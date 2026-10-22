Kickstarter Names Spinecradle A“Project We Love” As Campaign Surges Past Initial Goal

Kickstarter Page

SpineCradle Kickstarter Campaign Surpasses Initial Funding Goal Within Hours

- Larry MorganCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SpineCradle was recognized by Kickstarter as a“Project We Love” even before its official launch, and early backer response has confirmed the enthusiasm behind the product.Within the first 21⁄2 hours of day one, SpineCradle surpassed its initial fundraising goal. The campaign quickly climbed to the number two position in its Kickstarter category and continued to build momentum, exceeding its first-week target by more than 650%.SpineCradle is a patented new travel comfort device designed to help users sleep more comfortably while seated on airplanes, buses, trains, cars, or in chairs. Unlike traditional neck pillows, SpineCradle is engineered to support the full back and lumbar region, not just the head and neck.“We are thrilled with the support of our backers, and this Kickstartercampaign is just the beginning,” said Larry Morgan, co-founder of SpineCradle.“SpineCradle is designed to help travelers sleep upright more comfortably by addressing the head-flop and lower-back fatigue that many people experience during travel.”“Traditional neck pillows do not solve the problem of head flopping,” Morgan continued.“When seated properly, gravity does not have to pull your head down. SpineCradle's unique design helps travelers rest more comfortably and arrive at their destination refreshed, alert, and ready for a productive day.”For additional information, retailer inquiries, distribution opportunities, or media information, please contact:Larry MorganCEO, SpineCradleTM...About SpineCradleSpineCradle is dedicated to helping users sleep upright more comfortably in airplanes, trains, buses, cars, trucks, and chairs. Its ergonomic design and patented innovation are intended to eliminate head flopping and back fatigue so users can arrive well rested and ready for the day ahead.Just...Sit. Inflate. Sleep.Disclaimer: SpineCradle is not a medical device and we do not make medical claims. It's designed as an ergonomic comfort and travel accessory to support posture and alleviate general travel fatigue, rather than to treat, cure, or diagnose medical conditions or spinal trauma. Our approach is focused on supporting proper spinal alignment and posture on airplanes, trains, buses, cars, and office chairs.

Larry Morgan

SpineCradle

+1 760-576-6250

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kickstarter Names SpineCradle a“Project We Love” as Campaign Surges Past Initial Goal News Provided By Ergonomic Engineering October 22, 2026, 20:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Consumer Goods, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.