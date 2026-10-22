JAKKS Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (Nasdaq: JAKK) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026



Net sales were $254.2 million, a year-over-year increase of 20%



Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $192.0 million, up 23% from $156.1 million last year

Costumes net sales were $62.2 million, a year-over-year increase of 13%

Gross margin of 32.1%, up 10 basis points vs. Q3 2025

Gross profit of $81.5 million, up 20% compared to $67.6 million in Q3 2025

Operating income of $37.4 million, compared to $29.4 million in Q3 2025, a year-over-year increase of 27%

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $29.9 million or $2.48 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $19.9 million or $1.74 per diluted share in Q3 2025

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $32.3 million or $2.68 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $20.6 million or $1.80 per diluted share in Q3 2025

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $44.4 million vs. $36.5 million in Q3 2025 Trailing-twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA of $45.7 million, up from $37.8 million as of Q2 2026

Management Commentary

“We're very happy with our Q3 results as we approach the end of the year. Having successfully navigated the high tariff turmoil, we are driving our business forward. We see that reflected in our current results, the line-up we recently shared with the trade for 2027 and new initiatives we're in the process of securing for 2028,” said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific.“We have great placement this holiday season and our international business continues to steadily expand as we continue to open new accounts and partner more closely for a more robust presence in-store.”

Third Quarter Results

Net Sales in North America were $209 million, up 28% in the quarter compared to the previous year. International Sales were $45 million, down from $47 million last year (a 4% decrease). North America and International are up 14% and 7% respectively, year-to-date. Globally, Dolls, Role-Play, Dress-Up net sales were $119 million, compared to $92 million in 2025, an increase of 29%. Action Play & Collectibles net sales were $63 million in the quarter, up from $53 million in 2025, a 19% increase. Costumes net sales were $62 million, compared to $55 million (a 13% increase) in 2025. Costumes are up 11% year-to-date.

Inventory was $63.8 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $71.5 million as of September 30, 2025, and $59.8 million as of December 31, 2025.

Cash (including restricted cash and cash equivalents) was $45.1 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $27.8 million as of September 30, 2025, and $54.1 million as of December 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the company's common stock, payable December 28th, 2026, to shareholders of record November 27th, 2026.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:

In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company's past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company's operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.

Conference Call Live Webcast

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on October 22, 2026. A live webcast of the call will be available on the“Investor Relations” page of the Company's website at . To access the call by phone, please go to this link (3Q26 Registration link ), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at ( ).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys, costumes and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, CharmingTM, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power DozerTM as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products, tariff policy and pricing, or any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The“forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.