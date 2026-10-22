Blackline Announces Date For Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call
About BlackLine
BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), is the trust infrastructure for the AI era of finance: a future where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust rising together. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations PlatformTM, powered by VerityTM AI, is where the Office of the CFO scales AI across Record-to-Report, Invoice-to-Cash, and the processes where finance owns the controls and demands integrity at every step.
By unifying data, embedding AI, and engineering trust into every action, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time.
Supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, approximately 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.
For more information, please visit blackline.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Humphries, CFA
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