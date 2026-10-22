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IBEX Limited To Announce First Quarter 2027 Financial Results On November 5, 2026


Date: 2026-10-22 04:17:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, today announced it will report first quarter 2027 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments, and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What: IBEX Limited Announces First Quarter 2027 Financial Results
When: Thursday, November 5, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Live Call: Register Here for Dial-In and PIN
Webcast: Register Here for Webcast

About ibex
ibex is a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, enabling the world's best brands to deliver truly differentiated experiences for their customers. Leveraging a global team of more than 36,000 human CX experts – powered by the best AI technology, decades of CX innovation, and deep business insights – ibex engineers seamless, end-to-end customer journeys from AI agents to human agents at scale across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities, technology, logistics, and more. Discover more at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
...

Media Contact
Dan Burris
ibex
...


MENAFN22102026004107003653ID1111853087


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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