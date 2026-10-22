SGE Foundation Secures 20-Year, Worldwide Licensing Agreement From Supergreen Energy Corp's Global Patent Portfolio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Agreement encompasses 18+ issued and pending patents across 45 countries, advancing TESDISONTM clean-energy technology for AI and critical infrastructure.

- Calvin Cao, President and CEO of SuperGreen Energy Corp MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The SGE Foundation today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with SuperGreen Energy Corp, securing a 20-year, worldwide, royalty-free license to the company's comprehensive clean-energy patent portfolio.The agreement grants the Foundation rights to develop, deploy, and support applications built on SuperGreen Energy's proprietary TESDISONTM energy architecture. The covered portfolio spans more than 18 issued and pending patents across 45 countries, providing a long-term foundation for scalable, high-efficiency energy deployment.Under the agreement, the SGE Foundation will facilitate access for clean-energy developers, AI data center operators, and global infrastructure partners seeking to evaluate and implement TESDISONTM technology. The agreement governs access protocols, jurisdictional scope, and sublicensing rights. In accordance with the Foundation's compliance standards, participation on the SGE platform and ownership of ecosystem utility tokens are separate from commercial patent rights and do not automatically grant licenses to the intellectual property.“This agreement gives SGE Foundation a clear framework to work with the TESDISONTM technology, support developers addressing the urgent power challenges facing AI infrastructure, and collaborate with global partners to bring these solutions to scale.” said Calvin Cao, President and CEO of SuperGreen Energy Corp.For technical documentation, licensing inquiries, and partnership opportunities, contact...dation.About SGE FoundationThe SGE Foundation is an international initiative connecting renewable-energy participation with blockchain technology and AI-enabled systems. For more information, visitAbout SuperGreen Energy CorpSuperGreen Energy Corp develops next-generation energy-generation and charging technology, including the patented TESDISONTM system. For more information, visit .MEDIA CONTACTMedia Relations / Corporate PartnershipsEmail:...dationWebsite:

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SGE Foundation Secures 20-Year, Worldwide Licensing Agreement from SuperGreen Energy Corp's Global Patent Portfolio News Provided By SGE FOUNDATION CORP October 22, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology...



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