| MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(In thousands, except share information)
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|91,503
|$
|43,278
|Escrow deposit
|5,000
|5,000
|Receivables:
|Trade, net
|96,911
|85,807
|Other
|8,403
|13,084
|Prepaid expenses and other
|22,574
|24,532
|Total current assets
|224,391
|171,701
|Property and equipment:
|Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other
|1,086,781
|1,128,932
|Accumulated depreciation
|(356,617
|)
|(352,426
|)
|Net property and equipment
|730,164
|776,506
|Other noncurrent assets
|1,411
|1,560
|Total assets
|$
|955,966
|$
|949,767
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|35,784
|$
|28,769
|Insurance and claims accruals
|42,620
|43,700
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|23,038
|19,763
|Total current liabilities
|101,442
|92,232
|Deferred income taxes
|90,278
|89,716
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|82
|194
|Total liabilities
|191,802
|182,142
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,661,669 shares at September 30, 2026, and 81,542,174 shares at December 31, 2025, issued and outstanding
|817
|815
|Additional paid-in capital
|56,364
|54,762
|Retained earnings
|706,983
|712,048
|Total stockholders' equity
|764,164
|767,625
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|955,966
|$
|949,767
| MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Ended September 30,
|Ended September 30,
|(In thousands, except per share information)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Operating revenue
|$
|223,231
|$
|220,470
|$
|650,300
|$
|673,544
|Operating expenses (income):
|Salaries, wages and benefits
|72,970
|78,972
|217,627
|236,342
|Purchased transportation
|37,917
|42,284
|110,204
|123,063
|Fuel and fuel taxes
|49,302
|33,526
|128,976
|99,234
|Supplies and maintenance
|15,639
|15,585
|46,085
|46,704
|Depreciation
|24,458
|25,447
|74,226
|80,224
|Operating taxes and licenses
|2,252
|2,423
|6,770
|7,291
|Insurance and claims
|11,153
|11,382
|33,704
|40,611
|Communications and utilities
|2,118
|2,093
|6,375
|6,536
|Gain on disposition of revenue equipment
|(3,027
|)
|(1,903
|)
|(6,120
|)
|(8,750
|)
|Other
|7,385
|7,923
|20,881
|23,958
|Total operating expenses
|220,167
|217,732
|638,728
|655,213
|Operating income
|3,064
|2,738
|11,572
|18,331
|Other
|(882
|)
|(213
|)
|(2,060
|)
|(998
|)
|Income before income taxes
|3,946
|2,951
|13,632
|19,329
|Income taxes expense
|1,037
|725
|4,002
|5,582
|Net income
|$
|2,909
|$
|2,226
|$
|9,630
|$
|13,747
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.17
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.17
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.18
| MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
|Dollar
|Percentage
|Change
|Change
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026 vs. 2025
|2026 vs. 2025
|Operating revenue:
|Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|$
|94,053
|$
|90,138
|$
|3,915
|4.3
|%
|Truckload fuel surcharge revenue
|23,251
|14,691
|8,560
|58.3
|Total Truckload revenue
|117,304
|104,829
|12,475
|11.9
|Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|51,442
|56,675
|(5,233
|)
|(9.2
|)
|Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue
|15,748
|10,335
|5,413
|52.4
|Total Dedicated revenue
|67,190
|67,010
|180
|0.3
|Brokerage revenue
|38,737
|38,780
|(43
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|-
|8,369
|(8,369
|)
|(100.0
|)
|Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue
|-
|1,482
|(1,482
|)
|(100.0
|)
|Total Intermodal revenue
|-
|9,851
|(9,851
|)
|(100.0
|)
|Total operating revenue
|$
|223,231
|$
|220,470
|$
|2,761
|1.3
|%
|Operating income/(loss):
|Truckload
|$
|(192
|)
|$
|(2,002
|)
|$
|1,810
|90.4
|%
|Dedicated
|1,248
|3,426
|(2,178
|)
|(63.6
|)
|Brokerage
|2,008
|1,607
|401
|25.0
|Intermodal
|-
|(293
|)
|293
|100.0
|Total operating income
|$
|3,064
|$
|2,738
|$
|326
|11.9
|%
|Operating ratio:
|Truckload
|100.2
|%
|101.9
|%
|Dedicated
|98.1
|94.9
|Brokerage
|94.8
|95.9
|Intermodal
|-
|103.0
|Consolidated operating ratio
|98.6
|%
|98.8
|%
|Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:
