Gayla Huber Nominated By Federal Reserve Bank Of Kansas City, Appointed To CFPB Consumer Advisory Board

Gayla Huber, Member, CFPB Consumer Advisory Board

IntegriShield president joins federal advisory board on emerging consumer financial products and practices, representing the Tenth Federal Reserve District

- Gayla Huber, President and Founding Partner, IntegriShieldOVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gayla Huber, President and Founding Partner of IntegriShield, has been appointed to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Consumer Advisory Board upon the recommendation of the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, representing the Tenth Federal Reserve District.The Consumer Advisory Board was established under Section 1014(a) of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act to advise the Bureau on consumer financial products and services, and to identify and assess the impact on consumers of new, emerging, and changing products, practices, and technologies. Huber will serve a two-year term. The Board meets at least twice each year at the call of the Director.“The Board is asked to spot how new products and practices are actually landing on consumers, and that is the question I have been answering with evidence for more than a decade,” Huber said.“I have spent my career looking at what is really being said to people online, not what a policy document says should be said. I intend to bring that evidence to the table.”Huber's work in consumer protection began in digital advertising, where she saw how quickly bad actors could exploit gaps in online marketplaces, often targeting the most vulnerable consumers. As President and Founding Partner of IntegriShield, founded in 2012, she has led a managed compliance platform built to detect deceptive advertising, online scams, and fraudulent websites before they reach the people they are designed to harm. Under her leadership, IntegriShield has resolved tens of thousands of violations, removing deceptive claims, impostor sites, and fraudulent offers from the marketplace.“Technology did not invent deception, but it gave deception reach and speed that consumers cannot outrun on their own,” Huber said.“The answer is not to slow down innovation. It is to make sure someone is looking, consistently, at what consumers are actually being shown.”Under Section 1014(b) of the Dodd-Frank Act, at least six members of the Consumer Advisory Board are appointed on a rotating basis upon the recommendation of regional Federal Reserve Bank Presidents, a structure intended to bring regional marketplace perspective to the Bureau's work. Candidates submit a suitability questionnaire, cover letter, and resume, and may be asked for an interview, information on financial holdings and professional affiliations, and a background check. The Director makes the final appointment after reviewing the Board's membership balance.Huber also serves on the board of Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment (REACH), on the LeadGen Committee of the Online Lenders Alliance, as a monitor for the Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council, a BBB National Program, and on the advisory board of LinkUnite, a women's association focused on mentoring and creating opportunity for women worldwide.Huber serves on the Consumer Advisory Board in her individual capacity. She does not represent IntegriShield, REACH, or any other organization in that role. Board service is solely advisory: members have no formal decision-making role at the Bureau and no access to confidential supervisory information. Selection to the Board does not constitute an endorsement by the Bureau of a member's organization, its products, or its services.“The thing I am proudest of is not a product, it is the fraud my team has helped stamp out,” Huber said.“The principle has not changed since day one: be sincere and always keep your promises.”Huber's official CFPB biography is available on the Bureau's website.About Gayla HuberGayla Huber is President and Founding Partner of IntegriShield, a managed compliance platform founded in 2012 to make the internet safer for consumers. For more than a decade she has worked at the intersection of consumer protection, financial services, and technology, building tools that detect deceptive advertising, online scams, and fraudulent websites. She serves on the board of REACH, on the LeadGen Committee of the Online Lenders Alliance, as a monitor for the Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council, a BBB National Program, and on the advisory board of LinkUnite. She is a longtime advocate for elevating women in technology and leadership, and was appointed to the CFPB Consumer Advisory Board in 2026 upon the recommendation of the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.About IntegriShieldFounded in 2012, IntegriShield is a managed compliance platform that combines continuous compliance monitoring with expert humans who resolve what the monitoring finds. The company has resolved tens of thousands of violations across the open web. More at integrishield.

Ashleigh Kojak

IntegriShield

+1 8166568921

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Gayla Huber Nominated by Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Appointed to CFPB Consumer Advisory Board News Provided By IntegriShield October 22, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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