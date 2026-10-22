Adeia Enters Into Multi-Year IP License Renewal With TCL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewed agreement continues Adeia's media IP license with one of the world's largest television and consumer electronics manufacturers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the technology company pioneering foundational innovations that shape how the world computes, connects and experiences entertainment, today announced that TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL"), a global leader in consumer electronics and one of the world's largest television manufacturers headquartered in Shenzhen, China, has entered into a multi-year license renewal with Adeia for access to its media intellectual property (IP) portfolio.

This renewal underscores the strength of Adeia's licensing relationships with leading consumer electronics manufacturers globally as they navigate an evolving media technology landscape.

“We're pleased to continue our relationship with TCL,” said Dr. Mark Kokes, chief revenue officer of Adeia.“This renewal reflects the continued relevance of our media portfolio as smart TVs become increasingly important platforms for streaming, content discovery, personalization, advertising and connected consumer experiences.”

Adeia continues to invest in and expand its media IP portfolio, which has been developed through decades of research and development. This growing portfolio underpins content discovery, personalization, and streaming capabilities for consumer electronics manufacturers worldwide.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) develops foundational innovations that shape how the world computes, connects and experiences entertainment. Its inventions span a broad range of semiconductor and media technologies, including 3D interconnect (hybrid bonding) and advanced thermal management for AI datacenters, as well as content discovery, personalization, and streaming. These inventions are licensed to leaders across the chip design and manufacturing, consumer electronics, automotive, digital entertainment, and e-commerce industries. Adeia's innovations enable more powerful and efficient products, and more immersive, personalized experiences across billions of devices worldwide. Learn more at .

About TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL-short for "The Creative Life"-is dedicated to empowering smarter, healthier lifestyles through next-generation experiences. Operating through two independent entities, TCL Industries and TCL Technology, TCL delivers innovative solutions spanning TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy.

Contacts

Adeia Investor Relations

Chris Chaney

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Adeia Media Relations

Anna Enerio

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Today, with 50 R&D centers and 47 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, reinforcing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category. Learn more at