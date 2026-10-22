Marten Transport Announces Third Quarter Results

Operating revenue was $223.2 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared with $220.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Our intermodal operations, which were sold in 2025, had operating revenue of $9.9 million in the 2025 quarter. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $184.2 million for the 2026 quarter compared with $194.0 million for the 2025 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $39.0 million for the 2026 quarter from $26.5 million for the 2025 quarter.

Operating revenue was $650.3 million for the first nine months of 2026 compared with $673.5 million for the first nine months of 2025. Our intermodal operations had operating revenue of $33.7 million in the first nine months of 2025. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $546.6 million for the 2026 period compared with $593.5 million for the 2025 period. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $103.7 million for the 2026 period from $80.0 million for the 2025 period.

Operating income improved 11.9% to $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2026 from $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Operating income was $11.6 million for the first nine months of 2026 compared with $18.3 million for the first nine months of 2025.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 98.6% for the 2026 quarter from 98.8% for the 2025 quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 98.3% for the 2026 quarter from 98.6% for the 2025 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 98.2% for the first nine months of 2026 and 97.3% for the first nine months of 2025. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 97.9% for the 2026 period and 96.9% for the 2025 period.

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten stated,“The truckload freight market has sharply tightened since earlier this year as renewed and enhanced enforcement of federal and state law is removing a meaningful amount of noncompliant and unqualified driver capacity from the marketplace. We are securing higher pricing from our customers for our premium services while enhancing freight quality across our network within these early stages of the freight market upcycle. Our Truckload average rate per total mile, net of fuel surcharges, increased 14.1% over the third quarter of 2025.”

“Despite these positive trends, our earnings were negatively affected by unusually high net fuel and health insurance costs. Relative to our average quarterly levels during the first half of the year, net fuel increased by $3.5 million and health insurance, within salaries, wages and benefits, increased by $2.0 million in the third quarter. Over the same period, the increase in our rate of driver pay negatively impacted results by $1.0 million, while a larger gain on sale of revenue equipment provided a $1.5 million benefit. Collectively, these factors reduced our third quarter net income by $3.7 million, or 4.5 cents per share.”

“We are focused on mitigating the impact of the recent rise in diesel fuel prices to record levels through disciplined fuel expense and fuel surcharge management initiatives. The margin pressure results primarily from the timing lag inherent in truckload industry fuel surcharge programs relative to rapidly rising diesel fuel costs, as well as the higher fuel consumption associated with our temperature-controlled operations.”

“As we continue through our 80th year, our priorities remain unchanged: delivering safe, premium service, driving operating efficiencies through data and technology, and maintaining rigorous cost discipline. Our strong, debt-free balance sheet provides the financial flexibility to continue investing in our technology and modern fleet, while positioning the Company to capitalize on attractive opportunities for profitable organic growth.”

Curre nt Investor Presentation

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of time and temperature-sensitive and dry truck-based transportation and distribution capabilities across Marten's five distinct business platforms – Temperature-Sensitive and Dry Truckload, Dedicated, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten's Intermodal operations were sold effective September 30, 2025. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten's prospects for future growth, including the impact on the freight market of renewed and enhanced enforcement of federal and state law that is removing a meaningful amount of noncompliant and unqualified driver capacity from the marketplace, and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in Part II, Item 1A of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Randy Marten, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.