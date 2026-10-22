Lana Kerr Launches Hergevitytm, New Book Exploring Women's Longevity Through Skin, Sex And Strength

Lana Kerr, Founder of CO2Lift® and Author of HERgevityTM

Copy of the HERgevityTM Printed Book

Released October 22, 2026, the book examines women's aging, intimate wellness and the importance of education in understanding lifelong health.

- Lana Kerr, Author of HERgevityTMLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur, author and women's wellness advocate Lana Kerr announces the release of HERgevityTM: The Missing Science of Female Longevity – Skin, Sex & Strength, a new book examining how women understand and experience aging, with particular attention to areas of health that have historically received limited public discussion.As conversations about longevity continue to evolve, Kerr believes women's health deserves a broader perspective beyond lifespan, physical appearance and menopause. Through HERgevityTM, she explores three interconnected pillars-skin, sex and strength-and their roles in physical well-being, self-awareness and quality of life."Women have spent generations being told how to look younger, but not nearly enough time being taught how to understand their changing bodies," said Kerr. "HERgevity is about changing that. We deserve to know what's happening to us, to ask questions without embarrassment, and to recognize that confidence, intimacy and vitality belong in every chapter of our lives."The book draws from Kerr's professional experience in skincare, aesthetics and intimate wellness, alongside her ongoing conversations with healthcare professionals and women navigating different stages of life.As CEO of Lumisque Inc. and founder of CO2Lift, Kerr has spent years working in the field of topical carboxytherapy and regenerative skincare. Her involvement in intimate wellness led her to recognize what she describes as a disconnect between women's everyday health concerns and the information available to help them understand their bodies.That observation became the foundation for HERgevityTM, both the book and a broader educational initiative intended to encourage more open discussions about women's health, confidence and aging.In September, Kerr participated in the LIVELONG Women's Health Summit in New York City alongside dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio. Their discussion, "Sexual Wellness: The Missing Pillar of Longevity," examined the importance of including intimate health in conversations about healthy aging, alongside hormonal changes, metabolism and physical resilience.Through the book, Kerr continues that discussion, encouraging women to approach aging with greater curiosity and participate more actively in conversations with their healthcare providers.A central theme of HERgevityTM is the importance of education across generations. Kerr argues that meaningful conversations about female physiology, intimate wellness and long-term health should begin well before women reach midlife."I don't want the next generation of women to reach midlife with the same unanswered questions so many women have today," Kerr added. "We have an opportunity to change what we teach, what we discuss and what we normalize. That's what HERgevity is really about."The book's release follows the October 18 television debut of Going Deep with Lana Kerr on SPARK TV. The interview series features conversations with medical professionals, thought leaders and other guests on health, relationships, personal development and subjects that are often difficult to discuss openly.Together, Kerr's publishing, television and speaking initiatives reflect her continued focus on making women's health education more accessible and encouraging conversations across generations."Women deserve to understand their bodies, embrace aging, and redefine longevity," said Kerr.HERgevityTM: The Missing Science of Female Longevity – Skin, Sex & Strength is available beginning October 22, 2026, on Amazon.Book and Additional InformationAmazon:Official Website:Instagram:About Lana KerrLana Kerr is an entrepreneur, author, women's wellness advocate and CEO of Lumisque Inc., the company behind CO2Lift, a clinically studied topical carboxytherapy skincare platform. She is the founder of HERgevityTM, an initiative focused on women's health education, intimate wellness and longevity. Through her publishing, speaking engagements and television series Going Deep with Lana Kerr, Kerr encourages informed conversations about women's bodies, aging and long-term well-being.

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Lana Kerr Launches HERgevityTM, New Book Exploring Women's Longevity Through Skin, Sex and Strength News Provided By LUMISQUE Inc October 22, 2026, 20:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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