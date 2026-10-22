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JAKKS Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results


Date: 2026-10-22 04:17:21

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Net sales up 20% in Q3 compared to prior year; Board approves cash dividend

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (Nasdaq: JAKK) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026

  • Net sales were $254.2 million, a year-over-year increase of 20%
    • Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $192.0 million, up 23% from $156.1 million last year
    • Costumes net sales were $62.2 million, a year-over-year increase of 13%
  • Gross margin of 32.1%, up 10 basis points vs. Q3 2025
  • Gross profit of $81.5 million, up 20% compared to $67.6 million in Q3 2025
  • Operating income of $37.4 million, compared to $29.4 million in Q3 2025, a year-over-year increase of 27%
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders of $29.9 million or $2.48 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $19.9 million or $1.74 per diluted share in Q3 2025
  • Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $32.3 million or $2.68 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $20.6 million or $1.80 per diluted share in Q3 2025
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $44.4 million vs. $36.5 million in Q3 2025
  • Trailing-twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA of $45.7 million, up from $37.8 million as of Q2 2026

Management Commentary
“We're very happy with our Q3 results as we approach the end of the year. Having successfully navigated the high tariff turmoil, we are driving our business forward. We see that reflected in our current results, the line-up we recently shared with the trade for 2027 and new initiatives we're in the process of securing for 2028,” said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific.“We have great placement this holiday season and our international business continues to steadily expand as we continue to open new accounts and partner more closely for a more robust presence in-store.”

Third Quarter Results
Net Sales in North America were $209 million, up 28% in the quarter compared to the previous year. International Sales were $45 million, down from $47 million last year (a 4% decrease). North America and International are up 14% and 7% respectively, year-to-date. Globally, Dolls, Role-Play, Dress-Up net sales were $119 million, compared to $92 million in 2025, an increase of 29%. Action Play & Collectibles net sales were $63 million in the quarter, up from $53 million in 2025, a 19% increase. Costumes net sales were $62 million, compared to $55 million (a 13% increase) in 2025. Costumes are up 11% year-to-date.

Inventory was $63.8 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $71.5 million as of September 30, 2025, and $59.8 million as of December 31, 2025.

Cash (including restricted cash and cash equivalents) was $45.1 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $27.8 million as of September 30, 2025, and $54.1 million as of December 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the company's common stock, payable December 28th, 2026, to shareholders of record November 27th, 2026.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:
In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company's past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company's operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.

Conference Call Live Webcast
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on October 22, 2026. A live webcast of the call will be available on the“Investor Relations” page of the Company's website at . To access the call by phone, please go to this link (3Q26 Registration link ), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at ( ).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys, costumes and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, CharmingTM, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power DozerTM as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products, tariff policy and pricing, or any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The“forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT:
JAKKS Pacific Investor Relations
(424) 268-9567
Lucas Natalini
...


JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
September 30, December 31,
2026 2025 2025
(In thousands)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,999 $ 25,887 $ 52,197
Restricted cash 1,133 1,869 1,869
Accounts receivable, net 240,294 195,779 138,341
Inventory, net 63,770 71,497 59,805
Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,359 19,784 16,873
Total current assets 362,555 314,816 269,085
Property and equipment 163,246 147,745 152,224
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 141,121 131,226 133,216
Property and equipment, net 22,125 16,519 19,008
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 37,835 49,611 46,776
Deferred income tax assets, net 69,589 67,612 69,569
Goodwill 34,956 35,081 35,077
Other long-term assets 1,729 1,631 2,682
Total assets $ 528,789 $ 485,270 $ 442,197
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 96,507 $ 72,338 $ 55,558
Accrued expenses 60,129 52,085 43,076
Reserve for sales returns and allowances 40,810 37,691 33,569
Income taxes payable 4,445 5,389 2,119
Short-term operating lease liabilities 14,707 13,504 13,784
Total current liabilities 216,598 181,007 148,106
Long-term operating lease liabilities 28,405 43,113 39,578
Accrued expenses, long term 5,486 3,503 4,463
Income taxes payable 992 1,732 945
Total liabilities 251,481 229,355 193,092
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $.001 par value 11 11 11
Additional paid-in capital 310,211 301,098 302,408
Accumulated deficit (18,122 ) (32,875 ) (41,021 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,792 ) (12,319 ) (12,293 )
Total stockholders' equity 277,308 255,915 249,105
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 528,789 $ 485,270 $ 442,197
Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)
September 30,
Key Balance Sheet Data: 2026 2025
Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO) 87 85
Inventory turnover (DSI) 34 46
Nine Months Ended September 30, Trailing Twelve Months (*) Ended September 30,
Condensed Cash Flow Data: 2026 2025 2026 2025
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities $ 17,430 $ (24,753 ) $ 50,675 $ 29,375
Cash flows used in investing activities (13,817 ) (9,670 ) (16,491 ) (13,570 )
Cash flows used in financing activities and other (12,547 ) (7,958 ) (16,808 ) (10,333 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
 $ (8,934 ) $ (42,381 ) $ 17,376 $ 5,472
Capital expenditures $ (13,226 ) $ (7,850 ) $ (14,939 ) $ (14,469 )
(*) Trailing twelve months (TTM) amounts are calculated as the sum of the most recent four quarters, derived from reported GAAP results.


JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026 2025 Δ (%) 2026 2025 Δ (%)
(In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales $ 254,222 $ 211,210 20 % $ 500,136 $ 443,557 13 %
Less: Cost of sales
Cost of goods 127,611 104,846 22 248,571 218,256 14
Royalty expense 41,287 34,099 21 81,272 71,776 13
Amortization of tools and molds 3,824 4,622 (17 ) 8,226 7,846 5
Cost of sales 172,722 143,567 20 338,069 297,878 13
Gross profit 81,500 67,643 20 162,067 145,679 11
Direct selling expenses 7,561 5,933 27 24,225 21,339 14
General and administrative expenses 36,388 32,200 13 105,694 101,135 5
Depreciation and amortization 178 147 21 491 382 29
Selling, general and administrative expenses
 44,127 38,280 15 130,410 122,856 6
Income from operations 37,373 29,363 27 31,657 22,823 39
Other income (expense):
Other income (expense), net 48 388 (88 ) 7,049 418 nm
Loss on debt extinguishment - (1 ) nm - (418 ) nm
Interest income 261 75 248 1,529 832 84
Interest expense (60 ) (102 ) (41 ) (175 ) (402 ) (56 )
Income before provision for income taxes
 37,622 29,723 27 40,060 23,253 72
Provision for income taxes 7,723 9,831 (21 ) 8,578 8,062 6
Net income 29,899 19,892 50 31,482 15,191 107
Earnings per share - basic $ 2.61 $ 1.78 $ 2.75 $ 1.36
Shares used in earnings per share - basic
 11,450 11,185 11,446 11,159
Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.48 $ 1.74 $ 2.65 $ 1.32
Shares used in earnings per share - diluted
 12,051 11,423 11,869 11,487
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026 2025 Δ bps 2026 2025 Δ bps
Fav/(Unfav) Fav/(Unfav)
Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % - 100.0 % 100.0 % -
Less: Cost of sales
Cost of goods 50.2 49.6 (60 ) 49.7 49.2 (50 )
Royalty expense 16.2 16.2 0 16.3 16.2 (10 )
Amortization of tools and molds 1.5 2.2 70.0 1.6 1.8 20
Cost of sales 67.9 68.0 10 67.6 67.2 (40 )
Gross profit 32.1 32.0 10 32.4 32.8 (40 )
Direct selling expenses 3.0 2.8 (20 ) 4.9 4.8 (10 )
General and administrative expenses 14.3 15.2 90 21.1 22.8 170
Depreciation and amortization 0.1 0.1 - 0.1 0.1 -
Selling, general and administrative expenses
 17.4 18.1 70 26.1 27.7 160
Income from operations 14.7 13.9 80 6.3 5.1 120
Other income (expense):
Other income (expense), net - 0.2 1.4 0.1
Loss on debt extinguishment - - - (0.1 )
Interest income 0.1 - 0.3 0.2
Interest expense - - - (0.1 )
Income before provision for income taxes
 14.8 14.1 8.0 5.2
Provision for income taxes 3.0 4.7 1.7 1.8
Net income 11.8 % 9.4 % 6.3 % 3.4 %


JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026 2025 Δ ($) 2026 2025 Δ ($)
(In thousands) (In thousands)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net income $ 29,899 $ 19,892 $ 10,007 $ 31,482 $ 15,191 $ 16,291
Interest expense 60 102 (42 ) 175 402 (227 )
Interest income (261 ) (75 ) (186 ) (1,529 ) (832 ) (697 )
Provision for income taxes 7,723 9,831 (2,108 ) 8,578 8,062 516
Depreciation and amortization 4,002 4,769 (767 ) 8,717 8,228 489
EBITDA 41,423 34,519 6,904 47,423 31,051 16,372
Adjustments:
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%) - - - - - -
Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%) - - - - - -
Other (income) expense, net (48 ) (388 ) 340 (7,049 ) (418 ) (6,631 )
Restricted stock compensation expense 3,043 2,392 651 9,122 8,132 990
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - - - - - -
Employee Retention Credit/gov't employment support - - - - - -
Molds and tooling capitalization - - - - - -
Loss on debt extinguishment - 1 (1 ) - 418 (418 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,418 $ 36,524 $ 7,894 $ 49,496 $ 39,183 $ 10,313
Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales % 17.5 % 17.3 % 20 bps 9.9 % 8.8 % 110 bps
Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 30,
2026 2025 Δ ($)
(In thousands)
TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA
TTM net income $ 26,162 $ 6,078 $ 20,084
Interest expense 244 559 (315 )
Interest income (1,692 ) (1,140 ) (552 )
Provision for income taxes 5,410 2,616 2,794
Depreciation and amortization 10,722 10,537 185
TTM EBITDA 40,846 18,650 22,196
Adjustments:
Other (income) expense, net (7,081 ) (426 ) (6,655 )
Restricted stock compensation expense 11,903 10,387 1,516
Loss on debt extinguishment 9 418 (409 )
TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,677 $ 29,029 $ 16,648
TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales % 7.3 % 5.1 % 220 bps
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026 2025 Δ ($) 2026 2025 Δ ($)
(In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted net income
Net income $ 29,899 $ 19,892 $ 10,007 $ 31,482 $ 15,191 $ 16,291
Restricted stock compensation expense 3,043 2,392 651 9,122 8,132 990
Loss on debt extinguishment - 1 (1 ) - 418 (418 )
Refunded tariff expenditure (29 ) - (29 ) (6,801 ) - (6,801 )
Tax impact of additional charges (619 ) (1,733 ) 1,114 (477 ) (3,153 ) 2,676
Adjusted net income $ 32,294 $ 20,552 $ 11,742 $ 33,326 $ 20,588 $ 12,738
Adjusted earnings per share - basic $ 2.82 $ 1.84 $ 0.98 $ 2.91 $ 1.84 $ 1.07
Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - basic 11,450 11,185 265 11,446 11,159 287
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 2.68 $ 1.80 $ 0.88 $ 2.81 $ 1.79 $ 1.02
Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - diluted 12,051 11,423 628 11,869 11,487 382


JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region
(In thousands) QTD Q3 (In thousands) YTD Q3
Divisions 2024 2025 2026 % Change 2025 v 2026 CAGR% 2024 - 2026 Divisions 2024 2025 2026 % Change 2025 v 2026 CAGR% 2024 - 2026
Toys/Consumer Products $264,306 $156,080 $191,957 23.0 % -14.8 % Toys/Consumer Products $451,786 $343,897 $389,559 13.3 % -7.1 %
Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up 146,893 92,330 119,151 29.0 % -9.9 % Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up 251,075 193,957 208,277 7.4 % -8.9 %
Action Play & Collectibles 98,750 52,950 63,092 19.2 % -20.1 % Action Play & Collectibles 168,313 125,733 160,424 27.6 % -2.4 %
Outdoor/Seasonal Toys 18,663 10,800 9,714 -10.1 % -27.9 % Outdoor/Seasonal Toys 32,398 24,207 20,858 -13.8 % -19.8 %
Costumes $57,300 $55,130 $62,265 12.9 % 4.2 % Costumes $108,515 $99,660 $110,577 11.0 % 0.9 %
Total $ 321,606 $ 211,210 $ 254,222 20.4 % -11.1 % Total $ 560,301 $ 443,557 $ 500,136 12.8 % -5.5 %
(In thousands) QTD Q3 (In thousands) YTD Q3
Regions 2024 2025 2026 % Change 2025 v 2026 CAGR% 2024 - 2026 Regions 2024 2025 2026 % Change 2025 v 2026 CAGR% 2024 - 2026
United States $255,278 $154,516 $202,837 31.3 % -10.9 % United States $451,545 $330,450 $385,724 16.7 % -7.6 %
Europe 30,034 29,408 29,686 0.9 % -0.6 % Europe 46,033 55,875 63,086 12.9 % 17.1 %
Latin America 22,632 14,066 10,771 -23.4 % -31.0 % Latin America 33,867 27,572 21,870 -20.7 % -19.6 %
Canada 7,068 9,237 5,960 -35.5 % -8.2 % Canada 16,726 21,342 16,032 -24.9 % -2.1 %
Asia 2,345 1,526 2,745 79.9 % 8.2 % Asia 4,578 3,725 6,896 85.1 % 22.7 %
Australia & New Zealand 3,339 2,095 1,616 -22.9 % -30.4 % Australia & New Zealand 6,292 3,594 5,618 56.3 % -5.5 %
Middle East & Africa 910 362 607 67.7 % -18.3 % Middle East & Africa 1,260 999 910 -8.9 % -15.0 %
Total $ 321,606 $ 211,210 $ 254,222 20.4 % -11.1 % Total $ 560,301 $ 443,557 $ 500,136 12.8 % -5.5 %
(In thousands) QTD Q3 (In thousands) YTD Q3
Regions 2024 2025 2026 % Change 2025 v 2026 CAGR% 2024 - 2026 Regions 2024 2025 2026 % Change 2025 v 2026 CAGR% 2024 - 2026
North America $262,346 $163,753 $208,797 27.5 % -10.8 % North America $468,271 $351,792 $401,756 14.2 % -7.4 %
International 59,260 47,457 45,425 -4.3 % -12.4 % International 92,030 91,765 98,380 7.2 % 3.4 %
Total $ 321,606 $ 211,210 $ 254,222 20.4 % -11.1 % Total $ 560,301 $ 443,557 $ 500,136 12.8 % -5.5 %
(In thousands) QTD Q3 (In thousands) YTD Q3
Regions 2024 2025 2026 % Change 2025 v 2026 CAGR% 2024 - 2026 Regions 2024 2025 2026 % Change 2025 v 2026 CAGR% 2024 - 2026
United States $255,278 $154,516 $202,837 31.3 % -10.9 % United States $451,545 $330,450 $385,724 16.7 % -7.6 %
Rest of World 66,328 56,694 51,385 -9.4 % -12.0 % Rest of World 108,756 113,107 114,412 1.2 % 2.6 %
Total $ 321,606 $ 211,210 $ 254,222 20.4 % -11.1 % Total $ 560,301 $ 443,557 $ 500,136 12.8 % -5.5 %



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