|Truckload
|100.2
|%
|102.2
|%
|Dedicated
|97.6
|94.0
|Brokerage
|94.8
|95.9
|Intermodal
|-
|103.5
|Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges
|98.3
|%
|98.6
|%
| MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
|Dollar
|Percentage
|Change
|Change
|Nine Months
|Nine Months
|Nine Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026 vs. 2025
|2026 vs. 2025
|Operating revenue:
|Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|$
|276,084
|$
|272,728
|$
|3,356
|1.2
|%
|Truckload fuel surcharge revenue
|62,930
|42,978
|19,952
|46.4
|Total Truckload revenue
|339,014
|315,706
|23,308
|7.4
|Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|157,194
|180,418
|(23,224
|)
|(12.9
|)
|Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue
|40,755
|32,091
|8,664
|27.0
|Total Dedicated revenue
|197,949
|212,509
|(14,560
|)
|(6.9
|)
|Brokerage revenue
|113,337
|111,658
|1,679
|1.5
|Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|-
|28,730
|(28,730
|)
|(100.0
|)
|Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue
|-
|4,941
|(4,941
|)
|(100.0
|)
|Total Intermodal revenue
|-
|33,671
|(33,671
|)
|(100.0
|)
|Total operating revenue
|$
|650,300
|$
|673,544
|$
|(23,244
|)
|(3.5
|)%
|Operating income/(loss):
|Truckload
|$
|1,281
|$
|42
|$
|1,239
|2,950.0
|%
|Dedicated
|5,310
|13,709
|(8,399
|)
|(61.3
|)
|Brokerage
|4,981
|6,463
|(1,482
|)
|(22.9
|)
|Intermodal
|-
|(1,883
|)
|1,883
|100.0
|Total operating income
|$
|11,572
|$
|18,331
|$
|(6,759
|)
|(36.9
|)%
|Operating ratio:
|Truckload
|99.6
|%
|100.0
|%
|Dedicated
|97.3
|93.5
|Brokerage
|95.6
|94.2
|Intermodal
|-
|105.6
|Consolidated operating ratio
|98.2
|%
|97.3
|%
|Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:
|Truckload
|99.5
|%
|100.0
|%
|Dedicated
|96.6
|92.4
|Brokerage
|95.6
|94.2
|Intermodal
|-
|106.6
|Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges
|97.9
|%
|96.9
|%
| MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Ended September 30,
|Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Truckload Segment:
|Revenue (in thousands)
|$
|117,304
|$
|104,829
|$
|339,014
|$
|315,706
|Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)
|$
|4,749
|$
|4,129
|$
|4,588
|$
|4,178
|Average tractors(1)
|1,507
|1,661
|1,543
|1,674
|Average miles per trip
|506
|508
|511
|523
|Non-revenue miles percentage(2)
|10.7
|%
|11.0
|%
|10.7
|%
|11.1
|%
|Total miles (in thousands)
|34,825
|38,081
|108,587
|115,575
|Dedicated Segment:
|Revenue (in thousands)
|$
|67,190
|$
|67,010
|$
|197,949
|$
|212,509
|Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)
|$
|3,862
|$
|3,776
|$
|3,896
|$
|3,811
|Average tractors(1)
|1,013
|1,142
|1,035
|1,214
|Average miles per trip
|292
|292
|295
|300
|Non-revenue miles percentage(2)
|1.1
|%
|1.1
|%
|1.1
|%
|1.3
|%
|Total miles (in thousands)
|21,559
|23,206
|65,960
|73,574
|Brokerage Segment:
|Revenue (in thousands)
|$
|38,737
|$
|38,780
|$
|113,337
|$
|111,658
|Loads
|22,141
|25,940
|70,613
|70,450
|Intermodal Segment:
|Revenue (in thousands)
|$
|-
|$
|9,851
|$
|-
|$
|33,671
|Loads
|-
|2,956
|-
|10,168
|Average tractors
|-
|61
|-
|72
|At September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025:
|Total tractors(1)
|2,501
|2,823
|Average age of company tractors (in years)
|2.5
|2.2
|Total trailers
|5,065
|5,165
|Average age of company trailers (in years)
|5.3
|4.9
|Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)
|2.0
|1.8
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Ended September 30,
|Ended September 30,
|(In thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|22,567
|$
|18,538
|$
|83,285
|$
|87,906
|Net cash provided by/(used for) investing activities
|(30,144
|)
|5,786
|(21,020
|)
|(35,742
|)
|Net cash used for financing activities
|(4,900
|)
|(4,891
|)
|(14,040
|)
|(14,946
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|81,662
|81,520
|81,623
|81,508
|Diluted
|81,664
|81,527
|81,625
|81,516
|(1)
|Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 77 and 83 tractors as of September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
|(2)
|Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.
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